Glorilla Receives First Grammy Nomination For Best Rap Performance

By Airiel Sharice
 3 days ago

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Well, 2022 has been an amazing year for Glorilla and it just keeps getting better.

Just a few days after releasing her debut EP, “ Anyways, Life’s Great,” the rapper has received her first grammy nomination!

HitKidd & Glorilla are nominated for F.N.F (Let’s Go) under the Best Rap Performance category.

RELATED: Rap Grammy Noms 2022: Kendrick Lamar, DJ Khaled Lead The Pack

Other nominees in the category include:

  • God Did (DJ Khaled Feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend and Fridayy)
  • Vegas (Doja Cat)
  • Pushin’ P (Gunna & Future Feat. Young Thug)
  • The Heart Part 5 (Kendrick Lamar)

Congratulations to all those nominated!

