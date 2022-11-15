ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
rigzone.com

IEA Says Diesel Demand Destruction Starting to Look Inevitable

Unprecedented diesel prices mean that demand destruction for the fuel is probable, the International Energy Agency said. Both the outright price of the fuel and its trading level relative to crude oil rose to records in October, jumping 70% and 425% respectively year-on-year, the Paris-based adviser said in its monthly report on the state of the oil market.
Building Design & Construction

Industrial building sector construction, while healthy, might also be flattening

For all the hoopla about the ecommerce boom and “last mile” order fulfillment driving demand for more warehouse and manufacturing space, construction of industrial buildings actually declined over the past five years, albeit marginally by 2.1% to $27.3 billion in 2022, according to estimates by IBIS World. Still, construction in this sector remains buzzy: Last May, JLL reported that developers had delivered 90 million sf of new building inventory in the first quarter of this year, with another 531 million sf under construction. Logistics, distribution, and ecommerce accounted for one-fifth of the total leased square footage.
ValueWalk

Prepare For The December Oil Shock

Energy companies are making a killing this year…. At the time of writing, the US’s largest energy firm Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) knocked it out of the park with its third-quarter profits…. Exxon made $20 billion—its best performance ever. It made more money than Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), and...
TheStreet

Fallen FTX Reveals Top Creditors on Friday

Insolvent cryptocurrency exchange FTX could have as many as one million investors who are seeking to recoup their losses. The Bahamian-based brokerage filed for bankruptcy after facing massive liquidity issues when its acquirer, Binance, backed out of a merger. The bankruptcy attorneys for FTX, Landis Rath & Cobb and Sullivan...
NBC Los Angeles

Tracking Layoffs: Latest Companies Cutting Jobs

Job cuts continue in the San Francisco Bay Area, with a majority of announced layoffs coming from the tech industry. The string of layoffs in 2022 come in the face of uncertain economic conditions. We're tracking the latest layoffs here in the Bay Area and beyond, and we'll continue to...
Markets Insider

Get ready for the Great American Land Rush

The United States of America, home of purple mountain majesties, amber waves of grain, and seas of shining … solar farms?. After decades of denial, foot-dragging, and political bickering, the US is finally starting to take meaningful action to tackle the climate crisis. The Biden administration's signature legislative victory, the Inflation Reduction Act, includes $370 billion in subsidies, some of which is to accelerate the adoption of the "green grid," an array of solar panels, wind farms, and power lines to shift the nation from fossil fuels to renewable energy. Even consumers are switching their behavior: More people are installing solar panels and buying electric cars.
Wayness Tamm

Billionaire loses entire fortune in the past week

During the previous week, cryptocurrency entrepreneur Sam Bankman-Fried's net worth fell from 16 billion dollars to nothing. Bankman-Fried primarily made his money as the head of cryptocurrency exchange FTX. According to Wikipedia:
supplychain247.com

Leading LTLs cutting headcount, terminals as retail demand slackens

The retrenchment of the $46 billion less-than-truckload (LTL) industry is beginning as the industry enters its slowest freight demand part of the year. FedEx Freight, the LTL unit of FedEx Corp. and the nation’s largest LTL carrier, said it is laying off an undetermined number of drivers starting in early December. The furloughs are scheduled to last approximately 90 days. It is describing the layoffs as “voluntary.”
Futurism

The FTX Collapse Has Another Crypto Company Preparing for Bankruptcy

The crypto crisis is far from over. Just last week, crypto exchange FTX imploded in spectacular fashion, wiping out $32 billion in valuation, and forcing it to declare bankruptcy. Now, another major crypto company could be poised to follow suit. BlockFi — a major crypto lender that was bailed out...
teslarati.com

General Motors makes critical battery materials deal

General Motors has made a deal with Brazilian mining firm Vale SA for nickel that will be used in the company’s ultium batteries in the coming years. General Motors’ deal with Vale certainly isn’t unique, but it is crucial. According to Reuters, nickel sulfate, the product Vale will be supplying GM from a proposed Canadian nickel mine, is vital in making lithium-ion batteries. And while GM is looking into LFP batteries that would reduce their need for the material, they are still very much tied to it.

