We extracted the information from 2446 eligible stage Ia HCC sufferers from the SEER database between 2004 and 2016. Desk 1 presents the demographics and baseline options of the sufferers who have been included within the current analysis. The ages of sufferers at analysis ranged between 20 and 90 years outdated with 59 years outdated because the median age. We additional utilized RCS with 3 knots (fifth, fiftieth, and ninety fifth centiles) to judge the affiliation between age at analysis and all CODs (Fig. 2A). Based mostly on the end result, the suitable inflection level to age at analysis was additionally 59 years outdated. Amongst all enrolled sufferers, 1397 (57.1%) sufferers have been married, and 1049 (42.9%) HCC sufferers have been categorized as single or different. A complete of 1860 (76.0%) of the sufferers underwent most cancers surgical procedure. Solely 64 (2.6%) HCC sufferers have been handled with RT. The correlation coefficient of various variables is introduced in Fig. S1. No elements have been extremely correlated with different baseline traits. Moreover, male sufferers have been noticed to have important greater proportion with optimistic marital standing than single and others (45.0% vs. 29.4%, P < 0.001), whereas age had no significance with marital standing.

