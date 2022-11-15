Read full article on original website
Related
KARE
Minnesota Wild place starting goalie Marc-Andre Fleury on IR
ST PAUL, Minn. — Coming off perhaps his best three-game stretch of the season, starting goalie Marc-Andre Fleury will be absent from the crease for at least a week. The Minnesota Wild announced they've placed their starting goalie on Injured Reserve with an upper body injury, which makes him ineligible for at least seven days. In response to the move, the Wild recalled goalie Zane McIntyre from Iowa.
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings Weekly: Jonatan Berggren Has Arrived!
Welcome back to Red Wings Weekly! In this weekly column, we like to take a look at the Red Wings’ most-recent week of play, identify any players and/or trends that stood out, and then look ahead and find out what the next week may have in store for the team from Hockeytown. As always, feel free to share your thoughts in the comments section down below.
Yardbarker
Red Wings’ 2022-23 Trade Targets: Vancouver Canucks
The Vancouver Canucks headed into the 2022-23 season with the expectation that they would compete for a playoff spot. Yet, it appears that it’s going to be another long year in Vancouver, as the Canucks currently sport a 5-9-3 record, and the only team with fewer points than them in the Western Conference is the Anaheim Ducks. Unless they turn things around quickly, they are once again destined to be sellers at the deadline. They have some very interesting trade targets, and Detroit Red Wings general manager (GM) Steve Yzerman would be wise to call them because of it. Let’s look at a few who stand out.
The Hockey Writers
Kirby Dach Is Fulfilling His Potential with the Canadiens
Back in August, I wrote that Kirby Dach would benefit from getting a fresh start with the Montreal Canadiens following the trade with the Chicago Blackhawks that sent shockwaves through the Bell Centre on opening night of the 2022 NHL Draft. So far, he’s proving me right. He’s also making his general manager, Kent Hughes, look like a genius for pulling off a deal that was initially met with some skepticism, especially since he had to move fan favourite Alexander Romanov to get it done.
The Hockey Writers
Bruins Weekly: Home Sweet Home, Nosek, Lucic & More
Another week has passed on the 2022-23 season for the Boston Bruins and it was a perfect one with four wins. In this edition of Bruins Weekly, we look at home the Black and Gold are enjoying some home cooking, a former fan favorite, and Stanley Cup champion returned to Boston, a veteran finally gets a goal, and more.
Yardbarker
Canucks News & Rumors: Boudreau, Horvat, Sedins & More
In this edition of the Vancouver Canucks News & Rumors, Bruce Boudreau’s future with the organization is in question. Additionally, president Jim Rutherford discusses Bo Horvat’s contract negotiation after the captain’s hot start. Also, the Sedins and Roberto Luongo were inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame.
ESPN
Golden Knights halt 2-game skid with 4-1 win over Coyotes
LAS VEGAS -- — Alex Pietrangelo had a goal and two assists, and the Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Arizona Coyotes 4-1 on Thursday night. William Carrier, Mark Stone and Reilly Smith also scored to help Vegas halt a two-game skid. Logan Thompson made 25 saves, and Jonathan Marchessault added two assists.
Yardbarker
Red Wings Have the Assets to Acquire Sharks’ Erik Karlsson
Last month (Oct. 27), NHL insider Pierre LeBrun reported that the San Jose Sharks are open to hearing offers for just about every player on their roster besides Tomas Hertl. That naturally has since made the Sharks one of the most-talked-about teams in the rumor mill, and general manager (GM) Mike Grier has now added more fuel to the fire. On Tuesday (Nov. 16), Grier confirmed to NHL.com’s Nicholas Cotsonika that he will be listening to any trade offers for star defenseman Erik Karlsson . In my opinion, Detroit Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman should take advantage of this and make a push to acquire him.
The Hockey Writers
Josh Morrissey’s Top 5 Moments as a Winnipeg Jet
Ever since Josh Morrissey played his first full season with the Winnipeg Jets in 2016-17, it’s hard to imagine the team without him. The alternate captain has become a staple on the roster. Let’s take a look at five of Morrissey’s best moments as a Jet. 1....
The Hockey Writers
3 Potential San Jose Sharks Trading Partners for Erik Karlsson
Very few players have been as good as Erik Karlsson to start the 2022-23 season. Many thought the San Jose Sharks defenseman was on the decline after a number of down seasons, but he is quickly proving that when healthy, he remains one of the games best. Through 19 games,...
