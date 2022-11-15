Read full article on original website
Related
southeastagnet.com
Cotton Harvests About 75% Done in Georgia
Cotton harvests are about 70% to 75% complete in Georgia. The Georgia Cotton Commission and University of Georgia (UGA) Extension Cotton Team are providing guidance for growers managing the remaining crop. Camp Hand, UGA Extension cotton agronomist, discussed what he’s hearing from county Extension agents. “One thing I’m hearing...
southeastagnet.com
Florida Lawmakers Preparing for Special Session
(NSF/TALLAHASSEE, FL) — With Florida lawmakers already expected to hold a special session next month, Governor Ron DeSantis says he’s working on an agenda with legislative leaders that could mean more special sessions in advance of the 2023 regular session. While he didn’t provide details about issues that...
southeastagnet.com
Sign-Up for RCPP Conservation Easements Underway in Georgia
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) in Georgia, and partner groups, recently announced a sign-up for four regionally-focused conservation projects funded through the Regional Conservation Partnership Program (RCPP). Each project has unique objectives and boundaries discussed below, however the ranking date for all eligible producers in these project areas to apply is December 2, 2022. This sign-up is different from previously announced RCPP sign-ups as it is specifically for the conservation easement activities respective to each RCPP project.
southeastagnet.com
FY23 Signup Deadline for Alabama’s Easement and Financial Assistance Programs is Friday
The USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) in Alabama wants to remind eligible landowners and agricultural producers that signup for Fiscal Year 2023 Farm Bill easement and financial assistance programs ends Friday, November 18. The programs included in this signup are:. ACEP-WRE, the Agricultural Conservation Easement Program – Wetland Reserve...
southeastagnet.com
USDA NRCS in Florida Offers Conservation Funding Opportunities
The USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) in Florida has several assistance opportunities for agricultural producers and private landowners for key programs. This includes the Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP), Conservation Stewardship Program (CSP), Agricultural Conservation Easement Program (ACEP) and the Regional Conservation Partnership Program (RCPP). Through these conservation programs,...
Comments / 0