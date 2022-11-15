ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Closer Weekly

Hoda Kotb Knows Her Future Partner Is Out There After Joel Schiffman Split: ‘I Can Feel Him’

By Samantha Agate
Closer Weekly
Closer Weekly
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37UARd_0jBj7Si000
Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

Today host Hoda Kotb knows her dream guy is out there! In fact, she “can feel him.” On an episode of the NBC program on Tuesday, November 15, the TV personality revealed her hopes for finding her perfect match after her split from fiancé Joel Schiffman.

“Can I tell you something weird for everybody who is at a phase in their life where they may or may not be with a partner?” Hoda, 58, asked her cohost, Jenna Bush Hager, during the episode. “My sister said to me once, ‘Are you afraid of being by yourself?’ and you know what I, and this sounds so weird, I said to her, ‘I’m not going to be by myself.’ Like I actually know it as sure as I’m sitting next to you at this desk. I mean I have two beautiful daughters who I am wild about obviously.”

The audience erupted with applause after Hoda mentioned her kids. The You Are My Happy author welcomed two children, Haley Joy and Hope Catherine, via adoption during her relationship with the financier. She announced her split from Joel, 64, on an episode of Today in January 2022 and has been candid about finding love again ever since.

“I know with certainty and it’s the strangest feeling to know that I can sometimes almost feel him,” the broadcaster said about finding her future partner. “Like I can feel him, but I don’t see what he looks like. But I feel like it will happen.”

With support from Jenna, 40, and the audience, Hoda shared with confidence that she feels like a fairytale ending will finally happen for her. “I’m not on the hunt but I have a weird like tingly spidey sense,” she added.

Later on in the episode, Hoda and Jenna spoke about Stanley Tucci’s new sex symbol status at the age of 62. The segment led Hoda to make a confession about her one-time celebrity crush — Brian Dennehy. The late Tony winner died in April 2020 at the age of 81.

“There was something about him,” the mom of two confessed. “He was big, but he was something hot.”

While some members of the audience were unfamiliar with some of Dennehy’s work, Jenna revealed she would be doing a Google search after the show. The former first daughter ended the segment by asking Hoda, “Is that who I should be looking out for when I’m trying to set you up?”

Comments / 2

Related
shefinds

'Today' Fans Are Emotional As Savannah Guthrie Steps Away From The Show To Receive Special Honor

Savannah Guthrie has sparked concern from fans after she was noticeably absent from The Today Show on Thursday, October 20th, leading viewers of the top-rated morning show to speculate about her whereabouts. The absence comes after months of reports that the journalist has been feuding with her co-lead anchor Hoda Kotb. Although Guthrie recently called the rumors “silly” in an interview with ET during BravoCon last week, Today viewers are still sounding off online.
HollywoodLife

Sheryl Underwood Celebrates 95-Lb. Weight Loss In Heels On ‘The Talk’: Before & After Pics

Sheryl Underwood is celebrating new beginnings! The host of The Talk marked both her 59th birthday and a nearly 100 pound weight loss on the Friday, October 28 episode by rocking a dress and heels on the show…for the very first time! To mark the occasion, Sheryl rocked a stunning purple midi dress with flutter sleeves and rocked a pair of excellent red heels. You can see her weight transformation in the purple dress in the on-set photo below. The dynamic TV personality also opened up to PEOPLE about her transformation. “I’ve worked really, really hard,” she told the outlet in an interview published the same day. She reportedly admits she enlisted the help of a dietician and personal trainer and got appetite suppression injections called Wegovy.
Closer Weekly

Chelsea Clinton and Husband Marc Mezvinsky’s Combined Net Worth Is Massive! Inside Their Fortune

Former first daughter Chelsea Clinton and her husband, Marc Mezvinsky, are the definition of a power couple! The only child of Hillary and Bill Clinton has built an incredible career for herself as an activist and author. She and her investor spouse have amassed an impressive, combined net worth. Keep scrolling to see how much money they make together.
ARKANSAS STATE
People

Tori Roloff Opens Up About Son Josiah as He Turns 6 Months Old: 'Hasn't Been the Easiest'

"Josiah is soooo happy when he's happy, and soooo not when he's not," the mom of three wrote on Sunday in an Instagram post to celebrate her youngest child's milestone Tori Roloff is opening up about her son Josiah as he reaches a new milestone.  On Sunday, the Little People, Big World star candidly opened up about motherhood while simultaneously celebrating her baby turning 6 months old.  Posting adorable photos of Josiah whom she shares with husband Zach Roloff, the mom of three wrote in the Instagram caption, "Some...
Women's Health

Meghan Markle Has Reportedly 'Put Out Request' For Kate Middleton To Be On Her Podcast

Meghan Markle has hosted a ton of celebrity guests on her critically acclaimed podcast, Archetypes. But apparently there's one person still on her wish-list: Kate Middleton. Duchess Meghan asked Princess Kate if she'd like to appear on the podcast during her recent trip to the United Kingdom. Meghan Markle has...
Closer Weekly

Savannah Guthrie’s Massive Net Worth Is Something to Talk About! See How Much Money She Makes

Today host Savannah Guthrie has become one of the most popular faces on NBC since joining the network in 2007. More than a decade after serving as the channel’s leading White House correspondent, her list of accolades has only grown in length. The broadcaster’s massive net worth is proof of all of her hard work on television over the years! Keep scrolling to see how much money she makes.
toofab.com

Sheryl Underwood Celebrates 95-Pound Weight Loss Milestone on Her Birthday

In all 12 seasons on The Talk, she's never been able to do this. "The Talk" personality celebrated her 59th birthday by reaching a major milestone on Friday's episode -- marking her 95lb weight loss by not only wearing a dress and heels on the show for the very first time in her twelve seasons as cohost, but also crossing her legs.
Closer Weekly

Closer Weekly

64K+
Followers
2K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

A celebrity weekly for the 40+ crowd! Make sure to check out our website at closerweekly.com! Twitter and Instagram: @CloserWeekly

 https://www.closerweekly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy