Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices are from 15 games Saturday. It's certain to be an emotional game for players on both sides when the Calgary Flames and Florida Panthers play for the first time this season (4 p.m. ET; NHLN, SN, TVAS2, BSFLX, SN NOW). The teams were involved in the biggest trade of the offseason, when the Flames traded forward Matthew Tkachuk to the Panthers for forward Jonathan Huberdeau and defenseman MacKenzie Weegar on July 22. Tkachuk, who played his first six NHL seasons with Calgary, has done well so far in Florida, leading the Panthers (9-7-1) with 22 points (six goals, 16 assists) in 15 games. It hasn't gone as smoothly for Huberdeau, who played his first 10 seasons with the Panthers. He has eight points (two goals, six assists) in 13 games with the Flames (7-7-2) and returned Monday from missing three games because of an upper-body injury. But he has two points (one goal, one assist) in two games back in the lineup, and no player has more points at FLA Live Arena than Huberdeau's 347 (113 goals, 324 assists). -- Adam Kimelman, deputy managing editor.

4 HOURS AGO