For all the hoopla about the ecommerce boom and “last mile” order fulfillment driving demand for more warehouse and manufacturing space, construction of industrial buildings actually declined over the past five years, albeit marginally by 2.1% to $27.3 billion in 2022, according to estimates by IBIS World. Still, construction in this sector remains buzzy: Last May, JLL reported that developers had delivered 90 million sf of new building inventory in the first quarter of this year, with another 531 million sf under construction. Logistics, distribution, and ecommerce accounted for one-fifth of the total leased square footage.

2 DAYS AGO