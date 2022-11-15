Read full article on original website
Foreigner Announce 2023 Farewell Tour Dates With Loverboy
One of the '70s and '80s biggest rock acts, Foreigner, are ready to call it a career, announcing plans for their 2023 Farewell Tour. The veteran band who gave us such classic hits as "Juke Box Hero," "Hot Blooded," "Urgent" and "Cold as Ice" will be hitting road for one final go starting July 6 at Atlanta's Ameris Bank Amphitheatre. Dates for the run will carry over to a Sept. 3 finale in Holmdel, New Jersey. Check toward the bottom of this post for all of the dates, cities and venues.
Popculture
Metal Band 'Parts Ways' With Founding Vocalist
Death metal band Rivers of Nihil announced last week that their founding vocalist, Jake Dieffenbach, is leaving the band. The group said the decision was "necessary," and vowed to continue on. Their bassist, Adam Biggs, will take over lead vocals for their upcoming tour of the U.K. and European Union.
Daniel Fawcett, Ex-Guitarist for Canadian Rock Icons Helix, Found Murdered
The musician Dan Fawcett, who played guitar in the longtime Canadian hard rock band Helix in the early 2000s, was found murdered on Sunday (Nov. 6) in Gibbons Park in London, Ontario, Canada, according to the CBC. He was 52 years old. Helix lead singer Brian Vollmer confirmed Fawcett's death...
Foreigner farewell tour will include this Pa. concert
Fans of Foreigner in Pennsylvania will have one more chance to see the band perform live - or several, if you’re willing to travel outside of the state to catch their farewell tour. The band behind songs including “I Want To Know What Love Is,” “Hot Blooded” and “Cold...
System Of A Down, Korn, Deftones, Incubus and Evanescence are confirmed for Las Vegas’ Sick New World festival
Full line-up revealed for 2023’s blockbusting Sick New World festival, with Turnstile, Papa Roach, Spiritbox and the Sisters Of Mercy all appearing
Glorilla Announces 2023 U.S. Tour Dates
Memphis rapper Glorilla has announced a string of tour dates in support of her new EP, Anyways, Life’s Great…, taking her across the United States in early 2023. The tour kicks off January 27 in Charlotte, North Carolina. Check out the full list of dates below. Glorilla dropped...
thebrag.com
Girl in Red announces headline Australian shows
Acclaimed indie pop artist Girl in Red is coming to Australia for her biggest headline shows to date next year. The young Norwegian star will perform at Melbourne’s 170 Russell on Wednesday, February 1st, and Sydney’s Metro Theatre on Monday, February 6th (see full details below). While in the Southern Hemisphere, she’ll also appear at Laneway Festival 2023 in both Australia and New Zealand.
Andy Shauf Announces New Album Norm, Shares Video for Song “Wasted on You”: Watch
Andy Shauf has announced a new album: Norm is due February 10 via Anti-. The Canadian singer-songwriter has also shared the lead single, “Wasted on You,” along with a music video directed by V Haddad. Check it out below. Spanning 12 tracks, Norm follows Shauf’s surprise-release album Wilds...
NME
RAYE drops new single ‘Escapism’ and announces 2023 world tour dates
RAYE has shared a new single called ‘Escapism’ and announces 2023 world tour dates – see details below and buy tickets here. The singer is set to release her long-awaited debut album ‘My 21st Century Blues’ on February 3 next year, and is previewing it with a new collaboration with 070 Shake.
Tyler Childers Adds More Dates To His 2023 ‘Send In The Hounds’ Tour, Including One With Wynonna Judd
Incase ya haven’t heard, demand for Tyler Childers tickets is higher than ever. From the fact that Childers took a lot of time off from touring, and that he also released his first full lyrical album, Can I Take My Hounds to Heaven?, in over three years, fans are foaming at the mouth to see the man live and in person.
Biohazard Reunite With Classic Lineup, Announce 2023 Tour Dates + New Music
New York hardcore legends Biohazard have reunited with their classic lineup. The band is currently planning tour dates for 2023, new music, and a documentary to celebrate their 35th anniversary. It’s been over 10 years since Biohazard performed with frontman Evan Seinfeld. Seinfeld left the group in 2011, leading the...
Maná announces 2023 US tour dates, teases new album: 'We're planning way ahead' (exclusive)
Maná drummer Alex González exclusively reveals to USA TODAY the rock band is embarking on the U.S. leg of their México Lindo Y Querido tour in 2023.
NME
Watch LCD Soundsystem give ‘New Body Rhumba’ its live debut
LCD Soundsystem gave their recent song ‘New Body Rhumba’ its live debut during an appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert this week – watch below. James Murphy and co. featured as the musical guests on the US chat show on Tuesday night (November 15). The band performed the aforementioned track beneath a large disco ball, while a series of space-inspired images were displayed behind them.
Guitar World Magazine
John Shanks offers a tour of his epic gear collection and reflects on a career working with the A-list of pop and rock
The Bon Jovi and Melissa Etheridge guitarist and Grammy Award-winning producer talks collaborating with studio legends, opening for Prince and, oh, y'know, some of the nicest guitars you will see all day... John Shanks is in his Los Angeles studio, and behind him the walls are adorned with rows of...
