Bob Dylan’s legend was already secure long before he released his weathered, haunted 1997 masterpiece Time Out Of Mind, but that album gave Dylan an entirely different form of gravitas. On Time Out Of Mind, Dylan, who was only 56 at the time, sounded like an ancient mariner, smirking into the chasm of death. The album was so powerful that people weren’t even mad when Dylan beat OK Computer for the Album Of The Year Grammy. Soon, we’ll get to hear a whole lot of unreleased music from the Time Out Of Mind sessions, as the album is the focus of Dylan’s next Bootleg Series box set.

