Awareness Week: Winter Precipitation You Can Expect in Alabama
In the South during the winter season, you can expect various types of precipitation. During Winter Weather Awareness Week we are taking time out to explain many winter season scenarios to help you be prepared. The key ingredient to what happens in our area is the temperature of the air....
Winter Weather Awareness Week: What Does Wind Chill Really Mean?
During the winter months, you hear a lot about the “wind chill.” What does that really mean?. According to the National Weather Service, “Wind Chill is a term used to describe what the air temperature feels like to the human skin due to the combination of cold temperatures and winds blowing on exposed skin.”
Bryant-Denny Stadium Game Day Forecast Plus Temperature Guide
Temperatures across Alabama have been considerably below the average for many days now and will continue to be that way through the weekend into Monday. Today, just before sunrise Tuscaloosa was at 27 degrees. Crimson Tide Game Day Outlook. Saturday, the Alabama Crimson Tide will host Austin Peay at Bryant-Denny...
Winter Weather Awareness Week: Safety Kit Tips for Alabamians
The National Weather Service in Birmingham is hosting “Winter Weather Awareness Week.” Each day they will focus on a topic that can help you and your family during this season. Got a safety kit?. How about a winter kit for your car?. “Make sure you’re prepared at home...
Bitter Cold Temps Prompt Freeze Warning in Portions of Alabama
You can expect below-average temperatures this week and even into next week. We might be in-store for a chilly Thanksgiving holiday. James Spann, ABC 33/40, and Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa Chief Meteorologist reports that “despite a sunny sky, we are forecasting a high in the 47-52 degree range today over the northern half of Alabama... the average high for Birmingham on November 13 is 66.”
University of Alabama Beats Auburn, Collects 566,000 Pounds During Food Drive
The University of Alabama collected more than half a million pounds of food during its annual Beat Auburn Beat Hunger campaign to benefit the West Alabama Food Bank. The UA group celebrated Friday morning at the Northport food bank when they learned the Capstone collected 565,983 pounds of food this year, beating Auburn University's group collecting 516,611 pounds.
Say What? Alabama Towns Named Most Unfaithful Cities in America
Sometimes I ask myself, does anyone remain faithful to their significant other anymore?. I’ve had my fair share of “he cheated on me” stories to last a lifetime. Some are pretty hilarious while some are sadly heartbreaking. The other day I talked about the most faithful cities...
Alabama Check Your Coins For This Penny Worth $66,000
Here we go again with a coin that can net us more than many of us make working all year. What are we looking for this time? It’s another penny! This one isn’t as old as some of those super rare highly valuable pennies that are out there.
Bundle Up: Parts of West, Central Alabama Under a Freeze Warning
The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a FREEZE WARNING which starts on Saturday, November 12, at 9:00 p.m. through Sunday, November 13, at 9:00 a.m. Sub-freezing temperatures near 30 degrees are expected. IMPACTS. Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, and other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected...
This Alabama City Made The List Of Worst Cities To Visit
After living in Alabama for a little over three years, I have to admit something people may not like. Every city in this state isn't the best destination someone would want to visit. Miles and miles of roads and fields aren't the best things that attract visitors you know?. I...
Alabama’s Favorite Chocolate-Covered Treat Might Surprise You
Outside of Halloween, the big sweet holidays in my humble opinion are Thanksgiving, Christmas, and Easter. Other dates which are not holidays are anytime I break up with someone. That calls for something to soothe the soul, like chocolate. Take Me Back to the Holidays in the 70s and 80s.
Hey Alabama, Don’t Eat Turkey This Year, Cuddle With One
OK, now I have officially heard it all. And, it's only a few hours drive from Alabama. C'mon man, nothing beats a thick slice of juicy, seasoned, fried turkey. It is heavenly, when it's fried just right. Years ago, someone forced a piece of that tofu turkey (Tofurkey they call...
Three Things to Know For Your Tuesday in West Alabama
1) With jury selection complete and opening arguments finished, the prosecution is expected to begin laying out their case in the trial of Derick Brown at the Tuscaloosa Federal Courthouse this week. Brown is charged with being a co-conspirator in the kidnapping of 3-year-old Camille “Cupcake” McKinney in Birmingham in...
Woman Shot in Tuscaloosa Friday Morning, Suspect Identified but At Large
Police in Tuscaloosa are searching for a suspect after a woman was shot on Greensboro Avenue early Friday morning. Captain Marty Sellers, the co-commander of the multi-agency Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, told local media that the victim was shot in the 3900 block of Greensboro Avenue before sunrise Friday morning.
Alabama Clinic Forgets Patient In Exam Room Trapped After Hours
Imagine being a nurse and after an exhausting shift, you head to your local clinic to get a test done. Dianne King, 46, is a nurse from Adamsville Alabama. After her shift on November 10th, she went to the American Family Care located at 1664 Forestdale Blvd in Forestdale Alabama. Scroll to the bottom to see her Facebook live video..
T-Town Grinch Returns to West Alabama this Holiday Season
Last year, West Alabama was introduced to the T-Town Grinch. During the holiday season, you could witness the unique character “Grinching around” town at random times as reported by the Tuscaloosa Thread. The T-Town Grinch popped up everywhere, including the Tinsel Trail, area businesses, schools and more. Townsquare...
First-Ever Holiday ‘Retail Trail’ Open House Coming to Downtown Tuscaloosa Next Week
Restaurants and stores in downtown Tuscaloosa will be showcased next week during the first-ever Retail Trail open house, a new concept set to debut Monday when the Tinsel Trail returns to Government Plaza. Every year, local businesses and decorate sponsored Christmas trees for the Tinsel Trail, which benefits Tuscaloosa's One...
James Spann: Alabama Can Expect “Coldest Air So Far This Season”
We have had a rollercoaster ride of temperatures lately. There were even some days when the high reached record-breaking levels across many counties in Alabama. Now, this temperature ride is taking a downward approach this weekend. James Spann, ABC 33/40, and Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa Chief Meteorologist said that “the coldest...
WOW: Helena, Alabama Estate Includes Trophy Bass Lake, Waterfall
Located between Birmingham and Tuscaloosa in Helena, Alabama this property is truly an “outdoor lover’s dream home estate,” said the agent. Wait until you see the pictures of this sprawling of this custom home. It’s one-of-a-kind for sure. Let’s talk about space. Every room in...
Fight Hunger: Thanksgiving Food Drive Plus Giveaway in Tuscaloosa
C&J Resources and Tutoring Services will be hosting a “Thanksgiving Food Drive and a Giveaway” during this season of Thanksgiving. Chante Myles-Rice, founder of C&J Resources talked about how collecting food is important to the community. She mentioned it helps relieve hunger by providing nutritious food to children and their families in convenient and familiar locations.
