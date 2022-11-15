ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tcu360.com

TCU’s Gracie Morris qualifies for cross country nationals

Gracie Morris, TCU cross country’s top performer, advanced to the national meet after finishing second at the regional championships. She was in 13th through a third of the race, but she passed the next 11 runners in front of her to become the only Frog to qualify for the national meet in Stillwater, Oklahoma.
FORT WORTH, TX
tcu360.com

TCU men’s basketball steamrolls past ULM to get back on track

No. 15 TCU men’s basketball Frogs (3-1) found its groove, defeating the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks 95-60 in a bounce-back effort on Thursday night at Schollmaier Arena. Big 12 Preseason Player of the Year guard Mike Miles Jr. missed his second straight game as he continues to nurse an ankle injury suffered in a Nov. 11 matchup against Lamar. Despite sporting a walking boot, Miles Jr. was on the bench engaged and supporting his teammates.
FORT WORTH, TX
tcu360.com

Proposal to lower graduation requirements goes to Faculty Senate for review

The Faculty Senate Executive Committee plan to discuss a proposal that would reduce the minimum number of hours required for graduation during their monthly meeting with the Provost on Thursday. The measure was discussed at the Undergraduate Council meeting last Friday, but after debating the changes, the council opted to...
tcu360.com

Board of Trustees approves a 6% tuition increase beginning in Fall 2023

Tuition will jump by 6% next fall after TCU’s Board of Trustees approved an increase during last week’s fall board meeting. According to a letter from TCU Chancellor Victor Boschini, the increase will boost tuition by $3,240 or to $57,130 for the 2023-24 academic year. It will be...
tcu360.com

Get to the airport for only $2.50

With Thanksgiving break approaching, students who are headed out of town by plane might want to consider taking the train to the airport. TEXrail to Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport is a bargain compared to rideshare options or extended airport parking. A one-way train ticket is only $2.50, while ridesharing charges can range between $50 – $100, not including tip.
FORT WORTH, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy