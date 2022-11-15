Read full article on original website
Risen - Official Port Announcement Teaser Trailer
Risen is making its return to modern hardware with full gamepad controls and reworked UI, a fully seamless open world with no loading screens, and over 60 hours of immersive gameplay and side quests to complete. Risen is coming to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch on January 24.
Arena Breakout - Official Closed Beta Launch Gameplay Trailer
Get another look at Arena Breakout, including gameplay, gear, and more, in this latest trailer for the tactical first-person mobile shooter game. Arena Breakout's Closed Beta test is available now to December 1, 2022.
Ova Magica - Official Trailer | PC Gaming Show 2023 Preview Showcase
Ova Magica is an upcoming game that blends JRPG, farming, and monster-taming genres with life-sim elements. Explore the colorful world of Clover Town, check out gameplay, meet adorable creatures and see how they help you with farming activities and combat in this trailer for the game. Ova Magica will be...
Inside - Official Trailer
Inside tells the story of Nemo, an art thief trapped in a New York penthouse after his heist doesn’t go as planned. Locked inside with nothing but priceless works of art, he must use all his cunning and invention to survive.
The Callisto Protocol - Official Launch Trailer
Discover the terrifying secrets of Black Iron Prison in Striking Distance Studios' The Callisto Protocol. The Callisto Protocol launches on PC and consoles on December 2, 2022.
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet - All 32 Ominous Stake Locations
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet have Ominous Stakes planted all over the Paldea region for players to find, collect and unlock what is behind these mysterious vault Doors. Here are all the Ominous Stake Locations in Paldea and the Shrine locations. 00:00:05 - Purple Ominous Stake Locations. 00:02:18 - Yellow Ominous...
Best New Game Trailers (Week of 11-14-22)
The Best New Game Trailers Of The Week Of 11/14/22!. 00:00 - Battlefield 2042 - Official Development Update Trailer. 06:10 - Honor of Kings: World - Official Gameplay Reveal Trailer. 08:55 - Romancelvania - Official Teaser Trailer. 09:58 - What the Bat? - Official Release Date Trailer. 10:55 - War...
The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil In Me - Official Launch Trailer
Check out the launch trailer for The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil In Me, the Season One finale in Supermassive Games' series of branching cinematic horror games. In The Devil In Me, a group of documentary film makers receive a mysterious call inviting them to a modern-day replica of serial killer H.H. Holmes’ ‘Murder Castle’. The hotel is the perfect set for their new episode, but the crew soon discovers that they’re being watched.
Battlefield 2042's Season 3 Brings New Map, Battle Pass, and More Next Week
Developer EA Dice has announced that Battlefield 2042 Season 3: Escalation arrives on November 22, bringing a new map, Battle Pass, Specialist, and more. The new map, Spearhead, puts players in the Swedish wilderness as they fight in and around two high tech weapon manufacturing facilities. Season 3 will also see launch maps Manifest and Breakaway reworked, but not until December and January respectively.
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Review Roundtable: How Does It Compare to Pokemon Legends Arceus? - NVC 638
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet reviews are here, and we’re joined by Polygon’s Nicole Carpenter and returning trainers Reb Valentine and Casey Defreitas to dive into all of the details about the latest generation! Here’s what we think of its tech issues, its latest gimmicks, and whether it stands out from other generations. Plus, Harvestella, the new Fire Emblem Engage trailer, Xenoblade Chronicles 3’s Game of the Year chances, and more!
Aurvangar Wetlands - Lore 1 - Unsafe Roads
The Lore in the Aurvangar Wetlands is named "Unsafe Roads" and it can be found in a hidden area that's accessible after you've lowered the wall to pass north. To find the hidden area, sail while keeping your eyes on the left side of the channel or to the northwest.
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Are Full of Glaring Technical Problems
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet's review embargo has lifted, and as it ticks over to November 18 around the world, folks are beginning to get access to them. Which means everyone is now able to see an extremely unfortunate, glaring issue with the games: they run very, very poorly. We...
18 Games That Seemingly Vanished
Time elapsed since announcement: 2 years, 4 months, 14 days. Developer The Astronauts went dark for a year after Witchfire was revealed and has remained relatively quiet, but work on the “dark fantasy” first-person shooter remains active. The Astronauts provide occasional development updates on its website — the latest, posted in February, details the studio’s philosophies on displaying enemy health bars and damage numbers.
10 Best High on Life Jokes We Saw During Our Fall Preview
Squanch Games stopped by to show off High on Life gameplay from a new mission in the game. We've collected the 10 best High on Life jokes we saw in this slice of the game. From destroying a small village to Mothers for Violence, there are some gags that High on Life fans are sure to enjoy.
How to Unlock Koraidon and Miraidon's Abilities
Paldea is a big place and traveling around it can be a real chore if you're not properly equipped. Luckily, Koraidon/Miraidon can gain abilities that truly expand their traversal options and allow you to move faster, swim, and lots more! All of these upgrades are gained through the Path of Legends questline. This page of IGN's Pokemon Scarlet and Violet wiki guide contains all the abilities you can gain to upgrade Koraidon/Miraidon.
7 Things to Do First - Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet gives you a whole new region to explore, and as soon as you step outside, all of Paldea is your Cloyster. But, there are definitely a few things you should consider - especially if you want to make exploring the most rewarding and fun it can be. Here’s everything you need to do first in Pokemon Scarlet/Violet with plenty of tips to help you along (without spoiling the whole game).
Evolution Items - How to Evolve Every Pokemon
This Evolution Items guide will cover every evolution item and evolution method so you can learn in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Usually, a Pokemon simply needs to be raised to a certain level, but there are many different Pokemon that require you to evolve them through different methods. One of the most common evolution methods involves giving a Pokemon a special stone or maxing out their Friendship.
Spider-Man: Miles Morales - 14 Minutes of PC Gameplay at Max Settings (4K 60FPS)
CPU - 12th Gen Intel Core i9-12900K.
Marvel Studios’ Special Presentation: The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special - Featurette
Join executive producer Kevin Feige, Chris Pratt (Peter Quill / Star-Lord), Sean Gunn (Kraglin), and writer/director James Gunn for a behind-the-scenes look at the upcoming Marvel Studios’ Special Presentation: The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special in this new featurette. Marvel Studios’ Special Presentation: The Guardians of the Galaxy...
How I Beat Elden Ring's Malenia Using a Dance Pad
Twitch streamer MissMikkaa recently managed to defeat Malenia, considered to be Elden Ring's most difficult boss. And she did it using only a dance pad. Here's how MissMikkaa pulled off this incredible feat.
