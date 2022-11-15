Read full article on original website
17-Year-Old Arrested In Shooting of Juvenile in D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department has made an arrest in the shooting of a juvenile that took place on the morning of November 10th in Northwest D.C. Third District detectives arrived at the 1200 Block of 5th Street for a shooting report at approximately 8:46 am. When they arrived they discovered a juvenile with multiple gunshot wounds. He was alert and breathing. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. His condition is unknown at this time. 17-year-old Cedric Brockington, of D.C., was arrested on Tuesday and charged with the shooting. The post 17-Year-Old Arrested In Shooting of Juvenile in D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
26-Year-Old Shot To Death in D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A 26-year-old man was shot to death yesterday afternoon in Southeast, D.C. Shortly before 3 pm, the Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department received a report of gunshot sounds. When they arrived at the 1500 Block of Alabama Avenue, they found Khalil James of D.C suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. James was pronounced at the scene. If you have any information about this shooting, please the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411. This case remains under investigation. The post 26-Year-Old Shot To Death in D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
D.C. Police Release Surveillance Video of Carjacking Suspects
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Carjacking Task Force of the D.C. Metro Police Department is asking for help identifying suspects involved in an October 29th carjacking that took place in Northeast, D.C. Shortly after 7 pm, suspects approached a victim on the 200 Block of E street. The victim was seated in the passenger seat of a vehicle. The suspects displayed guns and demanded the victim leave the vehicle. The suspects then took off in the car, which has since been recovered. A nearby surveillance camera captured the suspects. If you have any information about this incident or can identify the The post D.C. Police Release Surveillance Video of Carjacking Suspects appeared first on Shore News Network.
Three Teens Charged in D.C. Armed Robbery
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department has made an arrest in an armed robbery that took place on Sunday evening in Northwest, D.C. The incident took place on the 1800 Block of T Street. Shortly after 7:30 pm, the victim was approached by the three teens. The suspects displayed handguns and demanded items from the victim. The victim refused to comply. All three suspects were arrested by police. Three teens were arrested. A 15-year-old from D.C. was charged with armed robbery and possession of a BB gun. A 16 and 17-year-old were both arrested and charged with The post Three Teens Charged in D.C. Armed Robbery appeared first on Shore News Network.
32-Year-Old Dead In D.C. Shooting
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A man was shot and killed in Southeast, D.C. early Tuesday morning. This incident happened on the 2500 Block of Southern Avenue. Shortly before 5:30 am, the Washington D.C. Metro Police Department was called to Southern Avenue to investigate the sound of gunshots. When they arrived, they found 32-year-old Kelvin Blowe of Maryland suffering from a gunshot wound. Blowe died at the scene. If anyone has any information about this case, please call the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411. This case remains under investigation. The post 32-Year-Old Dead In D.C. Shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
D.C. Police Search For Robbery And Assault Suspect Caught On Camera
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Yesterday morning, a suspect approached an employee on the 300 Block of Riggs Road in Northeast, D.C. The employee was assaulted and money was taken from the register. The suspect then fled the scene. Now, the D.C. Metro Police are looking for information and released photos of the suspect. The incident happened shortly before 10 am yesterday morning. Nearby surveillance cameras captured the suspect. If you can identify this individual or have any knowledge of this incident, please take no action but call the police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The post D.C. Police Search For Robbery And Assault Suspect Caught On Camera appeared first on Shore News Network.
Fugitive wanted for rape arrested by U.S. Marshals in Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MD – United States Marshals have arrested a fugitive wanted for rape and robbery in Baltimore. Alex Bennett, 27, was captured by the state fugitive task force on Reisterstown Road, where he was arrested without incident this week. After his arrest, he was transferred to the custody of the Baltimore Police Department and processed at the Central Booking Intake Facility. The post Fugitive wanted for rape arrested by U.S. Marshals in Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
mocoshow.com
Detectives Investigating TD Bank Robbery in Bethesda; Surveillance Photos of Suspect Released
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Major Crimes Division are investigating a bank robbery that occurred on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at the TD Bank in the 8100 block of Wisconsin Ave., in Bethesda. Detectives have released surveillance photos of the male suspect and are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying him.
fox5dc.com
Shooting on Metrobus near DC college prep school prompts police search for teen suspect
WASHINGTON - Authorities are searching for a 17-year-old after they say two people were shot - one aboard a D.C. Metrobus - Thursday morning across the street from a college preparatory school in southeast D.C. The shootings were reported in the 800 block of Yuma Street around 8:30 a.m. Police...
