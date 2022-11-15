ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

92.9 WTUG

Bryant-Denny Stadium Game Day Forecast Plus Temperature Guide

Temperatures across Alabama have been considerably below the average for many days now and will continue to be that way through the weekend into Monday. Today, just before sunrise Tuscaloosa was at 27 degrees. Crimson Tide Game Day Outlook. Saturday, the Alabama Crimson Tide will host Austin Peay at Bryant-Denny...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
92.9 WTUG

Bitter Cold Temps Prompt Freeze Warning in Portions of Alabama

You can expect below-average temperatures this week and even into next week. We might be in-store for a chilly Thanksgiving holiday. James Spann, ABC 33/40, and Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa Chief Meteorologist reports that “despite a sunny sky, we are forecasting a high in the 47-52 degree range today over the northern half of Alabama... the average high for Birmingham on November 13 is 66.”
ALABAMA STATE
92.9 WTUG

Bundle Up: Parts of West, Central Alabama Under a Freeze Warning

The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a FREEZE WARNING which starts on Saturday, November 12, at 9:00 p.m. through Sunday, November 13, at 9:00 a.m. Sub-freezing temperatures near 30 degrees are expected. IMPACTS. Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, and other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
92.9 WTUG

Three Things to Know For Your Tuesday in West Alabama

1) With jury selection complete and opening arguments finished, the prosecution is expected to begin laying out their case in the trial of Derick Brown at the Tuscaloosa Federal Courthouse this week. Brown is charged with being a co-conspirator in the kidnapping of 3-year-old Camille “Cupcake” McKinney in Birmingham in...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
92.9 WTUG

Alabama Clinic Forgets Patient In Exam Room Trapped After Hours

Imagine being a nurse and after an exhausting shift, you head to your local clinic to get a test done. Dianne King, 46, is a nurse from Adamsville Alabama. After her shift on November 10th, she went to the American Family Care located at 1664 Forestdale Blvd in Forestdale Alabama. Scroll to the bottom to see her Facebook live video..
FORESTDALE, AL
92.9 WTUG

T-Town Grinch Returns to West Alabama this Holiday Season

Last year, West Alabama was introduced to the T-Town Grinch. During the holiday season, you could witness the unique character “Grinching around” town at random times as reported by the Tuscaloosa Thread. The T-Town Grinch popped up everywhere, including the Tinsel Trail, area businesses, schools and more. Townsquare...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
92.9 WTUG

James Spann: Alabama Can Expect “Coldest Air So Far This Season”

We have had a rollercoaster ride of temperatures lately. There were even some days when the high reached record-breaking levels across many counties in Alabama. Now, this temperature ride is taking a downward approach this weekend. James Spann, ABC 33/40, and Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa Chief Meteorologist said that “the coldest...
ALABAMA STATE
92.9 WTUG

Fight Hunger: Thanksgiving Food Drive Plus Giveaway in Tuscaloosa

C&J Resources and Tutoring Services will be hosting a “Thanksgiving Food Drive and a Giveaway” during this season of Thanksgiving. Chante Myles-Rice, founder of C&J Resources talked about how collecting food is important to the community. She mentioned it helps relieve hunger by providing nutritious food to children and their families in convenient and familiar locations.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
92.9 WTUG

Tuscaloosa, AL
92.9 WTUG plays the best R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

