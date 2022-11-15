ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I'm Trying To Pick My Jaw Up Off The Floor After Barbara Corcoran Gave This Tour Of Her $13 Million Apartment

If you don't know, Caleb Simpson is a New York City–based content creator who runs around different boroughs and asks everyday people how much they pay for rent before taking a tour of their space for comparison.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oHmdH_0jBjDNrk00
tiktok.com

And with New York being the most expensive city in the US, it should come as no surprise that most of the apartments are astronomically priced while boasting minimal square footage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DQ2V8_0jBjDNrk00
Alexander Spatari / Getty Images

Caleb's videos remind viewers of the sacrifices people are willing to make to enjoy a city they love, or an underlying endurance many have while trying to make it big.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1P6siU_0jBjDNrk00
Alexander Spatari / Getty Images

And for one recent apartment owner on Caleb's page, the "worth it" part has come. Recently, the content creator met up with businesswoman Barbara Corcoran, who you may recognize from making multimillion dollar investments in start-up companies on the show Shark Tank.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24nYna_0jBjDNrk00
Christopher Willard / ABC via Getty Images

In the resulting video of the meetup, which has now been viewed over 26.6 million times on TikTok, Barbara showed off her apartment, which she says she owns and pays $10,000 a month for in maintenance fees.

She fails to mention the overall price she paid for this life of luxury, but after some sleuthing and help from CNBC, I found that Ms. Corcoran paid a whopping $13 million.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qsweC_0jBjDNrk00
Christopher Willard / ABC via Getty Images

After a quick chat, Barbara welcomes Caleb (and therefore us) inside her place, and y'all. I've never felt so broke in my life.

Downstairs — yes, there are multiple floors — is the foyer and a living room that Barbara seems to largely use as a makeshift gym.

Then she walks through a hallway that's larger than the main floor of my house. (And I'm desperate to know how much that featured art work is worth.)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v3ZOr_0jBjDNrk00
tiktok.com

There's a butler's pantry...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LV8yW_0jBjDNrk00
tiktok.com

...and a lime green kid's room.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JuCxn_0jBjDNrk00
tiktok.com

But the real fun starts upstairs. First, she has to climb this Cinderella-worthy staircase.

And we pass by a dog who has no idea how lucky he is.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BP9Hz_0jBjDNrk00
tiktok.com

Barbara has a cute little living area she uses as a mini library...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13amwR_0jBjDNrk00
tiktok.com

...and then she takes us to the terrace, and we see where that $13 million went.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jN2PW_0jBjDNrk00
tiktok.com

TOWARD THE VIEW.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zbEiV_0jBjDNrk00
tiktok.com

This other guest bedroom is cute too, but clearly she's paying for the view of the city.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02lNWE_0jBjDNrk00
tiktok.com

Or if you love a good meal, the kitchen is also a central point in the house.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=389UfA_0jBjDNrk00
tiktok.com

Between the stone flooring, full-length glass walls and ceiling, and another vantage point of the city, you could serve me anything in here and I'd eat it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jNW8a_0jBjDNrk00
tiktok.com

Barbara even admits that the kitchen was her weakness when buying. "I sit here every day and think to myself, 'How lucky am I?' I never thought I'd have such a good kitchen."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26CGS4_0jBjDNrk00
tiktok.com

It is pretty nice.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lZcJP_0jBjDNrk00
tiktok.com

Next up is this funky bathroom.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UHwss_0jBjDNrk00
tiktok.com

Then Barbara's room...which is literally just a bed...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E9WUO_0jBjDNrk00
tiktok.com

...and a place to store her shoes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W8wid_0jBjDNrk00
tiktok.com

Side note, I'd NEVER let a stranger lie in my bed, but that's just me.

Closing out the video, Barbara recalled working as a messenger nearly 26 years ago when she delivered a package to the person who owned this apartment before her. "I saw the view out of her door...and I said, 'If you ever sell this, ma'am, would you sell it to me?' She called me 26 years later."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1J1fM4_0jBjDNrk00
Christopher Willard / ABC via Getty Images

You can watch the full apartment tour below:

@barbara.corcoran Location: Manhattan Occupation: Queen of New York Real Estate

Comments / 3

Bill Damashek
1d ago

yes Barbara you are lucky but you got there by making wise investments I'm putting all your heart and brain into the project you deserve it and I'm glad that somebody has it that does appreciate it

Reply
2
 

