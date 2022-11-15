Morningside's Dolincheck, Northwestern's Fryar win top GPAC post-season honors; Mustangs have 12 players on all-conference first team

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Vikings WR Justin Jefferson Dealing With Potential Serious InjuryOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
Multiple accidents on southbound Cedar Ave near McAndrews Rd - Apple Valley, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
I remember when the community supported usNOLA ChicLino Lakes, MN
Minnesota witness says glowing disc hovered over state prison facilityRoger MarshMinnesota State
Vehicle fire catches townhome on fire - Eagan, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Related
Sioux City Journal
Elk Point-Jefferson places third, Dakota Valley fifth in S.D. state volleyball tournament
SIOUX FALLS -- Elk Point-Jefferson finished in third place and Dakota Valley placed fourth after winning consolation matches Saturday at the South Dakota Class A state volleyball tournament in Sioux Falls. In the third-place game, EP-J outlasted Miller in four sets, 18-25, 25-21, 25-21, 25-22. The sophomore finished with 18...
Sioux City Journal
Community college enrollment increases for first time in 12 years
SHELDON, Iowa — Enrollment in Iowa community colleges has grown for the first time since 2010. One of the largest areas of growth was in career and technical programs. Northwest Iowa Community College in Sheldon followed this trend, reporting both enrollment growth and the largest welding class in the school’s history.
Sioux City Journal
LETTER: Union is not a dirty word
I applaud the Nov. 10 column, "Apprenticeships show their worth in a changing world," by Iowa Workforce Development Director Beth Townsend. We are right to highlight the importance and success of registered apprenticeship programs in this state. However, the director's article fails to mention one critical stakeholder that is largely responsible for perfecting the apprenticeship model: labor unions. In particular, the building trades unions in this state have set the standard for the earn-while-you learn model, which has been replicated by other industries in recent years.
Sioux City Journal
MINI: This multiple homicide in Idaho is more proof that guns are not the problem
THE MINI: This multiple homicide in Idaho is more proof that guns are not the problem. Hate is the Problem! Allowing the dark side to enter your life and control your thoughts. The only way to defeat the darkness is to shine the Light of Jesus upon it. --Mark Solheim, Sioux City.
Sioux City Journal
Frustration grows over Iowa turning down child care aid
Anne Discher, executive director of Common Good Iowa, was leaving a conference of early childhood advocates this week in Chicago when she said she kept getting stopped and asked the same question: What is Iowa thinking?. The question was in response to Gov. Kim Reynolds’ and the Iowa Department of...
Sioux City Journal
Iowa Utilities Board denies Winnebago Tribe's request for environmental study of CO2 pipelines
DES MOINES — The Iowa Utilities Board on Friday denied the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska's request for an environmental impact study along the proposed route of a liquid carbon dioxide pipeline that would run near the tribe's lands. The IUB in its ruling said an independent environmental study is...
Sioux City Journal
Legislature, interest groups prepare for renewed private school scholarship push
Legislation addressing taxpayer-funded private school scholarships is likely to make a comeback in the next Iowa legislative session. Proponents of the policy say they hope to see an expanded version of what was passed in the Iowa Senate during this year’s session. Senate Republicans passed a bill that would have made up to 10,000 scholarships available to students to attend private schools or charter schools. The scholarships would have been available to families making up to 400% of the federal poverty line and students with an individualized education program, generally students with disabilities or special needs.
Sioux City Journal
Nov. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening in Sioux City: A few clouds. Low near 10F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 23 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 15 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Friday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.
Sioux City Journal
LETTER: $7.6 Billion spent on Political Ads just during this 2022 political cycle
$7.6 billion was spent on political ads just during this 2022 political cycle. I personally think that is a huge waste of money. I did not put any stock in those negative ads and feel lots of others didn't, either. Better to just spend some of sensible debates like those done on Iowa Public TV. Shirley Stoll, Primghar, Iowa.
Comments / 0