Laurel, MD

Shore News Network

Shoplifter punched, kicked cops trying to flee police in Hanover

HANOVER, MD – A woman who was suspected of shoplifting at the Bass Pro Shops in Hanover was arrested after she tried to elude police and resisting arrest. According to police, on Thursday at around 3:30 pm, officers responded to the Bass Pro Shop, but located the female suspect inside the Kids Foot Locker nearby. “When officers approached the suspect, she backed away and attempted to flee by jumping over a bench. The officers were able to stop the suspect from exiting the store and advised her that she was under arrest for shoplifting,” the Anne Arundel County Police Department The post Shoplifter punched, kicked cops trying to flee police in Hanover appeared first on Shore News Network.
HANOVER, MD
Shore News Network

Worker slashed by thief exiting store

GREENBELT CITY, MD – A thief who was robbing a business was chased out of a store Thursday night, but not before he slashed an employee on his way out. Greenbelt City police officers arrived at the Good Luck Road location shortly after 7 pm to find an adult male victim who is an employee of the business alleging he chased a thief out of the business and was cut with a sharp object, causing minor injuries. The victim was treated on the scene by EMS personnel and refused transport. The suspect was described as a dark-skinned male in his The post Worker slashed by thief exiting store appeared first on Shore News Network.
GREENBELT, MD
Shore News Network

Police in Silver Spring say this guy robbed same Tex-Mexican restaurant six times

SILVER SPRING, MD – A man wanted for robbing the same Mexican restaurant six times. This week, detectives with the Montgomery County Department of Police released surveillance video of the suspect breaking into the Mi Rancho restaurant in the 8700 block of Ramsey Ave., in Silver Spring. Detectives are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying him.   “Since July, the same suspect has burglarized the restaurant on six occasions. In each burglary, the suspect jumps over a fence to enter the restaurant and steals property,” police said. “Detectives reviewed surveillance cameras and obtained a description of the suspect.” The The post Police in Silver Spring say this guy robbed same Tex-Mexican restaurant six times appeared first on Shore News Network.
SILVER SPRING, MD
Wbaltv.com

Police searching for a man after Glen Burnie fatal stabbing

GLEN BURNIE, Md. — Anne Arundel police are searching for a man who is a suspect in a deadly stabbing incident that occurred last night in Glen Burnie. According to officials, around 4 a.m., officers received a call about a stabbing at the 7900 block of Benesch Circle. Upon arrival, they found Vincent Rowlings, 26, of Glen Burnie, suffering from stab wounds. He was transported to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
GLEN BURNIE, MD
Shore News Network

D.C. Police Search For Robbery And Assault Suspect Caught On Camera

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Yesterday morning, a suspect approached an employee on the 300 Block of Riggs Road in Northeast, D.C. The employee was assaulted and money was taken from the register. The suspect then fled the scene. Now, the D.C. Metro Police are looking for information and released photos of the suspect. The incident happened shortly before 10 am yesterday morning. Nearby surveillance cameras captured the suspect. If you can identify this individual or have any knowledge of this incident, please take no action but call the police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The post D.C. Police Search For Robbery And Assault Suspect Caught On Camera appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
Shore News Network

Fight inside Glen Burnie sports bar ends with shooting

GLEN BURNIE, MD – A fight inside Sidelines Sports Bar & Grill in Glen Burnie ended with one person shot. According to police, last night, just before midnight, an altercation took place inside the bar between two patrons. During the fight, one of the men produced a folding knife and held it by his side. “A witness separated the patrons, allowing one of them (the shooting suspect) to exit the bar. As the witness attempted to escort the shooting victim from the bar, the shooting suspect returned to the entrance of the bar with a black handgun and continued to The post Fight inside Glen Burnie sports bar ends with shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
GLEN BURNIE, MD
rockvillenights.com

Assault in Rockville parking lot

Rockville City police responded to a report of a 2nd-degree assault in a parking lot early yesterday afternoon, November 16, 2022. The assault was reported in a parking lot in the 700 block of Rockville Pike at 12:26 PM.
ROCKVILLE, MD
Shore News Network

Three juveniles in custody after police chase ends in fiery crash

CAMBRIDGE, MD – A police pursuit that started outside the Cambridge city limits today ended in a fiery car crash and three juveniles in handcuffs. Police said the crash occurred after a police pursuit ended near Blackwater Landing. One juvenile was detained at the scene. Two others fled on foot. A second juvenile suspect was captured nearby and was in possession of a loaded handgun. Later, police arrested a third juvenile near Walmart. At this time, police believe have three suspects in custody. No injuries were reported in the crash. The post Three juveniles in custody after police chase ends in fiery crash appeared first on Shore News Network.
CAMBRIDGE, MD
Shore News Network

17-year-old charged for April murder in Germantown

17-year-old Daylon Windell Miller has been arrested and charged in connection with an April 22nd murder in Germantown. According to police, Miller was charged with homicide after 20-year-old Taon Lamont Cline was found shot dead on Gunners Branch Road. Three other teens have also been identified as suspects by police, including 14-year-old Justin Acosta of Germantown, 15-year-old Malik Hney, and 16-year-old Malachi Hney of Kensington. Malik Hney and Acosta were arrested on May 3. Malachi Hney was arrested on May 5. Miller was transported to the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit, where he has been charged with first-degree murder and The post 17-year-old charged for April murder in Germantown appeared first on Shore News Network.
GERMANTOWN, MD
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

