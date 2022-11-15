Read full article on original website
Jane Remover – “Contingency Song”
Fresh off their inclusion on our Best New Bands list, Jane Remover is back today with another staggering standalone single. “Contingency Song” builds in beauty and intensity throughout most of its six and a half minutes without ever dropping a beat, then bottoms out into gorgeous near-silence again. It’s a phenomenal shoegaze ballad of sorts, and it inspired a Sigur Rós comparison from one member of our Discord server.
Yard Act Are Also Releasing A Dub Version Of Their Album
Look out, everyone; the indie rockers have discovered dub reggae again! Given the proliferation of high-potency weed, this was probably inevitable. Just a couple of weeks ago, Spoon got together with Adrian Sherwood to release Lucifer On The Moon (Spoon Vs. On-U Sound), a dub version of their album Lucifer On The Moon. Now, Leeds post-punk ranters Yard Act have done something similar, teaming with British dub legend Mad Professor for a new take on their debut LP The Overload.
koleżanka – “Slapstick”
When Kristina Moore (also of Foyer Red) released her latest koleżanka single “Canals Of Our City” last month, it seemed like the follow-up to last year’s debut album Place Is was close. Now we know exactly when it’s coming. Alone With The Sound The Mind Makes will be out in February on the venerable New Jersey indie label Bar/None.
Saweetie – “Don’t Say Nothin'”
Just last month, Saweetie announced a new six-song project titled The Single Life, dropping on Friday. In the lead-up to its release, Saweetie is sharing a single from the project “Don’t Say Nothin’,” which first debuted as Apple Music’s New Music Daily Premiere. Featuring production...
Bob Dylan Announces Five-Disc Bootleg Series Set From The Time Out Of Mind Sessions
Bob Dylan’s legend was already secure long before he released his weathered, haunted 1997 masterpiece Time Out Of Mind, but that album gave Dylan an entirely different form of gravitas. On Time Out Of Mind, Dylan, who was only 56 at the time, sounded like an ancient mariner, smirking into the chasm of death. The album was so powerful that people weren’t even mad when Dylan beat OK Computer for the Album Of The Year Grammy. Soon, we’ll get to hear a whole lot of unreleased music from the Time Out Of Mind sessions, as the album is the focus of Dylan’s next Bootleg Series box set.
Brainiac Releasing Previously Unheard Final Recordings On New EP
The influential Dayton synth-powered indie-rock freaks Brainiac — whose run was tragically cut short due to frontman Timmy Taylor’s death in a car accident in 1997 — are the subject of a new reissue series from Touch & Go Records. The next installment will feature previously unreleased recordings. The demos collection Predator Nominate is billed as a sister release to the final official Brainiac release, the Electro-Shock For President EP. The release features an 11×11 insert with liner notes by Brainiac’s John Schmersal (later of Enon and other fine bands). It’s due out in January.
Kelly Rowland Had A Big Week, Too: Watch Her Play Celebrity Pickleball & Descend A Scary VR Mine
Beyoncé made some headlines this week. On Monday, Beyoncé was nominated for nine Grammys, including Album Of The Year, Record Of The Year, and Song Of The Year. That brings Beyoncé’s total number of career Grammy nominations to 88 — tying her husband Jay-Z for the highest number of Grammy noms for anyone, ever. But Beyoncé wasn’t the only former member of Destiny’s Child out here making moves this week! Did Beyoncé play in a televised celebrity pickleball tournament with Dierks Bentley and Luis Guzmán? Did she appear on the Instagram talk show where Marlon Wayans forces his guests to do scary VR-headset things? No. No, she didn’t. Instead, that was all Kelly Rowland.
Black Belt Eagle Scout – “My Blood Runs Through This Land”
Last month, Katherine Paul, who performs as Black Belt Eagle Scout, released her first new song in three years, “Don’t Give Up.” Today, Black Belt Eagle Scout is announcing the follow-up to 2019’s At The Party With My Brown Friends. Her new LP (which includes “Don’t Give Up”) is called The Land, The Water, The Sky and will be out February 10 via Saddle Creek. Along with the album announcement, Black Belt Eagle Scout is sharing a new album track — a distortion-heavy single called “My Blood Runs Through This Land.” It comes with a music video directed by Evan Benally Atwood.
Watch Beth Orton’s Awesome Performance Of The Percussive Folk-Jazz Jam “Fractals” On Corden
A couple of months ago, the veteran UK singer-songwriter Beth Orton, an artist who persistently disregards any of the limits that people usually put on singer-songwriters, released her new album Weather Alive. Orton recorded that album with a number of musicians from the thriving London jazz scene — Alabaster dePlume, Tom Skinner, Shahzard Ismaily — and she found some very cool ways to combine their sounds with her own. Last night, Orton brought that sound to the American TV-studio stage on James Corden’s Late Late Show.
Ab-Soul – “Gang’Nem” (Feat. Fre$H)
After reemerging with “Hollandaise” in the spring, the mercurial TDE rapper Ab-Soul has been kicking out new singles consistently this fall, including “Moonshooter” and “Do Better.” As you might have guessed, it’s been leading up to an album. Herbert, the first new Ab-Soul...
