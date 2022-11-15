ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Stereogum

Saweetie – “Don’t Say Nothin'”

Just last month, Saweetie announced a new six-song project titled The Single Life, dropping on Friday. In the lead-up to its release, Saweetie is sharing a single from the project “Don’t Say Nothin’,” which first debuted as Apple Music’s New Music Daily Premiere. Featuring production...
TheDailyBeast

Stormy Daniels to Host DILF Dating Show for LGBTQ+ Network

Stormy Daniels is about to play den mother to a bunch of Daddies. At least, that’s the pitch for For the Love of DILFs, a new reality dating show Daniels will host on the LGBTQ+ television network OUTtv, according to Deadline. The series will follow its contestants—separated into “Daddies” and “Himbos,” obviously—as they look for love while living together in a mansion. Daniels, the former adult film actress and director known for a series of protracted legal battles with former President Donald Trump over an alleged 2006 affair, will also live in the mansion, serving as a relationship guru to the cast. “There was no better person to help these men find love with each other than Stormy,” said Topher Cusumano, the co-founder of Daddy TV, which is producing the show. “She adds so much humor and heart to the show. You can tell just by watching how she was genuinely invested in the singles and their happiness.” The eight-episode season is expected to premiere in early 2023.Read it at Deadline
Vice

Sola Olulode paints Black queer couples in bed

A bed is a medium item that, in an art context, can portray an array of different experiences, including sex, love, joy, rest, and sadness. In 1999, Tracey Emin stirred the art world by exhibiting her dishevelled bed for the Turner Prize. The installation, titled simply My Bed (1998), represented four days in the artist’s life where, during a bout of depression, she went without eating or drinking anything but alcohol. For Tracey, using the piece of furniture in her creation chronicled one of the darkest moments in her life, but for British-Nigerian artist Sola Olulode, it signifies something completely different.
hubpages.com

Synth Single Review: "Wrath" by Color Theory

Karl is a longtime freelancer who's passionate about music, art, and writing. Color Theory’s (Brian Hazard)’Wrath explores a tumultuous but oddly successful relationship. Hollow drums throb out a rebounding beat along with trembling, rounded synth and luscious piano Brian Hazard’s voice is full of a mixture of melancholy and gentleness.
Cinemablend

60 Years Later, Bond Girls Halle Berry, Denise Richards, Ursula Andress, and More

Six decades of history have seen the James Bond movies introduce the world to many a gadget and villain, plus quite a few faces playing 007 himself. However, another major piece to this formula of success has always been the Bond Girl. Companions to Commander Bond on his adventures in espionage, it’s a role that’s still coveted to this day, and has been graced by so many talented actors along the way.
iheart.com

Lookin' At Girlzzz: Kymberly Herrin, Daisy Fuentes, Elizabeth, Zoe, Paris!

Former "Playboy" Playmate Kymberly Herrin passed away. She played the ghost who "services" Dan Aykroyd in the original "Ghostbusters," and she was BY FAR the hottest chick in ZZ Top's "Legs" video. Ladies and gentlemen, 57-year-old Elizabeth Hurley. It's official: Billy Ray Cyrus is engaged to Aussie singer-songwriter Firerose. He...
Elle

Kim Petras Shares Her Spiritual Enlightenment Playlist

Press Play is a recurring column that looks at (and listens to) the songs that have shaped the life and work of beloved musical artists. Growing up in rural Germany, Kim Petras would watch her sisters and friends receive communion at church, feeling excluded but also conflicted. “As someone who’s been transgender my whole life, I never fit into [organized] religion,” she says. “I had a lot of religious friends, and I would go to their First Communion and things like that, but I was never really accepted into that world because who I am opposes what is acceptable in religion.” She feels lucky to have parents who never forced her to conform, “but everybody else had a chance to be religious, and I never did. So for me, it’s been a lifelong struggle to find spirituality in other ways.”
ARTnews

Hilma af Klint’s Mystical Abstractions Have Been Turned Into NFTs by Pharrell Williams

NFTs of paintings by Hilma af Klint, the beloved mystic and early abstractionist, are now available for purchase. The NFTs are the result of a collaboration between Stolpe Publishing, which published af Klint’s catalogue raisonné earlier this year; Acute Art, a VR and AR production company; and Pharrell Williams, the rapper and founder of GODA (Gallery of Digital Assets). “Beautiful and meaningful art truly transcends time, and Hilma af Klint’s work is a perfect example of that,” Williams said in a statement. “We’re honored to show her work on this platform and to truly celebrate a remarkable woman.” The NFTs come from...
The Independent

Collection of love letters written by Dylan sold for $670K

A collection of touching and sometimes prescient personal letters written by a young Bob Dylan to a high school girlfriend has been sold at auction to a renowned Portuguese bookshop for nearly $670,000.The Livraria Lello in Porto, Portugal, which bills itself as “the World's Most Beautiful Bookshop," plans to keep the archive of 42 handwritten letters totaling 150 pages complete and available for Dylan fans and scholars to study, auctioneer RR Auction said in a statement Friday.Dylan, a native of Hibbing, Minnesota, wrote the letters to Barbara Ann Hewitt between 1957 and 1959 when he was still known as...
WWD

Madelyn Cline Channels Greek Goddess Inspiration for ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’ Premiere

Madelyn Cline arrived on the red carpet for the Los Angeles, California, premiere of “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Sequel” on Nov. 14, wearing a Grecian-style green dress. In honor of her new movie, Cline wore a Grecian-inspired dress by Atelier Versace with braided fabric detailing throughout, a partially ruched fabric bodice that flowed into a long train and a thigh-high slit. Cline accessorized with diamond stud earrings from Reza. She topped off the look with a pair of nude open-toe strappy sandals.
WGAU

Ned Rorem, prize-winning composer and writer, dies at 99

NEW YORK — (AP) — Ned Rorem, the prolific Pulitzer- and Grammy-winning musician known for his vast output of compositions and for his barbed and sometimes scandalous prose, died Friday at 99. The news was confirmed by a publicist for his longtime music publisher, Boosey & Hawkes, who...
realitytitbit.com

Kim and North West are perfect Pilates partners after she joins mom in gym

North West joined in with her mum’s Pilates session in their private gym recently. Whether it’s making fun of her mom Kim Kardashian, like most kids do, fans have been finding her content “very entertaining”. The eldest daughter of the Kardashian-West clan is unstoppable. During the...
WWD

In Search of Proust’s Scent With Iconologie

Photographer, director and producer Laurent Seroussi is looking to take scented candles into a new, arty direction with the launch of his brand Iconologie. In his new venture, Seroussi developed luxury scented candles that aim to evoke the essence of great artistic movements and their prime exponents, starting from the likes of Marcel Proust, Victor Hugo and Colette. The goal is “to give people the possibilities to dive into the ambience and creative process” of such muses, but also celebrate the craftsmanship noses, master glassmakers and cardboard makers.

