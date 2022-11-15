ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Wendy Williams Has Not Reached Out To Son Kevin Hunter Jr. Since Returning From Rehab

By Molly Claire Goddard
OK! Magazine
 3 days ago
mega

Wendy Williams and son Kevin Hunter Jr . have reportedly not spoken since she came home from rehab. After the former host of The Wendy Williams Show checked out of a Malibu treatment facility for severe alcohol addiction and returned to New York City in October, insiders say she has yet to be in touch with the 22-year-old.

mega

"Wendy has not reached out to her son since she left the rehab. While she was in treatment, they were talking but the minute she got out the communication stopped," a source explained. "Kevin has been through hell this year with everything going on with his mom. It breaks his heart that things seemed to be going well while she was in rehab, but as soon as she got her freedom , she hasn't reached out to him since."

BRINGING THE COMEDY BACK! SHERRI SHEPHERD'S NEW CHAT FEST REPLACING WENDY WILLIAMS COMPARED TO ELLEN DEGENERES & OPRAH WINFREY'S SHOWS

Williams and Hunter Jr.'s dynamic hasn't been the same in the past year as the college senior works towards his diploma while the embattled media mogul tries to maintain her sobriety. "Kevin has been trying to stay focused and finish up his last year of school, but it's been challenging having to deal with everything going on with his mother," the source noted.

Hunter Jr. attempted to intervene last year when it came to her drinking — just around the time her namesake talk show was canned. “Wendy’s relationship with Kevin Jr. has been strained. He gave her an ultimatum. He told her he won't be in her life unless she fixes herself," the insider revealed.

mega

This is allegedly not the first time Williams has shut her only child out. According to her brother Tommy Williams , Hunter Jr. flew up from Florida in July to visit his mom in Manhattan — only to be barred from entering her penthouse apartment. "Her son is up there to spend what could be monumental time with his mother, that is if she opens the door," her sibling stated in a Facebook Live over the summer. "She is not our celebrity. She's not the family celebrity. She's a member and she has her son out there like he's the paparazzi."

'SHE IS GETTING THE HELP THAT SHE NEEDS': KEVIN HUNTER BREAKS DOWN IN UPDATE OF TROUBLED EX-WIFE WENDY WILLIAMS' REHAB STINT

mega

"Talk about dragging, she's dragging everybody , namely her son. She's selfish. One thing about Wendy is she's always been selfish. All the way back. Way before the Wendy show, way before," he claimed of his troubled sister.

Despite the drama behind the scenes, Williams has been prepping for the debut of her highly anticipated podcast , "The Wendy Experience." Although no premiere date has been announced, the ex daytime diva shared a snap on November 3 of herself in her purple chair, teasing her grand return.

The Sun spoke to the source about Williams and Hunter Jr.'s relationship.

