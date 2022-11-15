The PCH is about 655 miles long, covering close to three-quarters of California’s coastline. Driving the Pacific Coast Highway takes about 12 hours if you go straight through, but we definitely wouldn’t recommend experiencing the drive that way. To get the most out of your drive up or down the PCH, we’d recommend taking three or four days to make sure you have enough time to stop at some of the most interesting places along the way. After all, why take the Pacific Coast Highway if not to take in the sights of one of the world’s most famous coastlines?

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO