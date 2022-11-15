Read full article on original website
Related
Stereogum
Brainiac Releasing Previously Unheard Final Recordings On New EP
The influential Dayton synth-powered indie-rock freaks Brainiac — whose run was tragically cut short due to frontman Timmy Taylor’s death in a car accident in 1997 — are the subject of a new reissue series from Touch & Go Records. The next installment will feature previously unreleased recordings. The demos collection Predator Nominate is billed as a sister release to the final official Brainiac release, the Electro-Shock For President EP. The release features an 11×11 insert with liner notes by Brainiac’s John Schmersal (later of Enon and other fine bands). It’s due out in January.
Stereogum
Black Belt Eagle Scout – “My Blood Runs Through This Land”
Last month, Katherine Paul, who performs as Black Belt Eagle Scout, released her first new song in three years, “Don’t Give Up.” Today, Black Belt Eagle Scout is announcing the follow-up to 2019’s At The Party With My Brown Friends. Her new LP (which includes “Don’t Give Up”) is called The Land, The Water, The Sky and will be out February 10 via Saddle Creek. Along with the album announcement, Black Belt Eagle Scout is sharing a new album track — a distortion-heavy single called “My Blood Runs Through This Land.” It comes with a music video directed by Evan Benally Atwood.
NME
Roger Waters shares ‘2022 version’ of Pink Floyd’s ‘Comfortably Numb’
Roger Waters has released a new version of the Pink Floyd classic ‘Comfortably Numb’. Titled ‘Comfortably Numb 2022’, the “darker” version of the 1980 track was recorded during the recent North American leg of the former Pink Floyd band member’s ‘This Is Not A Drill’ tour.
Popculture
Metal Band 'Parts Ways' With Founding Vocalist
Death metal band Rivers of Nihil announced last week that their founding vocalist, Jake Dieffenbach, is leaving the band. The group said the decision was "necessary," and vowed to continue on. Their bassist, Adam Biggs, will take over lead vocals for their upcoming tour of the U.K. and European Union.
David Crosby calls Iron Maiden "noise", provokes eloquent response from Testament's Alex Skolnick
The Testament guitarist politely suggests that Crosby go see Iron Maiden live to change his opinion
guitar.com
Pavement turns Slanted and Enchanted into a proper musical
Pavement are set to premiere their Slanted and Enchanted musical based on their breakthrough album of the same name this December. The band announced that Slanted! Enchanted! A Pavement Musical will be shown at the Sheen Center in New York on December 1 and 2 for two nights only in an Instagram post that writes, “The majesty and mystery of Pavement, one of rock music’s most unique treasures, brought to life on the stage for an abbreviated, unforgettable stand.”
Listen to brand new Babymetal single Monochrome
Epic new Babymetal single Monochrome is packing big riffs and a catchy hook that'll stick in your head for days
‘That One Was For Cliff': Watch Metallica Play ‘The Call of Ktulu’ Live in Florida
First they released "Phantom Lord." Then they shared "Blitzkrieg." Now, Metallica have unveiled the third and final live video from their recent celebration of Jonny and Marsha Zazula: "The Call of Ktulu." "Here's one for Cliff," the band wrote on Instagram as they unveiled pro-shot footage of the Ride the...
Comments / 0