Read full article on original website
Related
classicfm.com
Rats have capacity for rhythm and can keep time to Mozart works, new study reveals
Scientists have found that rats enjoy the rhythm of Mozart’s music and will bop along to it when given the chance. Rats have a sense of rhythm according to a new study conducted by scientists at the University of Tokyo. In the study, published in the journal Science Advances,...
Stereogum
Saweetie – “Don’t Say Nothin'”
Just last month, Saweetie announced a new six-song project titled The Single Life, dropping on Friday. In the lead-up to its release, Saweetie is sharing a single from the project “Don’t Say Nothin’,” which first debuted as Apple Music’s New Music Daily Premiere. Featuring production...
Stormy Daniels to Host DILF Dating Show for LGBTQ+ Network
Stormy Daniels is about to play den mother to a bunch of Daddies. At least, that’s the pitch for For the Love of DILFs, a new reality dating show Daniels will host on the LGBTQ+ television network OUTtv, according to Deadline. The series will follow its contestants—separated into “Daddies” and “Himbos,” obviously—as they look for love while living together in a mansion. Daniels, the former adult film actress and director known for a series of protracted legal battles with former President Donald Trump over an alleged 2006 affair, will also live in the mansion, serving as a relationship guru to the cast. “There was no better person to help these men find love with each other than Stormy,” said Topher Cusumano, the co-founder of Daddy TV, which is producing the show. “She adds so much humor and heart to the show. You can tell just by watching how she was genuinely invested in the singles and their happiness.” The eight-episode season is expected to premiere in early 2023.Read it at Deadline
Vice
Sola Olulode paints Black queer couples in bed
A bed is a medium item that, in an art context, can portray an array of different experiences, including sex, love, joy, rest, and sadness. In 1999, Tracey Emin stirred the art world by exhibiting her dishevelled bed for the Turner Prize. The installation, titled simply My Bed (1998), represented four days in the artist’s life where, during a bout of depression, she went without eating or drinking anything but alcohol. For Tracey, using the piece of furniture in her creation chronicled one of the darkest moments in her life, but for British-Nigerian artist Sola Olulode, it signifies something completely different.
hubpages.com
Synth Single Review: "Wrath" by Color Theory
Karl is a longtime freelancer who's passionate about music, art, and writing. Color Theory’s (Brian Hazard)’Wrath explores a tumultuous but oddly successful relationship. Hollow drums throb out a rebounding beat along with trembling, rounded synth and luscious piano Brian Hazard’s voice is full of a mixture of melancholy and gentleness.
60 Years Later, Bond Girls Halle Berry, Denise Richards, Ursula Andress, and More
Six decades of history have seen the James Bond movies introduce the world to many a gadget and villain, plus quite a few faces playing 007 himself. However, another major piece to this formula of success has always been the Bond Girl. Companions to Commander Bond on his adventures in espionage, it’s a role that’s still coveted to this day, and has been graced by so many talented actors along the way.
Classical home listening: Tine Thing Helseth’s Seraph; Lost in Venice with Infermi d’Amore
From Satie to MacMillan, the trumpeter embraces past and present with panache, while Infermi d’Amore transport us to Vivaldi’s Venice
iheart.com
Lookin' At Girlzzz: Kymberly Herrin, Daisy Fuentes, Elizabeth, Zoe, Paris!
Former "Playboy" Playmate Kymberly Herrin passed away. She played the ghost who "services" Dan Aykroyd in the original "Ghostbusters," and she was BY FAR the hottest chick in ZZ Top's "Legs" video. Ladies and gentlemen, 57-year-old Elizabeth Hurley. It's official: Billy Ray Cyrus is engaged to Aussie singer-songwriter Firerose. He...
Elvis Presley: Graceland’s Meditation Garden Wasn’t Originally a Family Graveyard
Elvis Presley's Meditation Garden wasn't originally a family graveyard, it was intended for something else entirely.
Elle
Kim Petras Shares Her Spiritual Enlightenment Playlist
Press Play is a recurring column that looks at (and listens to) the songs that have shaped the life and work of beloved musical artists. Growing up in rural Germany, Kim Petras would watch her sisters and friends receive communion at church, feeling excluded but also conflicted. “As someone who’s been transgender my whole life, I never fit into [organized] religion,” she says. “I had a lot of religious friends, and I would go to their First Communion and things like that, but I was never really accepted into that world because who I am opposes what is acceptable in religion.” She feels lucky to have parents who never forced her to conform, “but everybody else had a chance to be religious, and I never did. So for me, it’s been a lifelong struggle to find spirituality in other ways.”
