The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) in Georgia, and partner groups, recently announced a sign-up for four regionally-focused conservation projects funded through the Regional Conservation Partnership Program (RCPP). Each project has unique objectives and boundaries discussed below, however the ranking date for all eligible producers in these project areas to apply is December 2, 2022. This sign-up is different from previously announced RCPP sign-ups as it is specifically for the conservation easement activities respective to each RCPP project.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO