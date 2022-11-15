Read full article on original website
kggfradio.com
Four Cherokee County Deputies Honored
Four Cherokee County Sheriff’s Deputies are named Kansas Deputy Sheriff of the Year. Chief Deputy Nate Jones, Deputy Logan Grant, Deputy Derrek Mitchell and Sergeant Noble Dobkins received their awards at the Kansas Sheriffs’ Association Fall Conference in Mulvane earlier this week. The four were recognized during a dinner banquet alongside nearly 300 other law enforcement leaders and special guests from across the state. The award is voted on by Kansas sheriffs.
KWCH.com
Man killed in Montgomery County crash
MONTGOMERY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office has identified a man killed in a one-vehicle accident last Thursday as 49-year-old Adam Hale of Elk City. The sheriff’s office said around 5:40 a.m. on Nov. 10, deputies were dispatched to Highway 160 near County Road 5000 for an accident involving a single vehicle. They arrived to find a dark-colored Chevrolet Trail Blazer on its side in the ditch. After a search of the area, deputies discovered the driver, identified as Hale, had been thrown from the vehicle during the crash. He died on the scene.
fourstateshomepage.com
Kansas man indicted after high-speed motorcycle chase in Newton County
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Galena, Kansas man was indicted by a federal grand jury on charges of illegally possessing a firearm and leading police on a pursuit from Kansas and into Missouri. Douglas Alexius, 47, is charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm and transporting it...
kggfradio.com
Montgomery County Offices Close For Holiday
The Montgomery County Clerk Charlotte Scott Schmidt has announced the closing of all county offices for the upcoming holiday. This Thursday, November 24th, and Friday, November 25th the courthouse and all Montgomery County Offices will be closed in observance of the Thanksgiving Holiday. On Monday, November 28th all county offices...
kggfradio.com
City of Independence Rescinds Ban on Recreational Burning
The recent rains and cooler weather have helped the dry conditions in surrounding areas. Independence Fire and EMS Chief Shawn Wallis told the Independence City Commission that they could discontinue the citywide burn ban that has been effect since mid-October. Recreational burning, which is normally permitted by city ordinances, such as fires in firepits, outdoor fireplaces and chimineas, is now unrestricted.
KAKE TV
Man charged in deaths of 2 people changing flat tire in north Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A 26-year-old man has been charged after police say he struck and killed two people who were changing a flat tire on a north Wichita highway interchange. Travis Mock appeared in court on Wednesday and was charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter while under the...
news9.com
Nowata Man Hit, Killed By Car In Washington County
A Nowata man is dead after he was hit by a car just outside of Bartlesville Monday evening. The highway patrol says Lawerence Woodward was trying to cross Highway 75 at Rice Creek Road when he was hit by an oncoming van. Authorities said Woodward died at the hospital. The...
kggfradio.com
Misdemeanor Arrest Results In Felony Distribution Charges
The City of Parsons Code Enforcement Officer Tyeler Riggs notified Parsons Police Officer Russel Parsons that a local man had been frequenting red-tagged or condemned houses in Parsons and that the suspect was spotted on the property in the 1800 block of Chess Ave. After contact was made by officer Parsons on Monday, Timothy Robinson was arrested for Criminal Trespass. According to the Parsons Police Department, Robinson had been warned numerous times to stay off red-tagged property.
bartlesvilleradio.com
kggfradio.com
Fredonia City Commissioners Hear from Public on Potential Solar Farm
A near-capacity crowd turned out for a special meeting last night to discuss a potential solar farm in Fredonia. The City Commission is gathering public input on building the two-megawatt farm just east of the Wilson County Sheriff's office. Fredonia Mayor Bob McKenney says the city has been looking for ways to minimize paying for peak energy, which can be expensive.
kggfradio.com
Latest Drought map shows Extreme Drought in SE Kansas
Montgomery County and the entire region of Southeast Kansas and Northeast Oklahoma remain in the extreme drought category, according to the most recent U.S. Drought Monitor map. A majority of the region varies between the extreme drought tier and the exceptional drought tier, which are the two most severe tiers...
kosu.org
'Not just a flood, but a toxic flood': Lead mining waste sits in the same floodwaters as Northeast Oklahoma homes and businesses
But a threat looms ever present. It comes from the creek. “The people do not just get a flood,” Jim told her audience. “They get a toxic flood.”. Miami is the largest city in Ottawa County in Oklahoma’s northeastern corner. The area is dotted with closed lead and zinc mines. Before they closed in the 1960s, those mines generated massive piles of chat—leftover gravel from metal processing that wasn’t useful to sell but still contains high levels of heavy metals.
WIBW
Oklahoma teens injured in rollover wreck near Coffeyville
DEARING, Kan. (WIBW) - Two teenage girls from Oklahoma sustained minor injuries in a rollover wreck near Coffeyville. Just after 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 14, the Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that emergency crews were called to the area of 1805 County Road 3900 - less than a mile north of U.S. Highway 166 - with reports of an injury crash.
kggfradio.com
City of Independence Issues Winter Weather Homeowner Tips
With Kansas’ fluctuating winter weather conditions, water can seep into foundation cracks in your home and freeze. The City of Independence offers some timely tips to assist homeowners in preventing winter flooding:. You will want to protect your home by draining away water from the foundations, clear the roof...
fourstateshomepage.com
Oklahoma man sentenced to 40 years – victim shot in the head for refusing to deny previous assault
MIAMI, Okla. — An Oklahoma man pleaded guilty to shooting his girlfriend multiple times after she refused to recant a previous domestic violence attack. The judge sentenced Austin Wesley Tanner, 26, of Hominy, to 40 years in prison, with all but 15 years of that sentence suspended. The case stems from 2020 when Tanner was charged with shooting his then girlfriend and running from police.
kggfradio.com
Montgomery County Commissioners To Canvass 2022 General Election Monday
Reverend Nick Grim with Impact Christian Church will give the invocation for the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners Weekly meeting. The meeting will be held in the lower level of the Judicial Center in Independence, it will begin at 9 am this Monday, November 21. Jason Clubine will discuss the...
fourstateshomepage.com
Kansas man arrested for trespassing now faces felony drug charges
PARSONS, Kans. — Parsons Police Department requests felony drug charges after arresting a suspect for misdemeanor trespassing. Officers say when they arrested Timothy Robinson, Monday in the 1800 block of Chess Ave., he had a backpack in his possession, and officers say they located over 41 grams of methamphetamines, narcotic pills, marijuana, and paraphernalia.
Large fire breaks out in Miami, Fire Chief expects weeks of burning
MIAMI, Okla. — A large fire broke out Monday night at the brush and debris pile west of the Solid Waste main building in Miami, according to a City of Miami press release. According to Miami Solid Waste Manager Kevin Horn, the pile covers about an acre and accumulated over five years.
KTUL
Osage County deputies searching for men suspected of breaking into vehicles
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Osage County Sheriff's Office is searching for this man as well as another unidentified man who are suspected of breaking into vehicles. Deputies say this occurred early this morning off Anderson Road and Movilla Hills area in Sand Springs. Anyone with information on the suspect's...
