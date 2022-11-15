Read full article on original website
Related
ambcrypto.com
Polygon (MATIC) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Is MATIC really worth it in the long-term?
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. The past week has been very volatile for MATIC, the native token of Ethereum’s most popular scaling solution Polygon. On 8 November, the token saw its 6-month high of $1.28, which was followed by a 37% decline the very next day thanks to the turmoil caused by FTX’s solvency concerns.
ambcrypto.com
MATIC ranks third in the list of top DeFi projects by revenue, thanks to…
Polygon’s revenue increased, but TVL continued to fall. Polygon [MATIC] again became a hot topic in the community as it ranked third on the list of top DeFi projects in terms of revenue in the last 24 hours, only behind Uniswap [UNI] and QuickSwap [QUICK]. Despite the growth in...
ambcrypto.com
Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Prediction 2025-2030: How close is DOGE to its bottom?
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. Dogecoin’s (DOGE) price has dropped by 50% over a fortnight following the collapse of the now-bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX. At press time, DOGE was trading at $0.0846. It is particularly worse for this coin as its price had hit a level around $0.15 recently – Its highest price since the first crypto-crash this year following the Terra stablecoin debacle.
ambcrypto.com
BTC enters another phase of low volatility; here’s what investors should expect
Bitcoin’s price action may be headed for another period of inactivity. Why Bitcoin demand has failed to manifest strongly despite the discounted price. Not so long ago (September), Bitcoin went through a period of low volatility. This stage was characterized by low demand and limited directional price movement. Its performance after last week’s crash suggests that it may already be in for another low-volatility phase.
ambcrypto.com
Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025-2030: A new ATH on the cards for ETH?
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. Since Wednesday, there have been concerns about the price movement of Ethereum (ETH), following reports that Genesis has suspended all payouts and reimbursements. Following the FTX catastrophe from last week, it might be the final domino to fall.
ambcrypto.com
Solana’s FTX trouble failed to impact this SOL segment growth but is it enough
Solana gets impacted by the FTX debacle; Sollet-wrapped tokens also get affected. Solana’s Project Serum gets forked; however, the community continues to show an interest in Solana’s NFTs. One of the major cryptocurrencies that was impacted by the FTX debacle was Solana [SOL]. Factors such as the Project...
ambcrypto.com
stETH sees growth in APR, yet fails to deliver on the price front because…
StETH clinched an all-time high in its APR since the Merge. Recent market downturn caused by FTX’s collapse has made it hard for its price to see much positivity. stETH, the tokenized form of staked Ether native to Lido Finance, saw a jump in its annual percentage rate (APR) to an all-time high of 10.7% since the Merge. This, according to data shared by Delphi Digital.
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin: Assessing what’s in store for BTC short-term holders
Bitcoin’s social activity continues to climb. However, this should not be taken as a bullish sign as the outlook remains predominantly bearish. Data from the cryptocurrency social analytics platform LunarCrush revealed a surge in Bitcoin’s [BTC] social activity following the collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX. According to LunarCrush,...
ambcrypto.com
Lido DAO’s LDO officially launches on Coinbase- What this means for investors
Lido Finance’s LDO is now available on Coinbase. Will this development trigger an influx of new demand for LDO?. Lido Finance and its native token LDO are still relatively young in the crypto market. This means there is still a lot of untapped potential, especially now that it has established itself as one of the top staking platforms. Its latest announcement may help it actualize its adoption goals.
ambcrypto.com
Will this Polkadot update help DOT endure the ongoing crypto blizzard
Polkadot’s new referendum could impact Polkadot staking. The number of stakers on DOT’s platform continues to decline. However, development activity grew tremendously. A new Polkadot referendum may impact DOT holders who wish to stake their Polkadot. Once the referendum passes, Polkadot nomination will entail higher nomination limits, implying that users with fewer DOT tokens could join nomination pools directly.
ambcrypto.com
Tron: Decoding what lies ahead for TRX holders amid the FTX turmoil
Tron’s weekly stats revealed growth in many aspects. Tron [TRX] recently posted its weekly report, in which it mentioned all the notable updates regarding its blockchain. In the tweet, Tron announced some new information that looked pretty promising; its blockchain height exceeded 45.83 million. Not only this, but the...
ambcrypto.com
How VGX holders are still in loss despite these rumours swirling around
VGX, the native asset of bankrupt cryptocurrency lending platform Voyager Digital, saw a significant surge in trading activity over the last 24 hours. The unexpected rally in price and trading volume came after reports citing a person familiar with the matter revealed that Binance U.S has relaunched its bid to acquire the assets of Voyager Digital.
ambcrypto.com
Ripple pursues expansion plans amid ongoing SEC rift, but where does XRP stand
Ripple was moving ahead with Europe expansion plans despite the tussle with the SEC. Long-term holders of XRP recorded less profits than short-term investors with little to no sign of noteworthy recovery. It seems as though Ripple [XRP] was focused on moving ahead rather than remaining in a ceaseless legal...
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin [BTC] short-traders ravage the market as whales intensify accumulation
In spite of persistent price decline, Bitcoin whales continue to accumulate. However, on-chain data suggested that most might be accumulating to short the king coin. Currently trading at a two-year low, Bitcoin [BTC] whales have ramped up the accumulation, on-chain data showed. According to CryptoQuant analyst Dan Lim, as BTC’s...
ambcrypto.com
Australia’s ASE scraps blockchain project despite $170M investment
The Australian Securities Exchange has announced that it will no longer be going forward with its much-anticipated CHESS replacement project. The project sought to replace the exchange’s 25 year-old Clearing House Electronic Subregister System (CHESS), which is primarily used to manage transactions and keep track of shareholdings. 5 years...
ambcrypto.com
Circle reveals level of exposure to FTX; should USDC holders be worried?
Circle has alluded to over $10 million exposure to FTX. It also hinted at the loss suffered due to Binance’s auto conversion. In a recent Twitter post, Circle’s Jeremy Allaire said that USDC only had a small amount of exposure to FTX. He did not specify in the thread in what capacity or how much money was at stake.
ambcrypto.com
Terra LUNA Classic [LUNC] Price Prediction 2025-2030: LUNC can regain investors’ trust if…
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. The price of Terra Luna Classic (LUNC) has fallen from $000.2425 to $0.0001765 since the cryptocurrency exchange FTX collapsed on 8 November. This revealed a drop of around 30% on the charts. LUNC has been experiencing difficulties in the crypto-market for many months since rebranding in the aftermath of the failure of the original LUNA cryptocurrency.
ambcrypto.com
How Uniswap [UNI] is emerging victorious in the current bear market
Uniswap witnessed a massive surge in terms of social mentions and engagements. The revenue collected by it grew, however, the daily active users declined. In light of the FTX debacle, the entire focus of the market has been gradually shifting toward popular DEXs. According to recent data provided by LunarCrush, a social media analytics firm, out of all the DEXs, Uniswap has been gaining massive attention from long-term investors.
ambcrypto.com
Evaluating the state of Solana [SOL] ecosystem post FTX demise
TVL held on Solana has declined by over 60%. User activity across the network also fell. SOL offered no respite to users as it has since fallen by 62%. Severely impacted by the sudden collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX, total value locked (TVL) held across decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols housed within the Solana [SOL] network has since declined by 67%, data from DefiLlama revealed.
ambcrypto.com
Algorand sees some short-term volatility as the bulls force a minor victory
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Algorand fell beneath the lows of a range from May, but the bulls were quick to recover. The next few days could be green for Algorand. Bitcoin [BTC] was...
Comments / 0