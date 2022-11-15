Read full article on original website
UK startup's nuclear fusion gun will fire a 1-billion-G projectile at a fusion fuel pellet
U.K.-based startup First Light Fusion is developing its prototype Big Friendly Gun (BFG) in a bid to achieve nuclear fusion without relying on lasers and powerful magnets. The company recently performed a test-fire of its BFG prototype at its facility in Oxford, a Newsweek report explains. The company's test campaign could finally unlock the potential of nuclear fusion by using an alternative method to mimic the Sun's energy production method.
The Next Web
UK researchers used AI to uncover a whopping 11,456 social innovation projects online
The EU’s Renewed Social Agenda, a comprehensive program began in 2008 to improve Europe’s economy, fight climate crisis, and generally provide greater overall quality of life for all Europeans, was a landmark initiative. At its core lies the idea of “social innovation,” a modality involving the creation of new social services and models that are applicable in a multinational paradigm.
marktechpost.com
Researchers At Stanford Have Developed An Artificial Intelligence (AI) Approach Called ‘MEND’ For Fast Model Editing At Scale
Large models have improved performance on a wide range of modern computer vision and, in particular, natural language processing problems. However, issuing patches to adjust model behavior after deployment is a significant challenge in deploying and maintaining such models. Because of the distributed nature of the model’s representations, when a neural network produces an undesirable output, making a localized update to correct its behavior for a single or small number of inputs is difficult. A large language model trained in 2019 might assign a higher probability to Theresa May than Boris Johnson when prompted. Who is the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom?
Metaverse Advanced Technology Research Organization “MATRIX GENESIS LABS” Launched
TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- MATRIX Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; Representative Director: Junichi Goishi; hereinafter “MATRIX” or “our company”) of the MetaReal Group has launched the Metaverse advanced technology research organization “MATRIX GENESIS LABS.” This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221113005148/en/ “MATRIX GENESIS LABS” Metaverse Advanced Technology Laboratory (Graphic: MATRIX Co., Ltd.)
Phys.org
Physics study shows that sheep flocks alternate their leader and achieve collective intelligence
The collective motion of animals in a group is a fascinating topic of research for many scientists. Understanding these collective behaviors can sometimes inspire the development of strategies for promoting positive social change, as well as technologies that emulate nature. Many studies describe flocking behavior as a self-organized process, with...
Scientists Increasingly Can’t Explain How AI Works
What's your favorite ice cream flavor? You might say vanilla or chocolate, and if I asked why, you’d probably say it’s because it tastes good. But why does it taste good, and why do you still want to try other flavors sometimes? Rarely do we ever question the basic decisions we make in our everyday lives, but if we did, we might realize that we can’t pinpoint the exact reasons for our preferences, emotions, and desires at any given moment.
marktechpost.com
Meta AI Has Built A Neural Theorem Prover That Has Solved 10 International Math Olympiad (IMO) Problems — 5x More Than Any Previous Artificial Intelligence AI System
The scientific world has long acknowledged that proving mathematical theorems is an essential first step in developing artificial intelligence. To prove the truth or falsity of a conjecture, one must use symbolic thinking and sort through an unlimited number of alternatives. These tasks are beyond the capabilities of even the most sophisticated AI systems.
marktechpost.com
Researchers From Microsoft and TUDelft Propose An Artificial Intelligence (AI) Based Approach That Creates Synthetic Expression-Based Face Wrinkles
Synthetic data has frequently been used for a range of computer vision tasks, such as object identification, scene comprehension, eye tracking, hand tracking, and complete body analysis. However, the development of full-face synthetics for face-related machine learning has been substantially hindered by the difficulty of modeling the human skull. Although realistic digital humans have been produced for films and video games, each character typically requires much artistic time. Because of this, the synthesis of facial training data in literature has been accompanied by simplifications or a focus on specific facial features, like the area around the eyes or the hockey mask.
marktechpost.com
Latest Artificial Intelligence (AI) Research Proposes A Method To Transform Faces Through Time
Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Deep Learning (DL) techniques are recently becoming the foundation of applications such as text-to-image generation, super-resolution, and in-image painting. Indeed, it is possible to give them as input the high-detailed description of an image and receive a realistic picture corresponding to the given text as output....
