Two parents are suing after their son fell 24 feet from a climbing wall at Chicago’s Navy Pier in July and suffered serious injuries. George Brewer was playing on the climbing wall on 27 July when he fell, breaking his pelvis, chin, shin and teeth, injuring his femer, and suffering a concussion. Mr Brewer has undergone four surgeries since then and may need to undergo more in the future. He’s walking with a walker after being confined to a wheelchair in the immediate aftermath of the accident. Now, Mr Brewer’s parents are suing the tourist spot in Cook County...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 14 MINUTES AGO