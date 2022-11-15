WASHINGTON, D.C. – Yesterday morning, a suspect approached an employee on the 300 Block of Riggs Road in Northeast, D.C. The employee was assaulted and money was taken from the register. The suspect then fled the scene. Now, the D.C. Metro Police are looking for information and released photos of the suspect. The incident happened shortly before 10 am yesterday morning. Nearby surveillance cameras captured the suspect. If you can identify this individual or have any knowledge of this incident, please take no action but call the police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The post D.C. Police Search For Robbery And Assault Suspect Caught On Camera appeared first on Shore News Network.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 1 DAY AGO