Cerebras Unveils Andromeda, a 13.5 Million Core AI Supercomputer that Delivers Near-Perfect Linear Scaling for Large Language Models
SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 14, 2022-- Cerebras Systems, the pioneer in accelerating artificial intelligence (AI) compute, today unveiled Andromeda, a 13.5 million core AI supercomputer, now available and being used for commercial and academic work. Built with a cluster of 16 Cerebras CS-2 systems and leveraging Cerebras MemoryX and SwarmX technologies, Andromeda delivers more than 1 Exaflop of AI compute and 120 Petaflops of dense compute at 16-bit half precision. It is the only AI supercomputer to ever demonstrate near-perfect linear scaling on large language model workloads relying on simple data parallelism alone. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221114005138/en/ Andromeda, pictured with the doors on, is a 13.5 million core AI Supercomputer. Comprised of 16 Cerebras CS-2s, plus Cerebras MemoryX and SwarmX technologies, Andromeda delivers more than 1 Exaflop of AI compute and 120 Petaflops of dense compute (Photo: Business Wire)
aiexpress.io
10 Best Online/ Hybrid PG Data Science Courses in India 2022
With employers eyeing market-relevant talent units, on-line certification programs have been doing rounds for fairly a while. Nonetheless, post-Covid reputation of such programs rose manifold. This typically leaves college students confused concerning which course to pursue based mostly on their wants and pursuits. Analytics India Journal has performed a survey to rank a few of the high PG on-line or hybrid programs in Information Science.
aiexpress.io
Data science and business analytics: What’s the difference? | Dungog Chronicle
Each enterprise analyst and information scientist demand are wish to develop in years to come back. Image by Shutterstock. Knowledge. It is a huge factor – actually, estimates recommend that, as a species, we create greater than 2.5 trillion gigabytes price of information every day. It is unsurprising to...
dornob.com
MIT’s Frighteningly Fast Robot Cheetah Uses AI to Break Speed Records
The robotic cheetah developed by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) just keeps getting more advanced. Since its debut in 2015, the four-legged, dog-sized robot known as “Mini Cheetah” has learned how to backflip, taught itself to run, and broken speed records, hitting its fastest speed ever (nearly 13 feet per second) last March.
3DPrint.com
MT Aerospace & AddUp Continue Qualifying Applications for DED 3D Printing
Metal OEM AddUp, a joint venture by Michelin and Fives, offers both powder bed fusion (PBF) and directed energy deposition (DED) 3D printers. Based in France, the company’s North American subsidiary is in Cincinnati, Ohio, and functions as a single operating unit to provide metal 3D printing services to the company’s U.S. customers. AddUp’s technology has applications in the medical, consumer goods, tooling, and aerospace fields, and it’s been working with experts from Germany’s MT Aerospace for the last two years to speed up the industrialization of DED technology. Now, the two have announced an extension of their partnership to qualify applications using DED.
Stanford Daily
Humans as the keystone: An emerging approach to artificial intelligence
Artificial intelligence researchers and industry leaders explored what it means to center individuals, communities and society in areas like healthcare and hospitality during a Stanford Institute for Human-Centered Artificial Intelligence (HAI) conference on Tuesday. The human-in-the-loop model, unlike autonomous or semi-autonomous AI, is an AI approach that involves human feedback...
aiexpress.io
A new superconducting qubit for quantum computers
Superconducting qubits appear promising for helpful quantum computer systems, however the presently widespread qubit designs and strategies don’t but present excessive sufficient efficiency. A gaggle of scientists from Aalto College, IQM Quantum Computer systems, and VTT Technical Analysis Centre have launched a brand new superconducting qubit known as Unimon....
Engadget
MIT solved a century-old differential equation to break 'liquid' AI's computational bottleneck
Last year, MIT developed an AI/ML algorithm capable of learning and adapting to new information while on the job, not just during its initial training phase. These “liquid” neural networks (in the Bruce Lee sense) literally play 4D chess — their models requiring time-series data to operate — which makes them ideal for use in time-sensitive tasks like pacemaker monitoring, weather forecasting, investment forecasting, or autonomous vehicle navigation. But, the problem is that data throughput has become a bottleneck, and scaling these systems has become prohibitively expensive, computationally speaking.
aiexpress.io
Snorkel takes a deep dive into data labeling and foundation AI models
Knowledge labeling is a vital, although usually time consuming and sophisticated, component of contemporary machine studying (ML) operations. Knowledge labeling may be the important thing to unlocking the broader enterprise potential of basis fashions. Whereas basis fashions resembling GPT-3 and DALL-E have great utility for producing textual content and pictures, they usually lack the context wanted for particular enterprise use circumstances. With a view to optimize a basis mannequin, tuning and extra coaching are wanted, and that always requires labeled knowledge.
Quantum computers' secret power: How they could dramatically boost energy efficiency
Quantum computers have attracted considerable interest of late for their potential to crack problems in a few hours where they might take the age of the universe (i.e., tens of billions of years) on the best supercomputers. Their real-life applications range from drug and materials design to solving complex optimization problems. They are, therefore, primarily intended for scientific and industrial research.
clearadmit.com
Real Humans of the HEC Paris MBA Class of 2024
This edition of Real Humans: MBA Students takes us to France to meet some new members of the MBA Class of 2024 at HEC Paris. The Class of 2024 is comprised of 235 students, who may matriculate in September or January (class profile stats are an estimate until students matriculate in January). Thirty-six percent are women and 96 percent are international.
