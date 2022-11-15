ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

New Locally Owned and Operated Bookstore in Murfreesboro

(MURFREESBORO, TENN.) It’s an interesting time for bookstores across the nation, with smaller, locally owned bookstores becoming harder and harder to find. The subject of books was even highlighted late last month when a publishing merger was blocked by a federal judge. CBS News Correspondent Vicki Barker reported... Meanwhile...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Linebaugh Hosts Local Author Elinda Beanland for Book Signing

(MURFREESBORO, TENN.) Linebaugh Public Library is pleased to host local author Elinda Beanland for a book signing on Saturday, December 3rd, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. The author will be signing and selling copies of her children's book, Kingdom Kids Like Me, which was published in September of 2021.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Local Resident Volunteers to Make Hats and Quilts for the Elderly

Volunteers from a local non-profit that focus on elderly residents in our community, help others by volunteering their time to check on seniors who live alone or who lack family to check on them. The group known as SCAN, which stands for the Senior Citizens Awareness Network, is a program that focuses on the safety needs of elderly persons throughout Rutherford County.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
DUI Checkpoint Planned for Murfreesboro on November 23rd

(MURFREESBORO, TENN.) The Tennessee Department of Safety & Homeland Security confirmed 7,535 motor-vehicle crashes in Tennessee that involved a DUI driver between October 1, 2021 and September 30, 2022. Their data also shows that 1 in 2 crashes resulted in injury or death. In an effort to curb the number...
MURFREESBORO, TN
City Offices Closing in Observance of Thanksgiving Day Holiday November 24th-25th

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – City Hall and most other city offices will be closed Thursday, Nov. 24, and Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in observance of the Thanksgiving Day holiday. St. Clair Street Senior Center will also be closed Thursday and Friday. Murfreesboro Transit, the City’s public transportation system, will not run Nov 24-25. The Solid Waste Department will be closed Thursday, Nov. 24. There will be no garbage pick-up on Thanksgiving Day. Thursday garbage pick-up will be Wednesday, November 23, and Friday’s garbage pick-up will run as usual with no change to routes on Nov. 25.
MURFREESBORO, TN
"A Christmas Carol" at the Springhouse Theatre

Thu-Sat (Dec. 1 - 10, 2022) Charles Dickens' "A CHRISTMAS CAROL" at the Springhouse Theatre, 14119 Old Nashville Highway in Smyrna. This brand-new musical retelling of Charles Dickens’s holiday classic follows the miserly Ebenezer Scrooge as he is visited by three spirits on Christmas Eve. They take him on a tour of his past, present, and future in order to change the man he is into the man he must become. Show dates and times:
SMYRNA, TN
Smyrna Police Ask: Do You Recognize these Subjects?

(SMYRNA, TENN) The Smyrna Police Department is seeking to identify suspects in a possible “theft of merchandise” case. According to authorities in North Rutherford County, the reported theft unfolded at one of the Smyrna T-Mobile stores. If you recognize anyone in the photos that were released by the...
SMYRNA, TN
Don't Fall for Ongoing Phone Scams Targeting Rutherford County Residents, with the Caller Claiming to Work for the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office

UPDATED - (RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TENN.) The problem of scammers calling residents falsely posing as Rutherford County Sheriff's Office employees continues. As in past scams we have warned you about, the goal continues to revolve around the con-artist trying to talk their way into your hard-earned dollars through a variety of schemes.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN

