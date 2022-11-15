Read full article on original website
Police ID deputy in Vermillion school weapon discharge
VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A South Vermillion High School student was shot and injured after what’s being called an accidental discharge of a firearm by a law enforcement officer. According to a post by the South Vermillion Community School Corporation, the incident occurred Thursday morning during a...
Don’t leave your car warming up, unattended
VIGO CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Law enforcement is reminding you not to be a victim of car theft this winter. In the colder months, drivers are more likely to leave their car warming up unattended. Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse said last year, from October to November 18th, there...
Adoption Day links nearly a dozen Vigo Co. kids to forever families
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — It was a big day for many in Vigo County as they formally adopted children into their families. An Adoption Day ceremony took place at the Vigo County courthouse featuring several state and local guest speakers. Around a dozen, families adopted children today, including Dawn Arnold and her husband. They adopted a one-year-old boy named Wesley.
Robinson High School threat leads to investigation
ROBINSON, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — A threat written on a bathroom wall led to an investigation by police and school officials in Robinson, Illinois Tuesday. According to a Facebook post from Robinson Community Unit School District 2, school officials and police were made aware of the threat Tuesday. An investigation found that the “ambiguous threat” had been made by a Robinson High School student who had written their threat on the wall of one of the bathrooms.
Vigil held for two lives lost during Brazil fire
BRAZIL, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A community comes together to pay its respects after a tragedy. Wednesday night a trailer fire took the lives of two young children in Clay County. A vigil was held at the residence on West State Road in Brazil. Dozens of people from the neighborhood...
Commercial structure fire on Hulman Street in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Traffic in an area of Terre Haute was shut down for a time as Firefighters worked to clean up a commercial structure fire in Terre Haute. The call came in of a fire located at BBQ Wood at the Crossing, a wood supply business at the corner of 15th and Hulman Streets at approximately 2:20 p.m.
Two pronounced dead after house trailer fire in Brazil
BRAZIL, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Two people have died following a house trailer fire in Brazil, according to Posey Township Fire Chief Cody Barnard. Fire crews responded to a trailer fire at 3085 West State Rd. 340 in Northview Country Estates. Barnard said that the initial call came in at around 8:30 p.m.
VCEF awards Vigo County Schools $38,500
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Vigo County Education Foundation awarded $38,500 to schools across the county Friday during a ‘Business and Bagels’ celebration at Otter Creek Middle School. 20 schools within the Vigo County School Corporation received between $1,000 and $3,000 a piece, with the money...
What could the VCSC superintendent search look like?
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Vigo County School Corporation has a big role to fill after Superintendent Rob Haworth announced his retirement on Monday evening. So, what comes next in the process to fill that role?. Timeline for superintendent search. Steve Horton, Director of Board Services for the Indiana...