Speed – “One Blood We Bleed”
The Baltimore/Brooklyn-based Flatspot Records is one of the best, most consistent labels on the hardcore landscape. Just in the past year, Flatspot has put out barnburner records from bands like End It, Scowl, Speed, and Zulu. Early next year, Flatspot will release its latest compilation in a series called The Extermination. That series as been dormant for a while; the last entry, The Extermination Volume III came out six years ago; it had bands like Terror, Take Offense, and Higher Power. The Extermination Volume IV has, if anything, an even wilder group of bands contributing.
Kendrick Lamar Releases Video For “Rich Spirit”
One day after being nominated for multiple 2023 Grammys for Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers, including Album Of The Year and Best Rap Album, Kendrick Lamar has shared a video for “Rich Spirit,” which he performed on Saturday Night Live last month. Directed by Calmatic, the “Rich Spirit” visuals follow videos for “The Heart Part 5,” “N95,” and “We Cry Together” and finds Lamar dancing alone, in a series of different outfits, in what looks to be a rather analog motel room. Watch below.
Stream Daniel Bachman’s Fascinating, Inspiring, Unsettling New Album Almanac Behind
The prolific Virginian guitarist Daniel Bachman has explored many different styles as both a performer and a producer, but he’s never made an album like Almanac Behind. In a message to Bandcamp followers, Three Lobed Recordings calls the project “sort of audio diary recording and reflecting Bachman’s interactions with and thoughts on man-made climate change” but also “so much more.” They’re right that Almanac Behind both lives up to and transcends its core conceit. It’s one of the most stirring and singular albums I’ve heard this year, experimental yet approachable and brimming with quiet, churning tension.
Gladie’s Augusta Koch Got Sober And Made An Amazing Album About It
At a Philadelphia show last year, opening solo for Laura Jane Grace, Gladie frontwoman Augusta Koch played her first set since quitting alcohol. She debuted the at-the-time unreleased new song, “Born Yesterday,” an ode to the overwhelming, beautiful and terrifying waves of emotion that come with being sober; she was feeling them all up there onstage on her own. It’s now the second track on Gladie’s second album, Don’t Know What You’re In Until You’re Out, dropping Friday. “The way I feel, I could fill the ocean on my own,” Koch sings.
UK Hardcore & Hip-Hop Fest Outbreak Has Denzel Curry, Death Grips, Converge, Earl Sweatshirt, & More
Outbreak, the hardcore and hip-hop festival founded in Sheffield and now based in Manchester, has revealed its 2023 lineup. Taking place at new venue Depot Mayfield from June 23-25, Outbreak 2023 will be headlined by Denzel Curry and Death Grips, who apparently playing more than just one fest next year.
“Hyperrealistic” Notorious B.I.G. Avatar To Play Facebook Concert With Diddy, The Lox, & Latto
A “true-to-life, hyperrealistic” avatar of the Notorious B.I.G. will be brought out in a virtual-reality concert coming to Meta’s VR and Facebook platforms. According to Variety, the concert is produced in collaboration with the Notorious B.I.G. estate and will feature the late rapper’s avatar performing classics from his catalog and leading fans on a VR experience in Meta Horizon Worlds in a virtual recreation of ’90s Brooklyn called “The Brook.” (If any of you have any idea what that means, feel free to let me know, because that sounded like a whole lot of Zuckerbergian metaverse word salad to me.)
Korn – “Worst Is On Its Way” (HEALTH Remix) (Feat. Danny Brown & Meechy Darko)
Hey, here’s something fun! Earlier this year, nü metal godfathers Korn released Requiem, their 14th album. Today, Korn have dropped a remix for the Requiem single “Worst Is On Its Way” that features the talents of a bunch of very cool people. HEALTH, the collab-happy Los Angeles band who definitely have some Korn in their DNA, have reworked Korn’s song, and they’ve added verses from Danny Brown and Flatbush Zombies member Meechy Darko.
Weird Nightmare – “So Far Gone”
Earlier this year, Alex Edkins, frontman of the great Toronto noise-rock power trio METZ, unveiled his new solo project Weird Nightmare and released his self-titled debut album. Weird Nightmare’s music is considerably more tuneful than what Edkins does with METZ. It’s a muscular, gritty take on power-pop, and it rocks pretty hard in its own way.
Weyes Blood – “God Turn Me Into A Flower”
Just two days from now, Weyes Blood’s new album And In The Darkness, Hearts Aglow will be out in the world. Today, Stereogum Halloween shopping partner Natalie Mering has shared one more single from the album to go along with “It’s Not Just Me, It’s Everybody” and “Grapevine.”
Chance The Rapper – “YAH Know” (Feat. King Promise)
For a while, Chance The Rapper has been promising a new album called 2000, which was evidently delayed for sample-clearance issues. Chance’s next project is now called Star Line Gallery, and it’s not clear whether it’s the same project as 2000 or something else entirely. For a while, Chance has just been releasing new songs a track or two at a time. We last heard from Chance in June, when he got together with Joey Bada$$ to release the single “The Highs & The Lows.” Today, Chance has followed that one with another single, and his latest is a collaboration with the Ghanian singer King Promise.
