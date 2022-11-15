ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Loudwire

Foreigner Announce 2023 Farewell Tour Dates With Loverboy

One of the '70s and '80s biggest rock acts, Foreigner, are ready to call it a career, announcing plans for their 2023 Farewell Tour. The veteran band who gave us such classic hits as "Juke Box Hero," "Hot Blooded," "Urgent" and "Cold as Ice" will be hitting road for one final go starting July 6 at Atlanta's Ameris Bank Amphitheatre. Dates for the run will carry over to a Sept. 3 finale in Holmdel, New Jersey. Check toward the bottom of this post for all of the dates, cities and venues.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Popculture

Metal Band 'Parts Ways' With Founding Vocalist

Death metal band Rivers of Nihil announced last week that their founding vocalist, Jake Dieffenbach, is leaving the band. The group said the decision was "necessary," and vowed to continue on. Their bassist, Adam Biggs, will take over lead vocals for their upcoming tour of the U.K. and European Union.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pitchfork

Glorilla Announces 2023 U.S. Tour Dates

Memphis rapper Glorilla has announced a string of tour dates in support of her new EP, Anyways, Life’s Great…, taking her across the United States in early 2023. The tour kicks off January 27 in Charlotte, North Carolina. Check out the full list of dates below. Glorilla dropped...
WASHINGTON STATE
thebrag.com

Girl in Red announces headline Australian shows

Acclaimed indie pop artist Girl in Red is coming to Australia for her biggest headline shows to date next year. The young Norwegian star will perform at Melbourne’s 170 Russell on Wednesday, February 1st, and Sydney’s Metro Theatre on Monday, February 6th (see full details below). While in the Southern Hemisphere, she’ll also appear at Laneway Festival 2023 in both Australia and New Zealand.
NME

RAYE drops new single ‘Escapism’ and announces 2023 world tour dates

RAYE has shared a new single called ‘Escapism’ and announces 2023 world tour dates – see details below and buy tickets here. The singer is set to release her long-awaited debut album ‘My 21st Century Blues’ on February 3 next year, and is previewing it with a new collaboration with 070 Shake.
NME

Watch LCD Soundsystem give ‘New Body Rhumba’ its live debut

LCD Soundsystem gave their recent song ‘New Body Rhumba’ its live debut during an appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert this week – watch below. James Murphy and co. featured as the musical guests on the US chat show on Tuesday night (November 15). The band performed the aforementioned track beneath a large disco ball, while a series of space-inspired images were displayed behind them.
The Independent

Parents sue after young son falls from 24-foot climbing wall at Navy Pier in Chicago

Two parents are suing after their son fell 24 feet from a climbing wall at Chicago’s Navy Pier in July and suffered serious injuries. George Brewer was playing on the climbing wall on 27 July when he fell, breaking his pelvis, chin, shin and teeth, injuring his femer, and suffering a concussion. Mr Brewer has undergone four surgeries since then and may need to undergo more in the future. He’s walking with a walker after being confined to a wheelchair in the immediate aftermath of the accident. Now, Mr Brewer’s parents are suing the tourist spot in Cook County...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy