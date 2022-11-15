ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Ice Fishing Isn’t Far off in This Location in Minnesota

The recent cold and snowy weather isn't bad news for everyone. Ice fishing isn't far off now with temperatures consistently in the 20s and 30s over the past week and temps expected to drop to the teens for highs over the weekend and single digits expected overnight. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says if the cooler weather continues some locations about an hour north of St. Cloud and beyond should be safe for ice fishing. He says some skinny lakes and some that are sheltered from the wind have been ice covered for about a week. Schmitt says Central Minnesota is a bit further behind with only a few bays and ponds ice covered around here.
MINNESOTA STATE
kvrr.com

More Crashes On Icy Roads Reported in West Central Minnesota

CLAY CO., Minn. — Troopers and other emergency personnel responding to a number of crashes around the region this morning. Sgt. Jesse Grabow of the Minnesota State Patrol says there were five jackknifed semis on westbound I-94 between exit 24 and 32, east of Barnesville. Troopers responded to 15...
BARNESVILLE, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

2022 Public Safety Award Winners Announced

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The Greater St. Cloud Public Safety Foundation (GSCPSF) presented 10 awards recognizing the good work of first responders who serve communities in Benton, Sherburne and Stearns counties in Minnesota, and other advocates of public safety in the greater St. Cloud region. Waite Park Police Officer...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
knsiradio.com

Sauk Rapids Business Fined by The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency

(KNSI) – The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has fined a Sauk Rapids company $11,000. The MPCA says Alliance Building Corporation didn’t properly stabilize soil to prevent erosion and contain sediment at an apartment complex near Staples. The MPCA says the violations could have caused dirt and debris to flow into wetlands, streams, and rivers.
SAUK RAPIDS, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Minnesota State Parks are Free on Black Friday

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources wants to help you work off that turkey and trimmings by offering free admission to Minnesota state parks. On Friday, November 25th, Minnesotans are encouraged to get out with friends and family and explore one of Minnesota's 75 state parks. It is one of four "Free Park Days" where the DNR waives the vehicle permit fee to enter the park and recreation areas.
MINNESOTA STATE
willmarradio.com

Suite Livin at risk of losing rental licenses in The City of Willmar

(Willmar MN-) Willmar city staff are working with the city's biggest landlord to try and correct deficiencies that could cause them to lose their rental license with the city. It is estimated approximately 25% of the rental units in the city are owned by Suite Livin, based in Litchfield. City Administrator Leslie Valiant says the rental license is renewed every 4 years, and Willmar Rental Housing Inspector Ryan Tillemans has found many of Suite Livin's 900 or so units have problems that need to be fixed before a new license can be issued later this month....
WILLMAR, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Lake Effect Snow Dropping Big Totals on MN North Shore

DULUTH (WJON News) -- Here in St. Cloud we've had about 4.1 inches of snow so far this week, according to the weather department over at St. Cloud State University. If you are heading up to the north shore of Lake Superior you will find a lot more than that. The National Weather Service says Finland has had 21 inches of snow already this week. Hovland is at 19.7 inches and Grand Marais is at 16.5 inches as of Wednesday morning.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

The Weekender: The Nutcracker, Made in MN, and More!

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - Looking for something to do this weekend? Our latest central Minnesota entertainment guide has something for everyone. Enjoy the classic story of The Nutcracker Ballet at the Paramount Theatre, catch a unique basketball game in Holdingford, visit with Santa at Back Shed Brewing, check out Minnesota made products at the Made in MN Expo and help the community with a Night at the Park event in Waite Park. Read more in The Weekender!
HOLDINGFORD, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

How to Get Ready for the Holidays in Minnesota

Thanksgiving is next but many locations are already planning holiday events and displays that have already started or will start soon. Alyssa Hayes from Explore Minnesota joined me on WJON. She highlights the following events. Holiday Light Displays:. Every winter, Duluth’s Bayfront Festival Park on Lake Superior transforms into “America's...
MINNESOTA STATE
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Hey Minnesota, Don’t Plug Your Space Heater Into One Of These

It seems we have entered into winter weather, the last few nights and days have been colder than average, and at times it has felt like we've been living in a real-life snow globe with all of the snow flurries we have been getting. If you are like many other Minnesotans this transition from fall to winter can be tough as it seems like you are always chilly. If you plan on countering your chills with some warmth from a space heater, you should know one important piece of information before you start using it.
MINNESOTA STATE
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

98.1 - Minnesota New Country

