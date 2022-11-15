Read full article on original website
Highway 23 Detour Between Foley and Milaca Extended
FOLEY -- A detour on Highway 23 between Foley and Milaca will last a little longer. Project officials had hoped to reopen the highway at the start of the week. But, the Minnesota Department of Transportation says due to this week's snow, crews are unable to put down the road markings.
Legacy Funds to Help Fund Stearns and Benton County Park Projects
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Some county parks in central Minnesota are getting a financial boost from the Clean Water, Land, and Legacy Amendment. Two parks in Stearns County and one in Benton County will share in the $11.4-million in grants to help fund 14 regional parks and trail projects in greater Minnesota.
Central Minnesota Holiday Light Parade Calendar for 2022
Looking for a holiday light parade to attend near you? Check out the ones we know about below, and if there's one we should add, email it to us here. Alexandria - Lights on Broadway Parade November 25th @ 6 PM. Join the fun of the 1st Annual Lights On...
St. Cloud Police Doing Southside Neighborhood Safety Walks
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Community Engagement officers will be going door to door to promote safety in some St. Cloud neighborhoods this week. The St. Cloud Police Department, Landlord Task Force, COP House Neighborhood Coalition, and St. Cloud State University are teaming up for a series of southside neighborhood safety walks.
Ice Fishing Isn’t Far off in This Location in Minnesota
The recent cold and snowy weather isn't bad news for everyone. Ice fishing isn't far off now with temperatures consistently in the 20s and 30s over the past week and temps expected to drop to the teens for highs over the weekend and single digits expected overnight. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says if the cooler weather continues some locations about an hour north of St. Cloud and beyond should be safe for ice fishing. He says some skinny lakes and some that are sheltered from the wind have been ice covered for about a week. Schmitt says Central Minnesota is a bit further behind with only a few bays and ponds ice covered around here.
Dates Already Announced for Minnesota’s “100 Mile Garage Sale” in 2023
The 100 Mile Garage Sale is returning to Minnesota in 2023, and dates have already been announced. The event has been happening once a year since 1980 and has always gone on rain or shine from Hastings, MN south on Hwy 61 to Winona, MN, across the river to Fountain City, WI and North on Hwy 35 to Prescott, WI.
Updated Winter Outlook for Minnesota, Upper Midwest
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Get used to the cold and snow. Of course, we haven't even started winter yet, but it has already felt like it over the past week. The long-range forecast indicates colder and snowier conditions might be the trend over the next three months. The Climate Prediction...
kvrr.com
More Crashes On Icy Roads Reported in West Central Minnesota
CLAY CO., Minn. — Troopers and other emergency personnel responding to a number of crashes around the region this morning. Sgt. Jesse Grabow of the Minnesota State Patrol says there were five jackknifed semis on westbound I-94 between exit 24 and 32, east of Barnesville. Troopers responded to 15...
2022 Public Safety Award Winners Announced
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The Greater St. Cloud Public Safety Foundation (GSCPSF) presented 10 awards recognizing the good work of first responders who serve communities in Benton, Sherburne and Stearns counties in Minnesota, and other advocates of public safety in the greater St. Cloud region. Waite Park Police Officer...
A Refresher Driver’s Test For Some St Cloud Drivers (Opinion)
In an effort to make the streets of St Cloud safer for us all, I think a recap of just plain common sense needs to be readdressed for some. Just about every day I encounter a driver that could benefit from brushing up on the common sense about operating their motor vehicle.
knsiradio.com
Sauk Rapids Business Fined by The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency
(KNSI) – The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has fined a Sauk Rapids company $11,000. The MPCA says Alliance Building Corporation didn’t properly stabilize soil to prevent erosion and contain sediment at an apartment complex near Staples. The MPCA says the violations could have caused dirt and debris to flow into wetlands, streams, and rivers.
rejournals.com
Ryan Companies starts construction on Pint & Paddle in Twin Cities suburb
As pickleball continues to explode in the Twin Cities, people living in the Northwest metro will have access to a new concept called Pints & Paddle next year in Maple Grove, Minnesota. Local partners Tim and Tammy Skaja, Eric and Christy Mesenburg, A.J. and Lindsey Stevens and Nastar Motlagh, and...
Minnesota State Parks are Free on Black Friday
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources wants to help you work off that turkey and trimmings by offering free admission to Minnesota state parks. On Friday, November 25th, Minnesotans are encouraged to get out with friends and family and explore one of Minnesota's 75 state parks. It is one of four "Free Park Days" where the DNR waives the vehicle permit fee to enter the park and recreation areas.
willmarradio.com
Suite Livin at risk of losing rental licenses in The City of Willmar
(Willmar MN-) Willmar city staff are working with the city's biggest landlord to try and correct deficiencies that could cause them to lose their rental license with the city. It is estimated approximately 25% of the rental units in the city are owned by Suite Livin, based in Litchfield. City Administrator Leslie Valiant says the rental license is renewed every 4 years, and Willmar Rental Housing Inspector Ryan Tillemans has found many of Suite Livin's 900 or so units have problems that need to be fixed before a new license can be issued later this month....
Lake Effect Snow Dropping Big Totals on MN North Shore
DULUTH (WJON News) -- Here in St. Cloud we've had about 4.1 inches of snow so far this week, according to the weather department over at St. Cloud State University. If you are heading up to the north shore of Lake Superior you will find a lot more than that. The National Weather Service says Finland has had 21 inches of snow already this week. Hovland is at 19.7 inches and Grand Marais is at 16.5 inches as of Wednesday morning.
$2 Million Apollo Stadium Improvements Approved by Board
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The Apollo High School stadium is getting some upgrades. The St. Cloud Area School Board approved up to $2 million in funding during its meeting Wednesday night. The stadium improvements will include resurfacing the track and adding field turf. The board says by making the...
The Weekender: The Nutcracker, Made in MN, and More!
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - Looking for something to do this weekend? Our latest central Minnesota entertainment guide has something for everyone. Enjoy the classic story of The Nutcracker Ballet at the Paramount Theatre, catch a unique basketball game in Holdingford, visit with Santa at Back Shed Brewing, check out Minnesota made products at the Made in MN Expo and help the community with a Night at the Park event in Waite Park. Read more in The Weekender!
Wishbone 5K on Thanksgiving Day in St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- You can burn off some calories before you sit down for that big meal on Thanksgiving Day. The CentraCare Wishbone Run is being held again this year at the St. Cloud Area YMCA. This longstanding tradition includes a 5K run, two mile walk, and a Little Turkeys 1K run.
How to Get Ready for the Holidays in Minnesota
Thanksgiving is next but many locations are already planning holiday events and displays that have already started or will start soon. Alyssa Hayes from Explore Minnesota joined me on WJON. She highlights the following events. Holiday Light Displays:. Every winter, Duluth’s Bayfront Festival Park on Lake Superior transforms into “America's...
Hey Minnesota, Don’t Plug Your Space Heater Into One Of These
It seems we have entered into winter weather, the last few nights and days have been colder than average, and at times it has felt like we've been living in a real-life snow globe with all of the snow flurries we have been getting. If you are like many other Minnesotans this transition from fall to winter can be tough as it seems like you are always chilly. If you plan on countering your chills with some warmth from a space heater, you should know one important piece of information before you start using it.
