Southern Utah is known for its scorching hot and extended summer seasons. Here, temperatures frequently reach over one hundred degrees fahrenheit! While the Grand Staircase National Monument and nearby town of Escalante have the benefit of a slightly higher altitude which serves to moderate the temperature a little, summertime can still be extremely hot and dry. Despite these sweltering summer months, Ecalante and the Grand Staircase National Monument are not spared from chilly winter weather! Believe it or not, during the winter season, temperatures in the Escalante area can frequently dip below freezing. If you visit The Grand Staircase National Monument from November until February, don’t assume that you won’t have to pay attention to the weather just because you’ve dodged the hottest months. Wintertime in Escalante can bring with it sudden and heavy rain showers, so be prepared for these abrupt deluges at any time. Although infrequent, the Escalante region is also known to see a little bit of snow in the wintertime, so be ready to encounter some chilly weather if you plan a wintertime visit to the National Monument.

ESCALANTE, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO