Columbia, MO

Swim & Dive Dominates the Mizzou Invite

COLUMBIA, Mo. — The University of Missouri swimming and diving teams finished day three of the Mizzou Invite on Friday, Nov. 18. The No. 13 men's team and the No. 12 Women's team both won the meet. Clement Secchi now has the fastest Men's 200 Fly time in the...
COLUMBIA, MO
Football Celebrates Senior Day Saturday vs. New Mexico State

COLUMBIA, Mo. - University of Missouri football returns home for the final two games of the 2022 regular season and will face New Mexico State for the first time - in a nonconference matchup - on Saturday, Nov. 19 at 6:30 p.m. CT inside Faurot Field / Memorial Stadium. The...
LAS CRUCES, NM
Danny Stephens Signs to Join Mizzou Basketball

The Missouri men's basketball team added a fourth member of its highly-ranked Class of 2023 when Danny Stephens (Augusta, Ill.) signed to join the Tigers for the 2023-24 season, announced Thursday. A preferred walk-on, Stephens rounds out a four-player class during the early-signing period for Mizzou, which places among the...
COLUMBIA, MO
No. 3 Wrestling Falls Short at No. 5 Arizona State, 19-17

TEMPE, Ariz. – The No. 3 ranked University of Missouri wrestling team fell short on the road in Tempe, Ariz., losing 19-17 to No. 5 Arizona State. The Tigers move to 1-1 this season, and are 2-5-1 all-time against the Sun Devils. Senior Jarrett Jacques got the Mizzou bench...
COLUMBIA, MO
Women's Basketball Remains Perfect With Victory Over UT Martin

COLUMBIA, Mo. – The University of Missouri women's basketball team relied on its bench in a 60-55 triumph over UT Martin Thursday at Mizzou Arena. The balanced scoring attack featured over 40% of the points coming from the Tigers' reserves. Among the bench standouts, junior guard Sara-Rose Smith (Victoria,...
COLUMBIA, MO
Volley Drops to Arkansas

COLUMBIA, Mo. – University of Missouri volleyball fought to the last point against border rival Arkansas in a three-set dual, but a strong first set by Arkansas propelled them to the 3-0 win (25-14, 25-22, 25-16). Mizzou (8-16 (1-13 SEC) was once again led by sophomore Kaylee Cox producing...
COLUMBIA, MO
Women’s Basketball Looks to Remain Perfect Against Tennessee-Martin

COLUMBIA, Mo. – University of Missouri Women's Basketball will face UT-Martin in its fourth consecutive home game at 7 p.m. on Thursday night in Mizzou Arena. The game will be broadcast on SECN+ and KTGR radio. The Tigers have collected four consecutive wins thus far on the season with...
