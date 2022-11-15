Last month, Katherine Paul, who performs as Black Belt Eagle Scout, released her first new song in three years, “Don’t Give Up.” Today, Black Belt Eagle Scout is announcing the follow-up to 2019’s At The Party With My Brown Friends. Her new LP (which includes “Don’t Give Up”) is called The Land, The Water, The Sky and will be out February 10 via Saddle Creek. Along with the album announcement, Black Belt Eagle Scout is sharing a new album track — a distortion-heavy single called “My Blood Runs Through This Land.” It comes with a music video directed by Evan Benally Atwood.

2 DAYS AGO