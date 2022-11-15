ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
realhomes.com

There's 40% off the silk pillowcase I'm gifting to all my friends this Christmas

Wondering what to get your friends for Christmas this year? Perhaps one of your pals has a birthday coming up, that's way too close to Christmas (snooze) and you're stuck with what to buy. Something cute, thoughtful, and above all else, totally inexpensive. Of course, we'd all love to splurge and get our family and friends a luxury present they so obviously deserve. But costs are higher and budgets are tighter this year — the more we can save, the better.
realhomes.com

We've found 3 Ninja air fryer dupes from just £150

In the market for an air fryer this Black Friday? If the Ninja Dual Zone one is slightly out of reach price-wise, then we're here to help. We've spotted three Ninja air fryer dupes today that you can buy starting from just £147.99. There's certainly no need to wait until Black Friday next week!

Comments / 0

Community Policy