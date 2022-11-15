Read full article on original website
NBC Chicago
6 Chicago Restaurants Open for Thanksgiving Dinner
Just because it's Thanksgiving doesn't mean you have to cook. In fact, plenty of restaurants across Chicago have special Thanksgiving menus and offerings for those that are looking to dine in on the holiday. From traditional turkey dinners to an Argentinian twist, here are six restaurants in Chicago that are...
Families Can Grab Free Turkeys On South, West Sides This Weekend
CHICAGO — Families in need can grab free turkeys at giveaways Friday and Saturday. Turkeys and other food will be available at giveaways Friday in Englewood and Saturday in Roseland and Garfield Park to help families prepare for Thanksgiving next week. The details:. Englewood. Local groups are teaming up...
Thanksgiving food giveaways happening across Chicago area Thursday
The Chicago Bears, Jewel-Osco and Miller Lite will give out meals to veterans and their families.
Eater
Levain Bakery, Known for its Monster Cookies, Opens This Weekend in Chicago
New York’s Levain Bakery, best known for its giant and gooey cookies, is opening its first Chicago location this weekend inside the former Maude’s Liquor Bar space in the West Loop. This is Levain’s first expansion that goes beyond the east coast. So what’s a cookie retailer...
West Side organizations giving away free turkeys at CPD 15th District station
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Less than a week away from Thanksgiving, many West Side residents were gifted with a frozen turkey for their holiday dinner.Each person who stood in line at the Austin (15th) District police station Friday afternoon was handed a free frozen turkey.The giveaway was a collaboration between the Chicago Police Department and several local organizations to help everyone have a happy Thanksgiving meal.Austin District Police Cmdr. Andre Parham said it was an absolute team and community effort."To work with all these fine people; and to have the opportunity to be a humble servant for the Austin community, for the kids, for the adults, for the seniors; and to work in collaboration with all of my community partners; and do it on the level as a commander … I am thankful for that, I am humble for that, and I am blessed for that every day," Parham said.One community leader said it was just one step in their plan to restore, re-invest, and renew energy in the community.
fox32chicago.com
Bloomie's opens at Old Orchard Mall in Skokie
SKOKIE, Ill. - A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Thursday at Old Orchard Mall. It marked the grand opening of Bloomie's, a smaller concept store from Bloomingdale's that used to anchor the mall. Shoppers got a chance to enjoy food trucks, a DJ and some photo booths as they shopped.
New Store In Orland Park, Illinois Is Like A Shopping Time Capsule
A new store in Orland Park is triggering a sense of nostalgia for some residents. It's not the current store but the faded memories of a defunct big box store many Illinois residents might remember. A new Meijer store in Orland Park may look different on the inside but some of the exteriors is like looking into a time machine.
Boost Mobile giving away turkeys at several locations ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday
CHICAGO (CBS) -- We're a week away from thanksgiving and boost mobile is getting Chicago families ready by giving away free turkey.It's part of their Boostgiving.From Thursday through the weekend families can attend turkey giveaways at several locations.Today's giveaway will be from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at 1335 Douglas Street.The company says if turkeys run out, they'll have other holiday goodies.
What are the odds of getting snow on Thanksgiving?
For those who are traveling on Thanksgiving or considering a Turkey Trot, what are the odds of getting snow on that holiday? How often have we had measurable snowfall on Thanksgiving?. Paul Lockwood, Woodstock. Dear Paul,. Celebrated in late November, Thanksgivings in Chicago tend to be on the cold side....
Developer Plans To Purchase And Revitalize Several Closed Grocery Stores on the South and West Sides
The recently shuttered Whole Foods store in Englewood is a building of frustration for Asiaha Butler. “Just another blow for our community,” Butler said. “I hate the term food desert – this is food apartheid. This was done on purpose.”. A plan approved by the City Council’s Finance...
ABC7 Chicago
Heather Mack's daughter ordered into custody of mom's cousin; Mack says she should go to grandma
CHICAGO -- A Cook County judge ordered Heather Mack's 7-year-old daughter into the temporary care of a maternal cousin of Mack's from Colorado at the end of a contentious, hourslong hearing Thursday - despite Mack asking the judge from jail to choose the girl's grandmother instead. Lisa Hellmann will become...
cwbchicago.com
Oak Street shoplifter evades cop in viral video, but her getaway may be short-lived
Chicago — A viral video making the rounds shows a woman evading a Chicago police officer as she dashes out of a ritzy Oak Street store with pricey winter coats on Wednesday afternoon. But the clock may be ticking on the woman’s freedom. We’ve been told that investigators know her identity.
allthatsinteresting.com
The Shocking True Story Of Larry Hoover And The Gangster Disciples
The founder of Gangster Disciples, Chicago gang leader "King Larry" Hoover only grew his empire after he was sentenced to prison in 1973. Just a few years after Larry Hoover helped found Gangster Disciples in Chicago, he was sentenced to 150 to 200 years in prison for a gang-related murder in 1973. It seemed unlikely that Hoover would ever see the outside again, but he didn’t let that stop him from running his gang.
947wls.com
Jeff Bezos’ ex MacKenzie Scott just donated $50 Million to Chicago Public Schools
What do you do with the billions you got from divorcing the richest man on Earth? MacKenzie Scott says, donate it!. The former wife of Jeff Bezos and billionaire philanthropist has donated $50 Million to Chicago public schools. Schools will be able to use their millions however they want. Scott...
City Club of Chicago: Cook County’s Promise
November 16, 2022 Cook County’s Promise – The potential of guaranteed income programs to strengthen communities – Panelists: President Toni Preckwinkle, Michael Tubbs, Dr. Shantá Robinson, Moderator: Adrian Talbott City Club event description: The City Club of Chicago and the University of Chicago Crown Family School of Social Work, Policy, and Practice are partnering on […]
Chicago Approves $13.5M Subsidy for Black-Owned Company to Revamp 6 Grocery Stores
A Black-owned company was granted a $13.5 million subsidy to buy and revamp six grocery stores in Chicago. The approval was granted by the City Council’s Finance Committee to give Yellow Banana the green light, according to The Chicago Times. The project will focus on run-down Save A Lot grocery stores that will operate under the Yellow Banana umbrella. But The Chicago Times reported that the company has been informed that Save A Lot requires some serious rebranding efforts.
Lawsuit filed after shocking video shows boy falling from climbing wall at Navy Pier
CHICAGO - The family of an 8-year-old boy who was seriously injured after falling off a climbing wall at Navy Pier is now suing the Chicago tourist attraction. Erin and Gideon Brewer filed the 10-count lawsuit against Navy Pier Tuesday, alleging that it failed to follow basic safety protocols. The...
River North doorman carjacked, threatened with fire extinguisher: CPD
Chicago police said a doorman at a residential building in River North, on Kingsbury near Ontario was targeted. A man followed him into the building and grabbed a fire extinguisher, threatening to hit him with it and demanding the keys to his car.
dominicanstar.com
Student Volunteers help out in Maywood
Student volunteers with Dominican University’s Ministry assembled and delivered 240 meals last Tuesday for hungry people in the neighboring town of Maywood, an event ministry has done monthly for at least four years. Six Dominican students gathered in the Social Hall to assemble the meals. Most were freshmen. Some...
Council approves land sale for Northwestern Medicine clinic on Cottage Grove
City Council approved Northwestern Medicine’s $970,000 purchase of 4800-34 S. Cottage Grove Ave., where the health care organization plans to build a $130 million outpatient center, at its Wednesday, Nov. 16 meeting. The four-story, 120,000-square-foot facility is part of Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s Invest South/West project; the development will include...
