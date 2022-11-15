Roudi Matin serves on the Encinitas Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors and leads the Business and Economic Development Committee, and Membership Committee. You may know her as an expert in foot wellness and the owner of Foot Solutions located in the Sprouts Center in Encinitas, but we know her as a fascinating and active member who has brought so much to our local community.

ENCINITAS, CA ・ 18 HOURS AGO