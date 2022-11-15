Read full article on original website
Teen shoplifting suspect accused of attacking officer at Arundel Mills Mall
A teenage girl from Severn is accused of attacking an officer when police tried to arrest her for shoplifting at Arundel Mills Mall Thursday afternoon.
Police officer bitten, seriously hurt trying to arrest girl accused of shoplifting in Anne Arundel County
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said a 16-year-old girl was charged as an adult after she kicked an officer in the face and chest, then bit the officer who was trying to take her into custody for shoplifting. The Anne Arundel County Police Department said it received a report of a […]
Shoplifter punched, kicked cops trying to flee police in Hanover
HANOVER, MD – A woman who was suspected of shoplifting at the Bass Pro Shops in Hanover was arrested after she tried to elude police and resisting arrest. According to police, on Thursday at around 3:30 pm, officers responded to the Bass Pro Shop, but located the female suspect inside the Kids Foot Locker nearby. “When officers approached the suspect, she backed away and attempted to flee by jumping over a bench. The officers were able to stop the suspect from exiting the store and advised her that she was under arrest for shoplifting,” the Anne Arundel County Police Department The post Shoplifter punched, kicked cops trying to flee police in Hanover appeared first on Shore News Network.
Laurel man charged after gun goes off in Arundel Mills food court
A Laurel man has been arrested after a gun went off at the Arundel Mills Mall food court last month, causing chaos and prompting the mall's evacuation on a Saturday afternoon.
Worker slashed by thief exiting store
GREENBELT CITY, MD – A thief who was robbing a business was chased out of a store Thursday night, but not before he slashed an employee on his way out. Greenbelt City police officers arrived at the Good Luck Road location shortly after 7 pm to find an adult male victim who is an employee of the business alleging he chased a thief out of the business and was cut with a sharp object, causing minor injuries. The victim was treated on the scene by EMS personnel and refused transport. The suspect was described as a dark-skinned male in his The post Worker slashed by thief exiting store appeared first on Shore News Network.
Police in Silver Spring say this guy robbed same Tex-Mexican restaurant six times
SILVER SPRING, MD – A man wanted for robbing the same Mexican restaurant six times. This week, detectives with the Montgomery County Department of Police released surveillance video of the suspect breaking into the Mi Rancho restaurant in the 8700 block of Ramsey Ave., in Silver Spring. Detectives are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying him. “Since July, the same suspect has burglarized the restaurant on six occasions. In each burglary, the suspect jumps over a fence to enter the restaurant and steals property,” police said. “Detectives reviewed surveillance cameras and obtained a description of the suspect.” The The post Police in Silver Spring say this guy robbed same Tex-Mexican restaurant six times appeared first on Shore News Network.
Wbaltv.com
Police searching for a man after Glen Burnie fatal stabbing
GLEN BURNIE, Md. — Anne Arundel police are searching for a man who is a suspect in a deadly stabbing incident that occurred last night in Glen Burnie. According to officials, around 4 a.m., officers received a call about a stabbing at the 7900 block of Benesch Circle. Upon arrival, they found Vincent Rowlings, 26, of Glen Burnie, suffering from stab wounds. He was transported to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
D.C. Police Search For Robbery And Assault Suspect Caught On Camera
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Yesterday morning, a suspect approached an employee on the 300 Block of Riggs Road in Northeast, D.C. The employee was assaulted and money was taken from the register. The suspect then fled the scene. Now, the D.C. Metro Police are looking for information and released photos of the suspect. The incident happened shortly before 10 am yesterday morning. Nearby surveillance cameras captured the suspect. If you can identify this individual or have any knowledge of this incident, please take no action but call the police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The post D.C. Police Search For Robbery And Assault Suspect Caught On Camera appeared first on Shore News Network.
Fight inside Glen Burnie sports bar ends with shooting
GLEN BURNIE, MD – A fight inside Sidelines Sports Bar & Grill in Glen Burnie ended with one person shot. According to police, last night, just before midnight, an altercation took place inside the bar between two patrons. During the fight, one of the men produced a folding knife and held it by his side. “A witness separated the patrons, allowing one of them (the shooting suspect) to exit the bar. As the witness attempted to escort the shooting victim from the bar, the shooting suspect returned to the entrance of the bar with a black handgun and continued to The post Fight inside Glen Burnie sports bar ends with shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
Maryland teen fatally shot, police to canvass Temple Hills neighborhood
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Nine days after a 13-year-old boy was shot to death while raking leaves outside his home, Police have yet to identify a suspect or motive in the case. Now, Prince George's County Police officers will canvass his Temple Hills neighborhood in the hopes of getting some answers.
