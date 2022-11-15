Read full article on original website
Melania predicts what Trump’s return to White House would look like in three words
Former first lady Melania Trump hailed her husband's bid to run for the president's office in 2024, suggesting that his return to the White House would lead to "success and prosperity".Donald Trump, the twice-impeached former president who tried to overturn the results of the 2020 election, launched his campaign to try to return to the White House for a second time. His team filed his paperwork with the Federal Election Commission, establishing his candidacy to run for the office. "America's comeback starts right now," he said in a speech."I support my husband’s decision to run for president of this...
Mitch McConnell Votes Against Interracial Marriage Bill Despite Asian Wife
The Senate voted to move forward with the Respect for Marriage Act with a bipartisan majority of 62 on Wednesday.
Michelle Obama says she straightened her hair because Americans weren't ready for a First Lady with braids
"Nope, they're not ready for it," Obama said, per The Washington Post, recalling how she decided to straighten her hair rather than wear braids.
White House hosts wedding as Biden granddaughter gets hitched
President Joe Biden welcomed guests to the White House Saturday for the wedding of his granddaughter Naomi -- an unprecedented ceremony that was closed to the press. - 'Pop' - The White House has given few details on this wedding, which is classified as strictly private and is closed to the press.
City Journal
The (Latest) Moderate Gun Group
The idea of a centrist version of the National Rifle Association—a group for gun owners that would be open to at least some gun-control legislation—is not new. It’s also not been particularly successful. Have you heard of the Independent Firearm Owners Association? Did you know Gabby Giffords’s gun-control group has a Gun Owners for Safety spinoff?
City Journal
The Election, By the Numbers
In an election that Newt Gingrich understandably says produced “a surprisingly confusing outcome” and was “the least predictable election in my lifetime,” voters actually conveyed a lot of important information to both major political parties. For starters, they made it clear that they aren’t in love with either of them. According to exit polling done by Edison Research for ABC, CBS, CNN, and NBC, voters gave Republicans a net favorability rating of -8 percentage points (44 percent favorable, 52 percent unfavorable) and Democrats an almost identical net favorability rating of -9 percentage points (44 percent favorable, 53 percent unfavorable).
