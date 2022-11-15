Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in North CarolinaKristen WaltersRaleigh, NC
Three rapes have been reported on the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill campus in the last five daysSheeraz QurbanChapel Hill, NC
This Castle in NC Was the Meeting Place of a Secret SocietyDianaChapel Hill, NC
NCCU athletes sign NIL dealsThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
This Is One of the Most Famous Abandoned Castles in North CarolinaDianaRougemont, NC
Related
Yardbarker
Blackhawks’ 2022-23 Trade Targets: Boston Bruins
After starting the 2022-23 season with an array of injuries to top players like Brad Marchand, Charlie McAvoy, and Matt Grzelcyk, the Boston Bruins are now almost completely healthy. Derek Forbort is the lone Bruin currently on long-term injured reserve (LTIR), but he will be back in a few weeks. Once he returns, Boston will be over the cap, and they will need to move a contract out. As a result, Chicago Blackhawks general manager (GM) Kyle Davidson should be contacting Bruins management immediately.
NHL
Minnesota Wild Recalls Forward Nic Petan from Iowa
SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled forward Nic Petan from the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL). Petan, 27 (3/22/95), has recorded eight points (2-6=8) in five games with Iowa this season. He ranks...
NHL
NHL On Tap: Kessel's record-setting ironman streak to hit 1,000 games
Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from 13 games Thursday. Phil Kessel's NHL-record ironman streak will reach 1,000 consecutive games when the Vegas Golden Knights host Kessel's former team, the Arizona Coyotes (10 p.m. ET; SN360, ATTSN-RM, BSAZ, ESPN+, SN NOW). Kessel's streak includes 208 games with Arizona from 2019-22 before he signed a one-year, $1.5 million contract with the Golden Knights on Aug. 24. The 35-year-old forward passed Keith Yandle for most consecutive games when he played his 990th in a row at the San Jose Sharks on Oct. 25 and scored his 400th NHL goal in Vegas' 4-2 victory. Kessel has not missed a game since Oct. 31, 2009, when he did not play for the Maple Leafs in a 5-4 shootout loss at the Montreal Canadiens following offseason shoulder surgery. The Golden Knights (13-4-0) will try to rebound after losing consecutive games for the first time this season. The Coyotes (6-8-1) have lost their past two after winning the first three during their stretch of 14 consecutive road games. -- Tom Gulitti, staff writer.
NHL
Moore gets first NHL hat trick, Kings shut down Oilers
Arvidsson has three assists for Los Angeles; McDavid, Draisaitl point streaks end. Trevor Moore scored all 3 goals, earning his first career NHL hat trick, Cal Petersen stopped 29 shots, helping Kings earn 3-1 win over Oilers. 04:53 •. Trevor Moore got his first NHL hat trick in the Los...
5-Minute Penguins Postgame: Pens Beat Wild, the Good & BAD From XCEL Energy Center
ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Pittsburgh Penguins ended a mini-skid which came on the heels of their seven-game winless streak. The Penguins got the bounces, contributions from their fourth line, and power-play goals to beat Minnesota 6-4. Get the Penguins recap here. The PHN+ Penguins report card here. We...
markerzone.com
THREE-TIME STANLEY CUP WINNING COACH WANTS TO RETURN TO AN NHL BENCH
Just over a year after stepping down as head coach of the Florida Panthers following the results of the investigation into Kyle Beach's allegations against Brad Aldrich, three-time Stanley Cup champion bench boss Joel Quenneville is seeking a return to coaching. During Thursday's edition of Insider Trading on TSN, Darren...
KARE
Minnesota Wild place starting goalie Marc-Andre Fleury on IR
ST PAUL, Minn. — Coming off perhaps his best three-game stretch of the season, starting goalie Marc-Andre Fleury will be absent from the crease for at least a week. The Minnesota Wild announced they've placed their starting goalie on Injured Reserve with an upper body injury, which makes him ineligible for at least seven days. In response to the move, the Wild recalled goalie Zane McIntyre from Iowa.
WITN
Hurricanes fall to Avalanche in overtime
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Artturi Lehkonen scored 1:55 into overtime to give the Colorado Avalanche a 3-2 win over the Carolina Hurricanes. Evan Rodrigues and Alex Newhook also scored for Colorado, which was outshot in every period of regulation and 48-15 overall. It was the first overtime victory in three...
Blackhawks announced their ‘Reverse Retro’ jersey schedule for 2022-2023
The Chicago Blackhawks have announced the games in which they'll don their "reverse retro" jerseys during the 2022-2023 season.
NHL
Game Preview: Avalanche vs. Capitals
COLORADO AVALANCHE (9-5-1) AT WASHINGTON CAPITALS (7-9-3) 5 PM MT | CAPITAL ONE ARENA. The Colorado Avalanche remain on the road as they travel to the nation's capital to take on the Washington Capitals Saturday night. Coverage begins at 5 p.m. MT at Capital One Arena. Saturday's matchup is the...
