scitechdaily.com
New Study Links Dementia to Metabolism
University of South Australia researchers have found a connection between metabolism and dementia-related brain measures. Every three seconds, someone in the world is diagnosed with dementia. Even though dementia has no known cure, changes in the brain might take place years before dementia is identified. Now, groundbreaking research from the...
Researchers found two minutes of walking can reduce type 2 diabetes, dementia, and heart failure
A two-minute walk can lower blood sugar and the risk of developing type 2 diabetes, a new study has found. Researchers have found that walking within 60 to 90 minutes after a meal is more effective when blood sugar levels are high.
Scientists found the most common habit could cause Alzheimer's and dementia.
this habit could increase the risk of Alzheimer's and dementia.cottonbro studio/Pexels. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only. As per the new research, the most common habit could increase the risk of Alzheimer's and dementia. Many people might find nose picking as a disgusting or gross habit, but no one thought it could be life-threatening.
Pancreatic cancer survivor reveals five early signs as he battles the disease for a second time
A pancreatic cancer survivor battling the disease for a second time has shared the early signs people of all ages should know.Charles Czajkowski, 63, a business development manager for a geotechnical company from Surbiton, Kingston, has “declared war on pancreatic cancer” after a five-year ordeal with two rounds of the disease – which also caused the death of his mother Romaulda, aged 78, in 1999.Mr Czajkowski, who is hoping treatment he received through his wife’s private healthcare package will save his life, is set to speak to MPs on in the Commons on Wednesday to urge the government to...
MedicalXpress
Regular use of common cholesterol-lowering drug linked to reduction of COVID-19 severity, risk of death
Commonly used cholesterol-lowering statins may reduce the risk of death and severity of COVID-19 disease, suggests a study of more than 38,000 patients being presented at the Anesthesiology 2022 annual meeting. "While there is no 'magic bullet' to help patients who are very ill with COVID-19, statins decrease inflammation, which...
The COVID symptoms you get depend on how many vaccine jabs you’ve had, major study says
The COVID symptoms you get depend on how many vaccine doses you’ve had, according to a major study. If you’ve ever had COVID, there’s a chance you’re all too familiar with symptoms of the virus, which include a cough, tiredness, and headaches. But as the virus...
Study Says People That Have Diabetes Have a 73% Higher Chance of Getting Dementia
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline, TheHealthy and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
A new study finds that Alzheimer’s disease can be diagnosed before symptoms occur
A new study shows that Alzheimer’s disease can be diagnosed earlier, before there are any symptoms noticed. Researchers at Lund University in Sweden found out that it is possible to predict who could deteriorate within the upcoming years. The study was published recently in the journal Nature Medicine. Proteins...
CNET
How to Talk to Someone With Alzheimer's or Other Dementia: Never Say 'No'
This story is part of Mysteries of the Brain, CNET's deep dive into the human brain's infinite complexities. I'll never forget the last real conversation I had with my wonderful late mother-in-law, Grace. She'd had Alzheimer's disease for a number of years, and making a call on her smartphone was getting tough for her. So I was surprised to see her name pop up on my screen, calling me on a random Thursday night in the fall of 2021.
Medical News Today
Metformin: Could a type 2 diabetes drug prevent dementia?
Dementia is a condition that impacts people’s thinking and memory and can be debilitating as the disorder progresses. Conditions like diabetes can increase someone’s risk of developing dementia. Researchers have been looking for ways to prevent dementia and slow symptoms of cognitive decline. A phase 3 clinical trial...
Healthline
People on Blood Pressure Meds May Be Less Likely to Develop Dementia
Researchers analyzed data from clinical trials involving over 28,000 people to determine if people using high blood pressure drugs had a reduced risk of dementia compared to those who did not use these drugs. Approximately one out of 10 people older than 65 have dementia. Blood pressure medications may help...
MedicalXpress
Morning physical activity is associated with the lowest risk of heart disease and stroke
Morning physical activity is associated with the lowest risk of heart disease and stroke, according to a study in more than 85,000 individuals published today in the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology. The findings were consistent regardless of the total amount of daily activity. "It is well established that exercise...
CNBC
5 daily practices could up your chances of living to 90—check out this life expectancy calculator to see more
Increasing your chances of living to 90 could boil down to your behaviors, not just genetics, research shows. Currently, one in 5,000 people in the U.S. are centenarians, or people who are 100 or older, according to Dr. Thomas Perls, professor of medicine at Boston University Chobanian & Avedisian School of Medicine and director of the university's New England Centenarian Study.
cohaitungchi.com
Sweeteners may be linked to increased cancer risk – new research
Sweeteners have long been suggested to be bad for our health. Studies have linked consuming too many sweeteners with conditions such as obesity, type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease. But links with cancer have been less certain. An artificial sweetener, called cyclamate, that was sold in the US in the...
studyfinds.org
No more excuses: Just 2 minutes of intense exercise every day could extend lifespan
SYDNEY, Australia — Plenty of people cite lack of time to justify their non-existent exercise routine, but a new study out of Australia could effectively end that excuse. Scientists at the University of Sydney report that two minute “bursts” of vigorous physical activity totaling a meager 15 minutes per week are associated with a lower risk of death.
Vaccine shown to prolong life of patients with aggressive brain cancer
Trial results suggest people with newly diagnosed glioblastoma could potentially be given extra years of life
Healthline
Is High Blood Pressure Considered Heart Disease?
High blood pressure is not considered a type of heart disease, but it does play a major role in the development of heart disease. High blood pressure (also called hypertension) is one of the biggest risk factors someone can have for developing heart disease. High blood pressure can also lead...
Popular ‘anti-aging’ supplement may lead to brain cancer, study says
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A study by researchers at the University of Missouri found that taking a popular vitamin supplement may contribute to risks of brain cancer. The vitamin, called nicotinamide riboside, is a variant of B3. Taking the nutritional pill may lead to increased chances of breast cancer and brain metastasis, according to the study‘s results. Metastasis is when cancer cells spread through the body, causing multiple tumorous growths beyond an initial location.
MedicalXpress
New medicine reduces triglyceride by 25%, no change in CVD risk in people with type 2 diabetes
A new medication, pemafibrate, lowered triglyceride levels among adults with type 2 diabetes yet did not decrease their cardiovascular risk, according to late-breaking science research presented today at the American Heart Association's Scientific Sessions 2022. "Triglyceride levels are commonly measured as part of routine preventive care in the U.S. Understanding...
What Is Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease?
Atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (also known as atherosclerosis) is a life-threatening condition characterized by the clogging of arteries with fatty substances called plaques, per the National Health Services (NHS). According to a 2022 review published in the journal StatPearls, the condition is behind about 50% of all fatalities in Westernized societies. It can affect the peripheral, carotid, renal, and coronary arteries, per Stanford Medicine. Because peripheral arteries supply blood to the legs and arms, atherosclerosis often leads to numbness in those areas. In the carotid and renal arteries, atherosclerosis symptoms may include fatigue, nausea, and breathing difficulties, while causing angina and arrhythmia in the coronary arteries.