The Hockey Writers
Canucks Should Target 3 Blue Jackets Players in Horvat Trade
The Vancouver Canucks wanted to get off to a good start in 2022-23 and avoid the drama and turmoil of last season. Unfortunately, that hasn’t happened and they are on pace to post an even worse record by the time Dec. 6 (the date Travis Green was fired) rolls around. Currently 5-9-3 and two points ahead of last place held by the Columbus Blue Jackets and Anaheim Ducks, some fans and analysts have uttered the word “rebuild” coupled with the suggestion that only Elias Pettersson and Quinn Hughes should be considered untouchable.
The Hockey Writers
Bruins News & Rumors: Reilly, Kinkaid, Bergeron & More
In this latest edition of Boston Bruins News & Rumors, Mike Reilly reportedly wants to be traded after getting sent down to the American Hockey League (AHL). Meanwhile, third-string netminder Keith Kinkaid simply dominated in his debut with Boston. In other news, before puck drop on Saturday (Nov. 12) against the Buffalo Sabres, Patrice Bergeron had a conversation with Tage Thompson that only shows just how marvelous of a person he is.
markerzone.com
THREE-TIME STANLEY CUP WINNING COACH WANTS TO RETURN TO AN NHL BENCH
Just over a year after stepping down as head coach of the Florida Panthers following the results of the investigation into Kyle Beach's allegations against Brad Aldrich, three-time Stanley Cup champion bench boss Joel Quenneville is seeking a return to coaching. During Thursday's edition of Insider Trading on TSN, Darren...
The Hockey Writers
Remember When? The Lightning’s Weird Waiver Claim of 2018-19
Due to the whirlwind experience of an NHL season, it’s easy to forget or completely miss things that happen, especially the smaller details. Everyone knows that Nikita Kucherov won the 2019 Hart Trophy as the league’s most valuable player (MVP), for example, but who remembers the Tampa Bay Lightning’s waiver claims that season? I wouldn’t blame anyone for not knowing this information, as it is largely meaningless now, but Tampa Bay’s recent waiver claim of Rudolfs Balcers brought me back to a particular moment in history that was unique for the franchise.
The Hockey Writers
Devils Gameday Preview: Toronto Maple Leafs – 11/17/22
Tonight the New Jersey Devils will be looking to collect their eleventh straight win for the first time since the 2005-06 season. Nico Hischier’s team will face off against Auston Matthews and the Toronto Maple Leafs for the first time this season at Scotiabank Arena. The last time the...
The Hockey Writers
Kings’ Gabe Vilardi Providing Scoring Depth in Breakout Season
Gabe Vilardi was the Los Angeles Kings’ first-round pick in the 2017 NHL Draft, 11th overall. He immediately became one of the organization’s best prospects after the cupboard was barren for a few years. It’s been over five years since that draft, and a lot has changed, both for the Kings and Vilardi himself. So far this season, the 23-year-old has carved out an important role on the team, and it means a lot for both him and the organization moving forward.
Yardbarker
Todd Bertuzzi talks about playing in West Coast Express era and how hockey is producing more teams like the early 2000s Canucks
Since he joined the Vancouver Canucks in a 1998 trade that sent Trevor Linden to the Islanders, Todd Bertuzzi has seen the team and the city change a lot. Bertuzzi made an appearance on Canucks Conversation on Wednesday to talk about his time as a Canuck, what it was like playing in the middle of the Dead Puck Era and how the game has evolved since his playing days.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs’ Prospect Report: Tverberg, Moldenhauer & Hildeby’s Growth
As the big club, Toronto Maple Leafs, begin to turn the tide on an ugly October, their prospects from around other leagues continue to pique the interest of the team’s brass and fanbase. Players like Matthew Knies and Ty Voit continue to produce in their respective leagues while the team’s goaltending prospects have also made noise around the globe.
markerzone.com
INSIDER SAYS IT'S OPEN SEASON FOR THE CANUCKS EXCEPT THESE TWO PLAYERS
On Friday's edition of 32 Thoughts - the Podcast, Elliotte Friedman suggested that the Vancouver Canucks would listen to offers on nearly every player on the roster. The Canucks' start this season can be described only as atrocious. Despite making 'win-now' moves this summer, the Canucks are 5-9-3 and sit...
The Hockey Writers
Senators Could Add Karlsson but They Don’t Need Him
I’ll admit that it’s entirely a pipe dream that has been crafted through nostalgia. But a path does exist for the Ottawa Senators to reunite with Erik Karlsson. This week, the San Jose Sharks announced that Karlsson (along with most of the team) was available for trade. So what would it take to make this work and does he really bring what the Senators need right now?
Comments / 0