Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Look: Chiefs Wide Receiver Not Happy With The NFL
Chiefs wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling called the NFL into question following Sunday's game vs. the Jags. After no flags were thrown on two separate Andre Cisco hits on Valdes-Scantling and JuJu Smith-Schuster respectively (one of which knocked Smith-Schuster out of the game), MVS tweeted:. "Maybe I don’t understand the rules...
Ex-NFL GM predicts Jakobi Meyers will leave the Patriots in free agency
FOXBOROUGH – Where would the Patriots offense be without Jakobi Meyers?. Meyers is well on his way to finishing this year as the Patriots leading receiver for the third-straight season. The 26-year-old leads the Patriots in receptions (40), targets (52), receiving yards (457) and receiving touchdowns (three). Coming off a career-year where he finished with 83 receptions and 866 receiving yards, Meyers is on pace to finish with similar statistics.
KC Chiefs rivals in AFC West will be bad for foreseeable future
There was much talk of an “arms race” in the AFC West this offseason. Now, there are three disastrous teams for the Chiefs to play for the foreseeable future. All offseason, the NFL world was buzzing about how the AFC was loading up to knock off the Chiefs after they traded away Tyreek Hill to the Dolphins. The Bengals believed they had fixed their offensive line, the Bills had retained all of their superstars, and most of all, the AFC West had loaded up on talent to take on the Chiefs.
No Raiders and Broncos NFL Week 11 game on TV in Fresno? Here’s who is getting the game
Kickoff in Denver is set for 1:05 p.m. PST Sunday.
Chiefs face Chargers after Broncos LB sues SoFi Stadium
The Chiefs travel to SoFi Stadium to take on the Chargers, a week after a Broncos LB tore his ACL on the field and sued the stadium.
Houston Texans defense has a chance to set new NFL record, in a bad way
We’re heading into Week 11, and once again, the Houston Texans have one of the worst records in the NFL.
NFL insider makes bold Odell Beckham Jr. prediction
That’s what plenty of NFL fans must be thinking about Odell Beckham Jr., who appears close to putting his name on the dotted line after recovering from a torn ACL. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. But where will the former New York Giants wide receiver go?...
Texas at Kansas Football Preview: Which Longhorns Team Will Show Up?
It's Senior Day for Kansas on Saturday against a Texas team that sparked the Jayhawks rise last season.
Number of women working in the NFL steadily rising
From the owner's suite to the front office to the sideline, the number of women in the NFL is steadily rising
Yardbarker
Deshaun Watson VIDEO: Texans Ex First Browns Season Practice
Watson was traded during the offseason to Cleveland in exchange for three first-round picks, a third-round pick, and a fifth-round pick. As a result, the Texans now own the Browns' No. 12 pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, giving them two first-round picks. Watson played four seasons in Houston after...
Broncos LB Suing NFL, Chargers for ACL Injury Suffered at SoFi Stadium
A Denver Broncos linebacker and special teams player is suing the NFL, Los Angeles Chargers and others after sustaining an ACL injury on Oct. 17. He claims that a “series of bad decisions” led to his serious injury, per TMZ Sports. Aaron Patrick suffered an ACL tear during...
Mike Leach will provide thoughts on officiating for a price: ‘I think $30,000 will cover it’
Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach was asked to provide his grade on officiating so far this season, and the Bulldogs' coach said he would for a price.
atozsports.com
NFL insider predicts if key player will return to the Chiefs in 2023
The Kansas City Chiefs signed wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster to a team-friendly one-year deal before the 2022 season.. At the time, it felt like the one-year deal for Smith-Schuster was basically a “tryout deal”. Smith-Schuster showed during his time with the Pittsburgh Steelers, early in his career, that...
thecomeback.com
Player suing NFL, ESPN, Rams & Chargers
Last month, Denver Broncos linebacker Aaron Patrick suffered a torn ACL during a Monday night game between the Broncos and the Los Angeles Chargers. And now, he is filing a lawsuit against the NFL, ESPN, the Los Angeles Rams and the Los Angeles Chargers as a result of his season-ending injury.
NFL Fan Base Is Expected To Take Over Mexico City
Just last weekend, Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers took down the Seattle Seahawks in Germany. A week later, the NFL will be playing a game in another different country. The Arizona Cardinals are the "home team" in Monday night's showdown against the San Francisco 49ers. However, it's the...
NBC Sports
Fiel a la Bahía: 49ers takeover appears likely in Mexico City
Fiel a la Bahía. Faithful to the Bay. It’s a phrase that isn’t taken lightly by 49ers fans not just in the Bay Area, but around the world. That’s become evident south of the U.S. border as the 49ers get ready for their Week 11 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals in Mexico City on “Monday Night Football.”
49ers to prepare in Denver for game in Mexico City
The 49ers are shaking up their schedule before their matchup against the Cardinals on Monday Night Football in Mexico City. Estadio Azteca, where the 49ers and Cardinals will face off, sits more than 7,200 feet above sea level. To prepare their bodies for elevation, the 49ers are traveling to Denver (5,279 feet) to start acclimating to the thinner air.
Grupo Firme to Headline NFL Halftime Show in Mexico
The popular Mexican regional group Grupo Firme recently announced that they’ll be headlining the halftime show at the NFL’s fifth and final international game of 2022. After three games in London and one in Munich, the NFL is taking the 49ers and Cardinals to face off at Mexico’s Estadio Azteca.
No. 13 Auburn looks to stay hot, hosts Texas Southern
The challenges keep coming for No. 13 Auburn, which has approached the midway point of a run that has it
Comments / 0