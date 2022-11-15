Read full article on original website
New York Residents to Receive $1,000 MonthlyAneka DuncanNew York City, NY
New York witness captures light spheres on surveillance cameraRoger MarshOrangeburg, NY
Raided! Brooklyn’s Cannabis Shop Charged for Illegal Sales as NY’s Gray Market Cannabis Crackdown BeginsWilliam DavisBrooklyn, NY
Motel Rapist Found Victims OnlineBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Baby squirrel bonds with veteran after getting rejected by her motherAmy ChristieQueens, NY
Woman thrown to ground, punched in face by Brooklyn purse thieves
A woman was thrown to the ground and punched in the face by two thieves in a vicious mugging in Brooklyn, police said. The NYPD released surveillance images Friday of the two suspects they’re searching for in connection with the Nov. 6 attack.
NYC smoke shop clerk pistol whipped as suspects flee with safe and smokes
NEW YORK, NY – A smoke shop in Brooklyn was the target of a violent robbery on Tuesday when suspects entered the store and assaulted the clerk. According to police, at around 10:15 pm, the two suspects entered the store and pistol-whipped a 33-year-old clerk before picking up the store’s safe and leaving with it. The brazen armed robbers also made off with cash and an undisclosed amount of merchandise from the 539 Nostrand Avenue location. The clerk was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The post NYC smoke shop clerk pistol whipped as suspects flee with safe and smokes appeared first on Shore News Network.
Bronx cabbie accelerates into parked car as armed robbers put him in chokehold
The NYPD is looking to identifying two men who put a Bronx livery cab driver in a chokehold and robbed him at gunpoint earlier this month, authorities said.
NEW PHOTOS: 3 sought in face slashing at Bronx subway station
Police on Thursday released new images in connection to the slashing of a 30-year-old man inside a Bronx subway station last week.
NYPD parking agent attacked after issuing summons: video
According to police, the suspect pushed the agent to the ground and punched him multiples times.
NBC New York
3 Women Found Stabbed to Death in NYC Home
Three women were found stabbed to death in a Queens home Friday, authorities say. Each of the victims was pronounced dead at the 182nd Street scene in Springfield Gardens shortly before 11 a.m. They were 26, 47 and 68 years old, police said. The victims' identities weren't immediately made public,...
Three women found stabbed to death inside Queens home
NEW YORK, NY – The bodies of three women were found Friday morning inside a home on 182nd Street inside the Springfield Gardens residence. Police say the grisly discovery was made by a home health aide at around 10:20 am. The three women had multiple stab wounds on their bodies. The ages of the women were reported to be 26, 46, and 57 years old. At this time, no suspects were identified, and no arrests have been made. The NYPD is investigating. The post Three women found stabbed to death inside Queens home appeared first on Shore News Network.
queenoftheclick.com
The Sheriff Took Big Chief Smoke Shop’s Stuff & The NYPD Walked Out With a Guy in Cuffs
This afternoon, Freedom News TV shared a video of a guy coming out of Big Chief Smoke Shop on 73rd Street and 3rd Avenue in cuffs. He was escorted by NYPD Officers with the words “Field Intelligence” on their uniform. Guys wearing jackets with the words “New York...
pix11.com
Brooklyn, Queens carjackers rear-ending victims in pattern: NYPD
A crew of carjackers has targeted at least four Queens and Brooklyn drivers since mid-October, rear-ending victims to get them out of their rides then driving off in their vehicles, police said in a Wednesday appeal for tips. Brooklyn, Queens carjackers rear-ending victims in …. A crew of carjackers has...
Security firms are turning NYC's street trees into surveillance posts for guards
A Lower East Side tree with an electronic surveillance dot drilled into its trunk. The trees are watching. [ more › ]
Decomposed bodies of woman, son found in Manhattan apartment
NEW YORK – Police in New York City are investigating after the decomposed bodies of an elderly woman, and her 56-year-old son were found inside a Lower East Side apartment building on Wednesday. Investigators said the mother, 91, died after the death of her 56-year-old son, unable to care for herself after his death. On Wednesday, at around 6:30 pm, the bodies were found during an NYPD wellness check inside an apartment on Rivington Street. Police said the bodies were both badly decomposed. At this time, it is not certain when the deaths occurred. Police do not suspect foul play. The post Decomposed bodies of woman, son found in Manhattan apartment appeared first on Shore News Network.
pix11.com
New law raises punishment for stealing packages
This year, a new New Jersey law brought stiffer penalties against porch pirates. This year, a new New Jersey law brought stiffer penalties against porch pirates. Push grows in New York to end mandatory minimum sentencing. Advocates on Wednesday launched a statewide campaign to revamp sentencing laws and empower judges...
NYPD investigating possible stabbing in Herald Square
NEW YORK -- The NYPD is investigating a possible stabbing in Herald Square.It happened on West 34th Street and Broadway just outside Macy's just before 3 p.m. Wednesday.Police say a man walked into a nearby store saying he was stabbed.The victim's condition is unknown.No arrest has been made.
americanmilitarynews.com
Pics: Car explodes in New York City: Report
A car parked on the street went up in flames, reportedly after a loud booming sound, in the Hudson Yards area of New York City on Thursday. Twitter user JarekFA posted a photo of the blaze at 10:51 a.m., noting that the car was parked on West 33rd Street. Two minutes later, the user posted an animated GIF of the car consumed in flames with the caption, “Flaming up good.”
queenoftheclick.com
The 68th Precinct Shared What They Took From the Raid in Bay Ridge
The news explained that there was a raid at Big Chief Smoke Shop on 3rd Avenue. (. The small containers below are marked $50 – $60. Wow! Inflation hit cannabis hard. Recreational pot users have a lot of money. These fruity flavored ones are priced at $80.00 each!. Years...
Man smashed in head with blunt object in Bronx subway robbery
NEW YORK, NY – Police in New York City are searching for two more violent subway criminals. This time, police are looking for two men who approached a 57-year-old man inside the Tremont Avenue Station and struck him in the head with a blunt object. The two men then robbed the victim before fleeing. At this time, no arrests have been made. The post Man smashed in head with blunt object in Bronx subway robbery appeared first on Shore News Network.
Boy violently robbed at Brooklyn bus stop after telling teens he's not in gang
A 15-year-old boy was beaten up and robbed at a Brooklyn bus stop after telling his attackers he’s not in a gang, police said Thursday.
NYPD: Mistaken identity led to deadly Bronx shooting
NEW YORK -- Police said Thursday two young men were shot in the Bronx in a case of mistaken identity. The NYPD released video of the suspects on a moped shooting toward two 21-year-old men on the sidewalk. It happened Nov. 13 on 149th Street and Jackson Avenue in Mott Haven. One of the men, Jayden Goodridge, a former basketball player, was hit in the stomach and died the next day. Goodridge's friend suffered a graze wound. Investigators said the victims were mistaken for rival gang members.So far, no arrests have been made. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
Man, 65, grabbed by neck, punched on Brooklyn street
A 65-year-old man was brutally beaten in Brooklyn earlier this month, according to police, who released images Wednesday of his wanted attacker.
News 12
NYPD: 3 suspects wanted for robbing 15-year-old in Brooklyn
Police are searching for three men who they say robbed a teenager in Brooklyn. According to the NYPD, three suspects approached a 15-year-old at a bus stop on Nov. 1 and asked if he was in a gang. When the victim responded that he wasn't, police say the suspects started...