NHL
3 Game Essentials | Kings (11-8-1) at Kraken (9-5-3) | 7 p.m.
Time: 7:00 p.m. PT | Watch: ROOT SPORTS | Listen: 93.3 KJR. Going into the Kings' game at Vancouver Friday night, the Kraken own the second-best winning percentage behind Vegas in the Pacific Division and fifth-best in the Western Conference. The Kraken are 7-2-1 in their last 10 games, same for the Kings before facing the Canucks. The two squads will play again on Nov. 29 in LA. The home-and-away series is part of five straight divisional games for the Kraken.
NHL
NHL On Tap: Huberdeau, Tkachuk face former teams first time since trade
Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices are from 15 games Saturday. It's certain to be an emotional game for players on both sides when the Calgary Flames and Florida Panthers play for the first time this season (4 p.m. ET; NHLN, SN, TVAS2, BSFLX, SN NOW). The teams were involved in the biggest trade of the offseason, when the Flames traded forward Matthew Tkachuk to the Panthers for forward Jonathan Huberdeau and defenseman MacKenzie Weegar on July 22. Tkachuk, who played his first six NHL seasons with Calgary, has done well so far in Florida, leading the Panthers (9-7-1) with 22 points (six goals, 16 assists) in 15 games. It hasn't gone as smoothly for Huberdeau, who played his first 10 seasons with the Panthers. He has eight points (two goals, six assists) in 13 games with the Flames (7-7-2) and returned Monday from missing three games because of an upper-body injury. But he has two points (one goal, one assist) in two games back in the lineup, and no player has more points at FLA Live Arena than Huberdeau's 347 (113 goals, 324 assists). -- Adam Kimelman, deputy managing editor.
Lehkonen's OT goal lifts Avalanche past Hurricanes 3-2
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Backup goalie Pavel Francouz likes a heavy workload when he has a chance to play for the Colorado Avalanche. He proved he could handle it Thursday night. Artturi Lehkonen scored 1:55 into overtime to reward Francouz for his 46 saves as the Avalanche beat the...
NHL
Friday Forecheck: "You Don't Want to Lose Your Belief"
Each Friday on PhiladelphiaFlyers.com, we will feature a compendium of news, thoughts and analysis written by contributing writer Bill Meltzer. Here's a look at the club over the current five-game winless streak. After losing in regulation in Columbus last Thursday, the Flyers dropped back-to-back weekend home matinee games to the Ottawa Senators (4-1) and Dallas Stars (5-1). After losing 5-4 in an overtime rematch in Columbus this Tuesday, the Flyers battled gamely but were simply overmatched by the powerhouse Bruins (4-1) at TD Garden in Boston on Thursday.
NHL
Preview: Blues vs. Ducks
BLUES The St. Louis Blues began their three-game homestand in dramatic fashion, winning 5-4 in a six-round shootout over the Washington Capitals on Thursday night. Pavel Buchnevich and Thomas Greiss sealed the win in the shootout's last round. Buchnevich also scored in the first period, while Greiss made an eye-popping 47 saves.
NHL
Hockey announcer Singh's son dresses up as dad, mimics famous calls
For preschool dress up day, 4-year-old son channels father's signature style. It's just like the regular version of Harnarayan Singh, only smaller. Mohun Jeevan Singh, the four-year-old son of the popular Hockey Night in Canada announcer, dressed up as his old man for his preschool's dress up day. The younger...
NHL
Devils Visit Leafs, Look to Lengthen Win Streak | PRE-GAME STORY
The Devils are 6-0-0 against Canadian teams this season and look to add another win when they visit the Leafs. The Devils continue their road trip thought Eastern Canada with a stop in Toronto to face the Leafs on Thursday night. You can watch on MSG or listen on the...
NHL
Hintz's two goals help Stars hold off Panthers
Dallas goalie Wedgewood leaves ice on stretcher; Bobrovsky pulled for Florida. Roope Hintz tallied twice while Jamie Benn, Ty Dellandrea and Tyler Seguin each recorded two points to propel the Stars to a 6-4 victory. 04:56 •. Roope Hintz scored twice and extended his point streak to 10 games, helping...
Yardbarker
Red Wings’ 2022-23 Trade Targets: Vancouver Canucks
The Vancouver Canucks headed into the 2022-23 season with the expectation that they would compete for a playoff spot. Yet, it appears that it’s going to be another long year in Vancouver, as the Canucks currently sport a 5-9-3 record, and the only team with fewer points than them in the Western Conference is the Anaheim Ducks. Unless they turn things around quickly, they are once again destined to be sellers at the deadline. They have some very interesting trade targets, and Detroit Red Wings general manager (GM) Steve Yzerman would be wise to call them because of it. Let’s look at a few who stand out.
NHL
FLAMES LOSE OPENER
TAMPA - The Flames fell 4-1 to the Lightning Thursday night at Amalie Arena to kick off their season-long six-game road trip through the U.S. The loss ended Calgary's two-game win streak. NEED-TO-KNOW. STAT PACK. UPDATES. The Flames are now 7-7-2 on the season, while the Lightning improved to 10-6-1.
Comments / 0