Help police ID pair of suspects seen on video attacking, robbing woman
Baltimore Police need help identifying a pair of suspects seen on video assaulting and robbing a woman. In the video, a man and woman are walking together along the 100 block of E. Mount Royal Avenue.
Suspect Loose After Shooting Knife-Wielding Man At Maryland Sports Bar
Police are looking for a suspect involved in a shooting after an altercation at a bar that occurred in Glen Burnie, authorities say. On Wednesday, Nov. 16, just before midnight, officers responded for a report of a fight at Sidelines Sports Bar & Grill located at 105 Chesapeake Center Court in, according to Anne Arundel County Police.
Stabbed In The Back: Woman Charged With Attempted Murder For Waldorf Assault
A Maryland woman is in custody after allegedly stabbing a man in the back during an argument that turned violent, a spokesperson from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office announced. Ebony Jenea Hemsley, 35, of Waldorf, is facing multiple charges following an incident this week that left a man hospitalized...
rockvillenights.com
Assault in Rockville parking lot
Rockville City police responded to a report of a 2nd-degree assault in a parking lot early yesterday afternoon, November 16, 2022. The assault was reported in a parking lot in the 700 block of Rockville Pike at 12:26 PM.
Three juveniles in custody after police chase ends in fiery crash
CAMBRIDGE, MD – A police pursuit that started outside the Cambridge city limits today ended in a fiery car crash and three juveniles in handcuffs. Police said the crash occurred after a police pursuit ended near Blackwater Landing. One juvenile was detained at the scene. Two others fled on foot. A second juvenile suspect was captured nearby and was in possession of a loaded handgun. Later, police arrested a third juvenile near Walmart. At this time, police believe have three suspects in custody. No injuries were reported in the crash. The post Three juveniles in custody after police chase ends in fiery crash appeared first on Shore News Network.
Maryland State Police Release New Footage Of Road-Rage Shooting That Killed Tow Truck Driver
Police have released footage of a fatal road rage incident that took the life of a tow-truck driver in Prince George's County back in March in an effort to identify the suspect, authorities say. Delonte Hicks, 29, was fatally shot while traveling on eastbound Route 50 at Veterans Parkway the...
Montgomery County police are conducting homicide investigation after man found dead in wooded area
GAITHERSBURG, Md. — Montgomery County Police (MCP) have launched a homicide investigation after a 20-year-old man was founded dead in a wooded area in Silver Spring, Maryland. On Nov. 9, officers from the third district were called to the 9000 block of Piney Brach Road for a report of...
17-year-old charged for April murder in Germantown
17-year-old Daylon Windell Miller has been arrested and charged in connection with an April 22nd murder in Germantown. According to police, Miller was charged with homicide after 20-year-old Taon Lamont Cline was found shot dead on Gunners Branch Road. Three other teens have also been identified as suspects by police, including 14-year-old Justin Acosta of Germantown, 15-year-old Malik Hney, and 16-year-old Malachi Hney of Kensington. Malik Hney and Acosta were arrested on May 3. Malachi Hney was arrested on May 5. Miller was transported to the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit, where he has been charged with first-degree murder and The post 17-year-old charged for April murder in Germantown appeared first on Shore News Network.
Maryland Road-Rage Suspect Wanted After Tailgating, Cutting Victim With Knife
Police are on the lookout for a suspect who attacked a victim with a knife during a road rage incident in Edgewater, authorities say. The incident happened in the area of Hillside Avenue and Central Avenue East on Saturday, Nov. 12, around 8 p.m., according to Anne Arundel County police.
Bay Net
Patrol Officers Recover Stolen Loaded Gun While Investigating A Suspicious Vehicle
WALDORF, Md. – On November 14 at 1:18 a.m., officers were investigating a suspicious vehicle in the area of Post Office Road and October Place. During the investigation, the occupants were asked to exit the car, at which time a passenger fled. He was apprehended and officers recovered a...
