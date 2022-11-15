MONTGOMERY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office has identified a man killed in a one-vehicle accident last Thursday as 49-year-old Adam Hale of Elk City. The sheriff’s office said around 5:40 a.m. on Nov. 10, deputies were dispatched to Highway 160 near County Road 5000 for an accident involving a single vehicle. They arrived to find a dark-colored Chevrolet Trail Blazer on its side in the ditch. After a search of the area, deputies discovered the driver, identified as Hale, had been thrown from the vehicle during the crash. He died on the scene.

