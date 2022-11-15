Read full article on original website
Coast News
Meet Chamber board member Roudi Matin, owner of Foot Solutions in Encinitas
Roudi Matin serves on the Encinitas Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors and leads the Business and Economic Development Committee, and Membership Committee. You may know her as an expert in foot wellness and the owner of Foot Solutions located in the Sprouts Center in Encinitas, but we know her as a fascinating and active member who has brought so much to our local community.
Coast News
Local veteran flourishes as restaurateur, firefighter, community leader
OCEANSIDE — Marine Corps veteran Kevin Shin has struck a harmonious balance between his duties as a father, husband, first responder, small business owner and board member of several local organizations. Shin travels from his Carlsbad home for work as a fire captain in Culver City in Los Angeles...
Coast News
Elfin Forest photo contest time
ENCINITAS — Olivenhain Municipal Water District invites amateur photographers of all ages to Elfin Forest Recreational Reserve for its annual amateur photo contest that will run Nov. 21 through April 23, 2023. “This is the first year that we’ve held the contest over the fall and winter months, and...
Coast News
Election Roundup: Jones cruises past Walton; Gaasterland, Worden win top-two
REGION — San Marcos Mayor Rebecca Jones will maintain her seat for another four-year term after a sweeping defeat over challenger Councilman Randy Walton, whose District 2 seat will be filled by Mike Sannella after prevailing in a four-person race. Jones, who led Walton by around 6,400 votes, has...
Coast News
Encinitas youth golfer shines
Players battled tough conditions at the Toyota Tour Cup Lizette Salas Classic at the Morongo Golf Club at Tukwet Canyon Nov. 12 and Nov. 13. After 36 holes at the Toyota Tour Cup Lizette Salas Classic, Reed Arnaldo of Encinitas, was one of three who finished tied for the lead at -1. Birding the first playoff hole, Logan Kim took the title, with Arnaldo and Adriel Abaoag sharing the second spot.
Coast News
Manzanita Roasting Company in Escondido
Where: Manzanita Roasting Company, 301 E Grand Ave M, Escondido, CA 92025. Open M-F 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Saturday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Sunday 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Tasting Notes: Chocolate, smooth, rich, light floral. Price: $3. Find: @manzanitaroasting • www.manzanitaroasting.com. What I’m...
Coast News
Debate begins over upcoming Encinitas council seat vacancy
ENCINITAS — Local officials are discussing how best to fill the soon-to-be vacant council seat left by the city’s newly-elected mayor. Councilman Tony Kranz, who currently represents District 1 in Leucadia, won a resounding victory over his opponents in this year’s mayoral election, winning nearly 50% of the vote — twice as much as any other candidate — to replace outgoing Mayor Catherine Blakespear.
Coast News
In the moment with Melograno Cocktails
Ready-to-drink (RTD) cocktails are one of the fastest-growing sectors of the alcohol industry. San Diego is an integral part of that rise, with multiple canned cocktail companies based in the county. Melograno Cocktails of San Marcos is one of the newer entries to the market. Founders Shiva and Reza Mortazavi...
Coast News
San Pasqual soccer coach candidate for statewide coach of year award
ESCONDIDO — San Pasqual High School boys soccer coach John Burson is this year’s San Diego Section representative for the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) California State Coach of the Year award. Burson has been a coach for 20 years, the past 17 at San...
Coast News
Solana Beach begins plans for permanent outdoor dining policy
SOLANA BEACH — Restaurants in Solana Beach that have come to rely on outdoor dining to keep their businesses afloat as a temporary COVID-19 measure may soon have a pathway to maintain these exterior areas permanently. With the city’s current temporary use permit allowing outdoor dining set to expire...
Coast News
Lancers roll past Poway, advance to third-straight CIF title game
CARLSBAD — After some early game jitters, the Carlsbad High School football team rolled to a 37-0 win over Poway on Nov. 10 in a first-round CIF San Diego Section Open Division game. The Lancers (10-1, 6-0) were led by another stellar performance from five-star junior quarterback Julian Sayin,...
