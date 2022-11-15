ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Trump news – live: Ex-president hits back as Justice Department appoints special counsel Jack Smith

Donald Trump’s attorney general Bill Barr has said he thinks it is “increasingly more likely” that criminal charges could be brought against his former boss.He was speaking to PBS hours after US Attorney General Merrick Garland named Department of Justice veteran and former Hague war crimes prosecutor Jack Smith as special counsel to consider whether former the president should face criminal charges.Mr Smith will focus on the possibility of charges stemming from the investigations into the January 6 Capitol riot and the Mar-a-Lago classified documents.The former president slammed the move as the “worst politicisation of justice” and has refused...
Daily Mail

Justice Alito, who slammed Roe v. Wade leak, is 'accused' of leaking 2014 Supreme Court landmark ruling over contraception and religious rights

Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito Jr., who slammed the Roe v. Wade leak, was accused himself of revealing the high court's 2014 landmark ruling involving contraception and religious rights. The case, ruled 5-4, allowed for-profit employers with religious objections to opt out of providing contraception coverage under Obamacare. Rev. Rob...
SFGate

Trump 2024 rivals court his donors at big Las Vegas meeting

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Republican Party's nascent 2024 class, emboldened as ever, openly cast Donald Trump as "a loser” over and over on Friday as they courted donors and activists fretting about the GOP's future under the former president's leadership. Trump's vocal critics included current and former...
