Manhattan, IL

NBC Chicago

6 Chicago Restaurants Open for Thanksgiving Dinner

Just because it's Thanksgiving doesn't mean you have to cook. In fact, plenty of restaurants across Chicago have special Thanksgiving menus and offerings for those that are looking to dine in on the holiday. From traditional turkey dinners to an Argentinian twist, here are six restaurants in Chicago that are...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

West Side organizations giving away free turkeys at CPD 15th District station

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Less than a week away from Thanksgiving, many West Side residents were gifted with a frozen turkey for their holiday dinner.Each person who stood in line at the Austin (15th) District police station Friday afternoon was handed a free frozen turkey.The giveaway was a collaboration between the Chicago Police Department and several local organizations to help everyone have a happy Thanksgiving meal.Austin District Police Cmdr. Andre Parham said it was an absolute team and community effort."To work with all these fine people; and to have the opportunity to be a humble servant for the Austin community, for the kids, for the adults, for the seniors; and to work in collaboration with all of my community partners; and do it on the level as a commander … I am thankful for that, I am humble for that, and I am blessed for that every day," Parham said.One community leader said it was just one step in their plan to restore, re-invest, and renew energy in the community.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Bloomie's opens at Old Orchard Mall in Skokie

SKOKIE, Ill. - A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Thursday at Old Orchard Mall. It marked the grand opening of Bloomie's, a smaller concept store from Bloomingdale's that used to anchor the mall. Shoppers got a chance to enjoy food trucks, a DJ and some photo booths as they shopped.
SKOKIE, IL
CBS Chicago

Boost Mobile giving away turkeys at several locations ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- We're a week away from thanksgiving and boost mobile is getting Chicago families ready by giving away free turkey.It's part of their Boostgiving.From Thursday through the weekend families can attend turkey giveaways at several locations.Today's giveaway will be from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at 1335 Douglas Street.The company says if turkeys run out, they'll have other holiday goodies.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

What are the odds of getting snow on Thanksgiving?

For those who are traveling on Thanksgiving or considering a Turkey Trot, what are the odds of getting snow on that holiday? How often have we had measurable snowfall on Thanksgiving?. Paul Lockwood, Woodstock. Dear Paul,. Celebrated in late November, Thanksgivings in Chicago tend to be on the cold side....
CHICAGO, IL
allthatsinteresting.com

The Shocking True Story Of Larry Hoover And The Gangster Disciples

The founder of Gangster Disciples, Chicago gang leader "King Larry" Hoover only grew his empire after he was sentenced to prison in 1973. Just a few years after Larry Hoover helped found Gangster Disciples in Chicago, he was sentenced to 150 to 200 years in prison for a gang-related murder in 1973. It seemed unlikely that Hoover would ever see the outside again, but he didn’t let that stop him from running his gang.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN Radio

City Club of Chicago: Cook County’s Promise

November 16, 2022 Cook County’s Promise – The potential of guaranteed income programs to strengthen communities – Panelists: President Toni Preckwinkle, Michael Tubbs, Dr. Shantá Robinson, Moderator: Adrian Talbott City Club event description: The City Club of Chicago and the University of Chicago Crown Family School of Social Work, Policy, and Practice are partnering on […]
COOK COUNTY, IL
Black Enterprise

Chicago Approves $13.5M Subsidy for Black-Owned Company to Revamp 6 Grocery Stores

A Black-owned company was granted a $13.5 million subsidy to buy and revamp six grocery stores in Chicago. The approval was granted by the City Council’s Finance Committee to give Yellow Banana the green light, according to The Chicago Times. The project will focus on run-down Save A Lot grocery stores that will operate under the Yellow Banana umbrella. But The Chicago Times reported that the company has been informed that Save A Lot requires some serious rebranding efforts.
CHICAGO, IL
dominicanstar.com

Student Volunteers help out in Maywood

Student volunteers with Dominican University’s Ministry assembled and delivered 240 meals last Tuesday for hungry people in the neighboring town of Maywood, an event ministry has done monthly for at least four years. Six Dominican students gathered in the Social Hall to assemble the meals. Most were freshmen. Some...
MAYWOOD, IL

