The COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated social and economic inequalities between men and women in Canada. At the start of the pandemic, many women stopped looking for work. Data from Statistics Canada shows that by April 2020, 55 per cent of women remained in the workforce, down from 61 per cent in January 2020. As an RBC report pointed out, women’s workforce participation hadn’t been that low since the 1980s.

14 MINUTES AGO