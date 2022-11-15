MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – City Hall and most other city offices will be closed Thursday, Nov. 24, and Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in observance of the Thanksgiving Day holiday. St. Clair Street Senior Center will also be closed Thursday and Friday. Murfreesboro Transit, the City’s public transportation system, will not run Nov 24-25. The Solid Waste Department will be closed Thursday, Nov. 24. There will be no garbage pick-up on Thanksgiving Day. Thursday garbage pick-up will be Wednesday, November 23, and Friday’s garbage pick-up will run as usual with no change to routes on Nov. 25.

MURFREESBORO, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO