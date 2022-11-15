Read full article on original website
Head of Louisiana's Office of Juvenile Justice resigns amid crisis in state's youth jails
BATON ROUGE, La. - The head of Louisiana's Office of Juvenile Justice resigned amid a deepening crisis inside the state's youth lockups that has included escapes, riots and a capacity shortfall that the agency recently said had forced it to stop accepting youth into its custody. OJJ Deputy Secretary William...
Nebraska unemployment rate starting to rise
Nebraska's unemployment rate is starting to tick up. The state Department of Labor reported Friday that the unemployment rate was 2.4% in October. While that was the same as the rate in October 2021, it was up from 2.2% in September. However, the rate is up significantly from June, when...
Despite Medicaid expansion, Louisiana rural health providers struggle with staffing, other issues
(The Center Square) — Louisiana's rural health care providers are struggling on several fronts, from staffing to transportation to access for Medicaid patients, according to administrators who testified before the House Health and Welfare Committee on Thursday. Meadha Kulkarni, who operates two health centers in Allen and Evangeline parishes...
South Carolina unemployment rate and average wages rose in October
(The Center Square) — South Carolina’s unemployment rate and average wage rose slightly in October, according to numbers released by the state’s Department of Employment and Workforce on Friday. The unemployment rate rose from 3.2% to 3.3%, which DEW Executive Director Dan Ellzey called "still historically low."
Arizona saw continued job growth in October
(The Center Square) - Arizona had a rise in both employment and unemployment last month. Arizona added 7,300 nonfarm jobs in October, a 0.24% increase in the state’s labor force participation. However, the state’s unemployment rate rose by 0.2% to 3.9%. It marked the fourth consecutive month where the state’s unemployment rate rose. Arizona's rise in unemployment is due to a rising labor force participation rate. Since May, the state’s unemployment rate has increased from 3.2% to 3.9%, according to Common Sense Institute Arizona.
Some question Ayala’s legacy as Illinois’ education superintendent sets retirement date
(The Center Square) – The outgoing Illinois state superintendent of education’s legacy is being remembered in different ways. Friday, Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s office announced Illinois State Superintendent of Education Carmen Ayala’s retirement for Jan. 31, 2023. Pritzker said Ayala guided schools through the COVID-19 pandemic and “kick-started” academic recovery after learning loss from suspended in-person education and hybrid learning.
Humbug! High gas taxes to persist in Indiana through December
Hoosiers hoping for a holiday miracle to reduce the taxes they pay when they pull their internal combustion sleigh up to the gas pump in December clearly didn't get their message through to Santa Claus. The Indiana Department of Revenue announced Friday the applied 7% sales tax on gasoline purchases...
Analysis: New Jersey 27th best to start a business
(The Center Square) – New Jersey ranked in the middle of the pack in the Forbes Advisor "Best States to Start a Business" rankings, and two state policy think tanks have differing views on the value of the analysis. Forbes Advisor placed New Jersey 27th after analyzing 18 metrics...
Governor Gordon’s Budget Proposal Mixes Conservatism and Vision
Governor Mark Gordon's supplemental budget proposal provides a thoughtful approach to addressing inflation, visionary investments, and saving for the future. The fiscally-responsible proposal released today underscores his ongoing commitment to a Wyoming that lives within its means while advancing a balanced, sustainable budget that can meet the future needs of Wyoming when faced with declining revenues.
Idaho’s post-election audit begins Saturday
Originally published Nov. 18 on IdahoCapitalSun.com. On Saturday, officials from the Idaho Secretary of State’s Office will begin auditing a sample of paper ballots cast in eight, randomly drawn counties during the recent general election. The audits are new this year and were created by Senate Bill 1274, which...
How gas prices have changed in Georgia in the last week
Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Georgia using data from AAA. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Miller County offices impacted by cyber attack
TEXARKANA, Ark. - A cyber-attack is causing county offices across the state of Arkansas to go offline or temporarily close. The breach happened about two weeks ago. There's 55 counties in Arkansas that were impacted by this ransomware attack. Each affected county is using the company Apprentice Information Systems for...
Industries with the most workplace injuries in Utah
Stacker investigated industries with the most workplace injuries in Utah using data from OSHA. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Oral Surgery Specialists of Idaho Announces Recipient for Second Chance Program
For the last two years, Oral Surgery Specialists of Idaho has changed someone’s smile forever through their “Second Chance Program”. The second chance program is an opportunity for one lucky recipient who may have rotting or broken teeth to receive a brand new permanent set of teeth, a procedure that typically costs $50,000 dollars, for free.
Thanksgiving travel expected to be busiest since 2005
It's not just the stomachs that will be stuffed this Thanksgiving. The highways also will be clogged with drivers as Thanksgiving travel returns to pre-pandemic levels. AAA is predicting that 54.6 million Americans will travel more than 50 miles from home this Thanksgiving, mostly by car, in the busiest year for Thanksgiving travel since 2005.
Most commonly seen birds in South Dakota
Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen in South Dakota from Project FeederWatch. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
The goal for Illinois' new Senate GOP leader? 'Balance'
SPRINGFIELD — Senate Minority Leader-elect John Curran will take over a caucus that is more than doubled in size by the majority-party Democrats. His goal: “Bring balance to state government.”. “Because we're going to produce better results with that balance for working families throughout all Illinois communities,” Curran...
Disagreement over rape, incest exceptions in Wisconsin abortion ban has political and legal ramifications
As the next legislative session nears, the Assembly's top Republican has repeatedly indicated he's open to efforts to add exceptions for rape and incest to the state's near-complete abortion ban. That concession from Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, appears to be a compromise following a midterm election that saw considerable...
Governor Orders Wyoming Flag be Flown at Half Staff at the Capitol and in Big Horn, Fremont, Hot Springs, Park and Washakie Counties on Friday, November 18
Governor Mark Gordon has ordered the Wyoming State Flag be flown at half staff at the Capitol in Cheyenne and in Big Horn, Fremont, Hot Springs, Park and Washakie Counties from sunrise to sunset on Friday, November 18, 2022 in honor and memory of Gerald Geis. Mr. Geis served in...
Most commonly hunted migratory birds in Arkansas
Stacker compiled a list of the most commonly hunted migratory birds in Arkansas using data from Fish & Wildlife Service. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
