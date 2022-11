The Washington football team (8-2 overall, 5-2 Pac-12) plays its final home game of the year this Saturday as Colorado (1-9, 1-7) travels to Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Game time on Saturday is 6:00 p.m., on Pac-12 Network. The Huskies return home after a 37-34 win at then-No. 6 Oregon, which has moved the Huskies up to No. 15 in both the AP Top 25 and the coaches’ poll. The Huskies close out the regular season the following Saturday, Nov. 26, with the Boeing Apple Cup at Washington State.

BOULDER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO