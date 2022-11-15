Kohl’s Corp. pulled its outlook for the year and reported sharp declines in third-quarter sales and profits, as the company heads into the crucial holiday season looking for a new chief executive officer to replace the outgoing Michelle Gass. The retailer, whose customer has been hit hard by ultra high inflation, said its third-quarter net income fell by 60 percent to $97 million, or 82 cents a diluted share, down from $243 million, or $1.65, a year ago. More from WWDSpring 2023: A Whirlwind Fashion Week in New YorkThe Avril Lavigne by Killstar CollectionA Look Inside Destree's First Store Kohl’s gave investors a...

5 HOURS AGO