Police in Silver Spring say this guy robbed same Tex-Mexican restaurant six times
SILVER SPRING, MD – A man wanted for robbing the same Mexican restaurant six times. This week, detectives with the Montgomery County Department of Police released surveillance video of the suspect breaking into the Mi Rancho restaurant in the 8700 block of Ramsey Ave., in Silver Spring. Detectives are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying him. “Since July, the same suspect has burglarized the restaurant on six occasions. In each burglary, the suspect jumps over a fence to enter the restaurant and steals property,” police said. “Detectives reviewed surveillance cameras and obtained a description of the suspect.” The The post Police in Silver Spring say this guy robbed same Tex-Mexican restaurant six times appeared first on Shore News Network.
hstoday.us
Former Washington, D.C. Metro Transit Police Officer Found Guilty of Using Excessive Force
A jury in the District of Columbia has found former D.C. Metro Transit Police Officer Andra Vance, 48, guilty of a civil rights violation for his unlawful beating of an unarmed transit rider with a metal baton without legal justification on Feb. 16, 2018. In 2019, a federal grand jury...
19-Year-Old Old Shot And Killed In D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – 19-year-old James Gillespie of D.C. was shot and killed on Sunday afternoon in Southeast, D.C. The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department arrived shortly before 2 pm at the 100 Block of 58th Street. There, they discovered Gillespie suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital, where he later died. If you have any information about this shooting please contact, please call the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411. The post 19-Year-Old Old Shot And Killed In D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
‘He Was Pursuing That Moped’: MPD Captain Testifies Against Officers In Murder, Obstruction Trial
When Captain Franklin Porter got to his desk around 9 p.m. on October 23, 2020, it appeared he was in for a pretty normal shift as watch commander for the Metropolitan Police Department. As the supervisor in charge of MPD’s entire Fourth District that night, he began his shift reading and editing an officer’s investigation.
mocoshow.com
One Person Arrested and Charged for Armed Carjacking and Armed Robbery of Popeyes; Detectives Attempt to Identify Second Suspect
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Major Crimes Division have arrested and charged 30-year-old Keyren Chester Ross, of Washington D.C., with an armed carjacking and armed robbery that occurred on Thursday, November 10, 2022. Detectives are attempting to identify and locate a second suspect.
NBC Washington
Shooting on Metrobus in Southeast DC Sends Two People to Hospital
A shooting on a Metrobus in southeast D.C. sent two people to the hospital on Thursday morning, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. A man and a 17-year-old girl were both struck by a bullet after another man opened fire onboard the Metrobus around 8:22 a.m., near the intersection of Yuma Street and 8th Street.
Two shot, one killed in Silver Spring shooting
SILVER SPRING, MD – Police in Montgomery County are investigating a double shooting that left one man dead in Silver Spring on Wednesday. Police responded to the area of Piney Branch Road at 5:56 pm after receiving the report of gunshots in the area. “Upon arrival, officers located an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to an area hospital in serious but stable condition,” the Montgomery County Police Department said in a statement. “A second victim, identified as 20-year-old, Edvin Moises Agustin Leon, was found dead in a wooded area by Montgomery County Police K9 The post Two shot, one killed in Silver Spring shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
Worker slashed by thief exiting store
GREENBELT CITY, MD – A thief who was robbing a business was chased out of a store Thursday night, but not before he slashed an employee on his way out. Greenbelt City police officers arrived at the Good Luck Road location shortly after 7 pm to find an adult male victim who is an employee of the business alleging he chased a thief out of the business and was cut with a sharp object, causing minor injuries. The victim was treated on the scene by EMS personnel and refused transport. The suspect was described as a dark-skinned male in his The post Worker slashed by thief exiting store appeared first on Shore News Network.
26-year-old man shot and killed in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON — Detectives are investigating after a 26-year-old man was shot and killed in Southeast D.C. Thursday afternoon. Around 2:53 p.m., officers responded to the 1500 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast for the sounds of gunshots. At the scene, officers found a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. DC...
Maryland teen fatally shot, police to canvass Temple Hills neighborhood
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Nine days after a 13-year-old boy was shot to death while raking leaves outside his home, Police have yet to identify a suspect or motive in the case. Now, Prince George's County Police officers will canvass his Temple Hills neighborhood in the hopes of getting some answers.
Fourth teen arrested in connection to deadly shooting
GAITHERSBURG, Md. — Police have arrested a fourth teenager in connection to the death of a 20-year-old man. Taon Lamont Cline, 20, was shot to death on April 22, in the 19500 block of Gunners Branch Road in Germantown, according to the Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD). Police arrested...
