New Study Links Dementia to Metabolism

University of South Australia researchers have found a connection between metabolism and dementia-related brain measures. Every three seconds, someone in the world is diagnosed with dementia. Even though dementia has no known cure, changes in the brain might take place years before dementia is identified. Now, groundbreaking research from the...
Richard Scott

Scientists found the most common habit could cause Alzheimer's and dementia.

this habit could increase the risk of Alzheimer's and dementia.cottonbro studio/Pexels. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only. As per the new research, the most common habit could increase the risk of Alzheimer's and dementia. Many people might find nose picking as a disgusting or gross habit, but no one thought it could be life-threatening.
The Independent

Pancreatic cancer survivor reveals five early signs as he battles the disease for a second time

A pancreatic cancer survivor battling the disease for a second time has shared the early signs people of all ages should know.Charles Czajkowski, 63, a business development manager for a geotechnical company from Surbiton, Kingston, has “declared war on pancreatic cancer” after a five-year ordeal with two rounds of the disease – which also caused the death of his mother Romaulda, aged 78, in 1999.Mr Czajkowski, who is hoping treatment he received through his wife’s private healthcare package will save his life, is set to speak to MPs on in the Commons on Wednesday to urge the government to...
CNET

How to Talk to Someone With Alzheimer's or Other Dementia: Never Say 'No'

This story is part of Mysteries of the Brain, CNET's deep dive into the human brain's infinite complexities. I'll never forget the last real conversation I had with my wonderful late mother-in-law, Grace. She'd had Alzheimer's disease for a number of years, and making a call on her smartphone was getting tough for her. So I was surprised to see her name pop up on my screen, calling me on a random Thursday night in the fall of 2021.
Medical News Today

Metformin: Could a type 2 diabetes drug prevent dementia?

Dementia is a condition that impacts people’s thinking and memory and can be debilitating as the disorder progresses. Conditions like diabetes can increase someone’s risk of developing dementia. Researchers have been looking for ways to prevent dementia and slow symptoms of cognitive decline. A​ phase 3 clinical trial...
Healthline

People on Blood Pressure Meds May Be Less Likely to Develop Dementia

Researchers analyzed data from clinical trials involving over 28,000 people to determine if people using high blood pressure drugs had a reduced risk of dementia compared to those who did not use these drugs. Approximately one out of 10 people older than 65 have dementia. Blood pressure medications may help...
MedicalXpress

Morning physical activity is associated with the lowest risk of heart disease and stroke

Morning physical activity is associated with the lowest risk of heart disease and stroke, according to a study in more than 85,000 individuals published today in the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology. The findings were consistent regardless of the total amount of daily activity. "It is well established that exercise...
CNBC

5 daily practices could up your chances of living to 90—check out this life expectancy calculator to see more

Increasing your chances of living to 90 could boil down to your behaviors, not just genetics, research shows. Currently, one in 5,000 people in the U.S. are centenarians, or people who are 100 or older, according to Dr. Thomas Perls, professor of medicine at Boston University Chobanian & Avedisian School of Medicine and director of the university's New England Centenarian Study.
cohaitungchi.com

Sweeteners may be linked to increased cancer risk – new research

Sweeteners have long been suggested to be bad for our health. Studies have linked consuming too many sweeteners with conditions such as obesity, type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease. But links with cancer have been less certain. An artificial sweetener, called cyclamate, that was sold in the US in the...
studyfinds.org

No more excuses: Just 2 minutes of intense exercise every day could extend lifespan

SYDNEY, Australia — Plenty of people cite lack of time to justify their non-existent exercise routine, but a new study out of Australia could effectively end that excuse. Scientists at the University of Sydney report that two minute “bursts” of vigorous physical activity totaling a meager 15 minutes per week are associated with a lower risk of death.
Healthline

Is High Blood Pressure Considered Heart Disease?

High blood pressure is not considered a type of heart disease, but it does play a major role in the development of heart disease. High blood pressure (also called hypertension) is one of the biggest risk factors someone can have for developing heart disease. High blood pressure can also lead...
The Hill

Popular ‘anti-aging’ supplement may lead to brain cancer, study says

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A study by researchers at the University of Missouri found that taking a popular vitamin supplement may contribute to risks of brain cancer. The vitamin, called nicotinamide riboside, is a variant of B3. Taking the nutritional pill may lead to increased chances of breast cancer and brain metastasis, according to the study‘s results. Metastasis is when cancer cells spread through the body, causing multiple tumorous growths beyond an initial location.
MedicalXpress

New medicine reduces triglyceride by 25%, no change in CVD risk in people with type 2 diabetes

A new medication, pemafibrate, lowered triglyceride levels among adults with type 2 diabetes yet did not decrease their cardiovascular risk, according to late-breaking science research presented today at the American Heart Association's Scientific Sessions 2022. "Triglyceride levels are commonly measured as part of routine preventive care in the U.S. Understanding...
Health Digest

What Is Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease?

Atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (also known as atherosclerosis) is a life-threatening condition characterized by the clogging of arteries with fatty substances called plaques, per the National Health Services (NHS). According to a 2022 review published in the journal StatPearls, the condition is behind about 50% of all fatalities in Westernized societies. It can affect the peripheral, carotid, renal, and coronary arteries, per Stanford Medicine. Because peripheral arteries supply blood to the legs and arms, atherosclerosis often leads to numbness in those areas. In the carotid and renal arteries, atherosclerosis symptoms may include fatigue, nausea, and breathing difficulties, while causing angina and arrhythmia in the coronary arteries.