Hilma af Klint’s Mystical Abstractions Have Been Turned Into NFTs by Pharrell Williams
NFTs of paintings by Hilma af Klint, the beloved mystic and early abstractionist, are now available for purchase. The NFTs are the result of a collaboration between Stolpe Publishing, which published af Klint’s catalogue raisonné earlier this year; Acute Art, a VR and AR production company; and Pharrell Williams, the rapper and founder of GODA (Gallery of Digital Assets). “Beautiful and meaningful art truly transcends time, and Hilma af Klint’s work is a perfect example of that,” Williams said in a statement. “We’re honored to show her work on this platform and to truly celebrate a remarkable woman.” The NFTs come from...
Ned Rorem, major American composer and diarist, has died at age 99
The Pulitzer Prize-winning composer and diarist died Friday at age 99. Although he won the Pulitzer for an orchestral work, he was most celebrated for his huge body of art songs — over 500 in all.
How Bob Dylan used the ancient practice of "imitatio" to craft some of the most original songs
This article was originally published on The Conversation. Over the course of six decades, Bob Dylan steadily brought together popular music and poetic excellence. Yet the guardians of literary culture have only rarely accepted Dylan's legitimacy. His 2016 Nobel Prize in Literature undermined his outsider status, challenging scholars, fans and...
Collection of love letters written by Dylan sold for $670K
A collection of touching and sometimes prescient personal letters written by a young Bob Dylan to a high school girlfriend has been sold at auction to a renowned Portuguese bookshop for nearly $670,000.The Livraria Lello in Porto, Portugal, which bills itself as “the World's Most Beautiful Bookshop," plans to keep the archive of 42 handwritten letters totaling 150 pages complete and available for Dylan fans and scholars to study, auctioneer RR Auction said in a statement Friday.Dylan, a native of Hibbing, Minnesota, wrote the letters to Barbara Ann Hewitt between 1957 and 1959 when he was still known as...
Madelyn Cline Channels Greek Goddess Inspiration for ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’ Premiere
Madelyn Cline arrived on the red carpet for the Los Angeles, California, premiere of “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Sequel” on Nov. 14, wearing a Grecian-style green dress. In honor of her new movie, Cline wore a Grecian-inspired dress by Atelier Versace with braided fabric detailing throughout, a partially ruched fabric bodice that flowed into a long train and a thigh-high slit. Cline accessorized with diamond stud earrings from Reza. She topped off the look with a pair of nude open-toe strappy sandals.
Ned Rorem, prize-winning composer and writer, dies at 99
NEW YORK — (AP) — Ned Rorem, the prolific Pulitzer- and Grammy-winning musician known for his vast output of compositions and for his barbed and sometimes scandalous prose, died Friday at 99. The news was confirmed by a publicist for his longtime music publisher, Boosey & Hawkes, who...
realitytitbit.com
Kim and North West are perfect Pilates partners after she joins mom in gym
North West joined in with her mum’s Pilates session in their private gym recently. Whether it’s making fun of her mom Kim Kardashian, like most kids do, fans have been finding her content “very entertaining”. The eldest daughter of the Kardashian-West clan is unstoppable. During the...
Computer says there is a 80.58% probability painting is a real Renoir
Swiss company uses algorithm to judge whether contested Portrait de femme (Gabrielle) is genuinely by French artist
Jewish composer Hugo Kauder remembered at Carnegie Hall
In 1938, composer Hugo Kauder stuffed two suitcases with some of his works and fled Vienna. A Jew, he knew he needed to get away from the Nazis “also stuffed some in a bookcase, but I don’t know that those will ever be found,” his granddaughter Helen said.
In Search of Proust’s Scent With Iconologie
Photographer, director and producer Laurent Seroussi is looking to take scented candles into a new, arty direction with the launch of his brand Iconologie. In his new venture, Seroussi developed luxury scented candles that aim to evoke the essence of great artistic movements and their prime exponents, starting from the likes of Marcel Proust, Victor Hugo and Colette. The goal is “to give people the possibilities to dive into the ambience and creative process” of such muses, but also celebrate the craftsmanship noses, master glassmakers and cardboard makers.
Comments / 0