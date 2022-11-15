Read full article on original website
rigzone.com
IEA Says Diesel Demand Destruction Starting to Look Inevitable
Unprecedented diesel prices mean that demand destruction for the fuel is probable, the International Energy Agency said. Both the outright price of the fuel and its trading level relative to crude oil rose to records in October, jumping 70% and 425% respectively year-on-year, the Paris-based adviser said in its monthly report on the state of the oil market.
Building Design & Construction
Industrial building sector construction, while healthy, might also be flattening
For all the hoopla about the ecommerce boom and “last mile” order fulfillment driving demand for more warehouse and manufacturing space, construction of industrial buildings actually declined over the past five years, albeit marginally by 2.1% to $27.3 billion in 2022, according to estimates by IBIS World. Still, construction in this sector remains buzzy: Last May, JLL reported that developers had delivered 90 million sf of new building inventory in the first quarter of this year, with another 531 million sf under construction. Logistics, distribution, and ecommerce accounted for one-fifth of the total leased square footage.
ValueWalk
Prepare For The December Oil Shock
Energy companies are making a killing this year…. At the time of writing, the US’s largest energy firm Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) knocked it out of the park with its third-quarter profits…. Exxon made $20 billion—its best performance ever. It made more money than Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), and...
In Less Than a Decade, You Won’t Be Able To Afford a Home in These Cities
Rising home values can quickly transition a reasonable housing market into the type of real estate monster that has consumed places like the San Francisco Bay Area and New York City. While the idea of...
6 Jobs That Make You Rich Fast Without a Degree
In the United States, there's typically a direct correlation between education and salary. The more degrees you attain, the more money you'll make -- on average. Although most of the big six-figure...
Fallen FTX Reveals Top Creditors on Friday
Insolvent cryptocurrency exchange FTX could have as many as one million investors who are seeking to recoup their losses. The Bahamian-based brokerage filed for bankruptcy after facing massive liquidity issues when its acquirer, Binance, backed out of a merger. The bankruptcy attorneys for FTX, Landis Rath & Cobb and Sullivan...
NBC Los Angeles
Tracking Layoffs: Latest Companies Cutting Jobs
Job cuts continue in the San Francisco Bay Area, with a majority of announced layoffs coming from the tech industry. The string of layoffs in 2022 come in the face of uncertain economic conditions. We're tracking the latest layoffs here in the Bay Area and beyond, and we'll continue to...
The jobs that built America’s middle class are disappearing, intensifying its downfall
White-collar workers, particularly middle managers are in a tight spot as layoffs loom. It's putting the American Dream at risk.
Jeff Bezos advises to 'take some risk off the table,' says economy currently 'does not look great'
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos on Saturday offered some advice to individuals and small business owners as he noted the economy "does not look great right now." Bezos told CNN he "didn’t know" whether the U.S. is "technically in a recession," noting some economists "argue over that" and "have certain technical definitions."
dailyhodl.com
Kevin O’Leary Says His FTX Trading Account Balances Went to Zero, Predicts Wave of Forced Liquidations in Next 10 Days
Shark Tank investor Kevin O’Leary says several of his investments have taken a hit because of the recent FTX collapse. In a new interview with Crypto Banter, O’Leary says his FTX account balances had dropped to zero when he checked them on Monday morning. “We have to mark-to-market...
FTX broke ground on a $60M Bahamas headquarters in April. Construction never started
In April, as Bitcoin hovered around $40,000 and Three Arrows Capital and Terraform Labs still minted money, FTX broke ground on a $60 million headquarters in the Bahamas, with Prime Minister Philip Davis standing next to Sam Bankman-Fried for the occasion. Davis touted the event as a sign that the...
Amazon will reportedly lay off 10,000 workers. Here are the other major US companies that have made cuts so far, from Meta to Twitter.
Amazon has become the latest major company to start slashing its headcount as business growth slows and costs increase.
Workers who switched jobs during the ‘Great Resignation’ are now worried about keeping their new ones
Americans who changed employers during the pandemic are worried about losing their new jobs. Many may have also traded in their job security. Nearly 40% of working Americans changed jobs sometime over the past two years, according to a recent poll by Marist, with many taking advantage of the pandemic’s hot labor market to search for better wages and perks.
Get ready for the Great American Land Rush
The United States of America, home of purple mountain majesties, amber waves of grain, and seas of shining … solar farms?. After decades of denial, foot-dragging, and political bickering, the US is finally starting to take meaningful action to tackle the climate crisis. The Biden administration's signature legislative victory, the Inflation Reduction Act, includes $370 billion in subsidies, some of which is to accelerate the adoption of the "green grid," an array of solar panels, wind farms, and power lines to shift the nation from fossil fuels to renewable energy. Even consumers are switching their behavior: More people are installing solar panels and buying electric cars.
Billionaire loses entire fortune in the past week
During the previous week, cryptocurrency entrepreneur Sam Bankman-Fried's net worth fell from 16 billion dollars to nothing. Bankman-Fried primarily made his money as the head of cryptocurrency exchange FTX. According to Wikipedia:
supplychain247.com
Leading LTLs cutting headcount, terminals as retail demand slackens
The retrenchment of the $46 billion less-than-truckload (LTL) industry is beginning as the industry enters its slowest freight demand part of the year. FedEx Freight, the LTL unit of FedEx Corp. and the nation’s largest LTL carrier, said it is laying off an undetermined number of drivers starting in early December. The furloughs are scheduled to last approximately 90 days. It is describing the layoffs as “voluntary.”
Fed to lift rates by 50 basis points, but peak policy rate may be higher: Reuters Poll
BENGALURU, Nov 18 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve will downshift in December to deliver a 50-basis-point interest rate hike, but economists polled by Reuters say a longer period of U.S. central bank tightening and a higher policy rate peak are the greatest risks to the current outlook.
marketplace.org
The prices of industrial metals are surging. That’s probably good news for the world economy.
In another hint that inflation may finally be easing, the producer price index for October — which is how much businesses pay for the goods and services they buy so they can do business — increased by just two-tenths of a percentage point. That’s less than forecasters were expecting.
Futurism
The FTX Collapse Has Another Crypto Company Preparing for Bankruptcy
The crypto crisis is far from over. Just last week, crypto exchange FTX imploded in spectacular fashion, wiping out $32 billion in valuation, and forcing it to declare bankruptcy. Now, another major crypto company could be poised to follow suit. BlockFi — a major crypto lender that was bailed out...
teslarati.com
General Motors makes critical battery materials deal
General Motors has made a deal with Brazilian mining firm Vale SA for nickel that will be used in the company’s ultium batteries in the coming years. General Motors’ deal with Vale certainly isn’t unique, but it is crucial. According to Reuters, nickel sulfate, the product Vale will be supplying GM from a proposed Canadian nickel mine, is vital in making lithium-ion batteries. And while GM is looking into LFP batteries that would reduce their need for the material, they are still very much tied to it.
