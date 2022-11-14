Read full article on original website
Related
thepioneerwoman.com
The End of an Era: Todd Drummond Played His Last High School Football Game
Grab the tissues and prepare to feel very, very old. Todd Drummond (Ree's youngest son) just played his last (yes, last!) ever high school football game! 😢. It feels like it was just yesterday we were getting some short excerpts from Ree about Todd's spontaneous adventures on the Ranch. And basically no time has past at all since his very exciting college football announcement. (He's officially a South Dakota Coyote!)
AP PHOTOS: Soccer transcends elite level as World Cup nears
The World Cup begins this weekend in Qatar and the attention of the soccer world will be on the first Middle Eastern nation to host the tournament.But football is not only about watching the world's greatest players compete on the biggest stage. The sport transcends the elite level and is really the people's game.Children and adults alike have kickabouts — some in organized matches at the grassroots level and others just for the fun of it on dirt roads and beaches. Wherever they can really. Some play barefoot or in sandals because they can’t afford the expensive footwear that...
AdWeek
World Cup Emergency Hotline Launches to Keep Soccer Fans Informed
Soccer fans will have access to an emergency hotline launched during the World Cup to provide them with statistics about their teams in a brand-raising initiative for insights publication The Athletic. Created by communication consultancy Harbour, the awareness-raising drive for the publisher aims to promote The Athletic as a source...
Comments / 0