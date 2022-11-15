sounds like the cashier had no common sense it's the store fault you shouldn't hire a dummy. She lost her job but they only pay the bare minimum
This whole situation is absolutely ridiculous. I get what the accusation is and yes the intentional confusion is a dishonest way of carrying yourself but not illegal. To have police search for an individual and attempt to find a charge to stick on him, or the other ridiculous thing that law enforcement does is ask a bunch of bs questions for information from their suspect to hopefully pin something to him bc they know that the don't have a case that the prosecutor will even look at. Another law enforcement boo game. All parties involved, customer, cashier, and officers are all ridiculous.
I use to work as a teller in a bank and people try that all the time. First they ask for certain currency, then they ask for an exchange, then quickly say, oh I don't need this hundred can you give smaller bills and then quickly snatch the smaller bills but try and give you a $10 ,saying they gave you the hundred. They fast talk you and try to confuse you. I'd call a manager over to have my drawer counted with the customer there, to prove them wrong
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
