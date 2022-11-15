Read full article on original website
Women are struggling to regain lost ground in the workforce after COVID-19
The COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated social and economic inequalities between men and women in Canada. At the start of the pandemic, many women stopped looking for work. Data from Statistics Canada shows that by April 2020, 55 per cent of women remained in the workforce, down from 61 per cent in January 2020. As an RBC report pointed out, women’s workforce participation hadn’t been that low since the 1980s.
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for December delivery fell $1.56 to $80.08 a barrel Friday. Brent crude for January delivery fell $2.16 to $87.62 a barrel. Wholesale gasoline for December delivery fell 3 cents to $2.42 a gallon. December heating oil was unchanged at $3.52 a gallon. December natural gas fell 7 cents to $6.30 per 1,000 cubic feet.
If You Invested $5,000 In InMode Stock In 2020, Here's How Much Money You'd Have Today
There's even more growth on the way -- and likely soon.
Lagarde warns ECB may do more to rates than remove stimulus
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde warned Friday that the bank may have to raise interest rates beyond merely withdrawing stimulus and into territory that could restrain growth as the bank fights to control record inflation in the 19 countries that use the euro. “We...
US envoy urges Chinese cooperation on emissions cuts
US climate envoy John Kerry called on Beijing Sunday to "accelerate progress together" on reducing greenhouse gas emissions, following a meeting with his Chinese counterpart at COP27 in Egypt. "The United States and China should be able to accelerate progress together, not only for our sake, but for future generations," Kerry added.
