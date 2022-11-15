Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. Dogecoin’s (DOGE) price has dropped by 50% over a fortnight following the collapse of the now-bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX. At press time, DOGE was trading at $0.0846. It is particularly worse for this coin as its price had hit a level around $0.15 recently – Its highest price since the first crypto-crash this year following the Terra stablecoin debacle.

