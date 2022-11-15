Read full article on original website
Austin is Giving Residents $1,000 a Month in Guaranteed IncomeTom HandyAustin, TX
Surprising 5.4 Earthquake Rattles West TexasLarry LeaseTexas State
A Texas Attorney is Charged With Serving His Wife Abortion Pills in Her Waterjustpene50Austin, TX
Were workers exploited constructing Tesla's factory in Austin?Ash JurbergAustin, TX
Costco Announces New Store in Kyle, TexasBryan DijkhuizenKyle, TX
Caterpillar fined $145K after worker falls into pot of molten iron and is ‘immediately incinerated,’ OSHA says
Occupational Safety and Health Administration is fining Caterpillar Inc. after one of its workers fell into a pot of molten iron and was "immediately incinerated."
A restaurant in Oregon threatened to fire servers who didn't surrender their cash tips, a Labor Department investigation found
A restaurant in Oregon said it would fire servers who didn't surrender their cash tips, a DOL investigation found. The restaurant said it instead gave staff more reliable earnings by paying twice the minimum wage. Cooks also weren't paid overtime wages, per the DOL. The restaurant was ordered to pay...
FedEx seeks to void $366 million verdict for Black former worker who alleged bias
Nov 1 (Reuters) - FedEx Corp (FDX.N) said it would ask a federal judge in Texas to throw out or reduce a jury's $366 million damages award to a Black former employee who accused the company of disciplining and firing her after she complained about racial discrimination.
Subaru says US$25/hour McDonalds wage inflation stops it from manufacturing electric cars in the US
Subaru had an interesting take on bringing its EV manufacturing to US soil in order to comply with the newly minted made-in-America subsidy requirement for electric vehicles that Congress passed together with the aptly named Inflation Reduction Act not long ago. That same inflation, Subaru argues, has made it pause...
Employer Forced to Pay $500k After Being Caught Stealing Worker's Wages
Urgent Home Care Inc. was fined $521,905 by a court in Arizona.
New Employee Is Shocked When Employer Explains They Have To Pay The Company A $50 Fee To Work
Would you pay to work? That question sounds ridiculous, but it's now a TikTok debate after a user shared her job-hunting experience.
Dollar General Is "In Violation of the Law"
Grocery prices are soaring. But this food favorite is getting cheaper
There's at least one item in the grocery store that is getting less expensive: avocados.
Bitcoin worth $3.3 billion found in a popcorn tin
A huge stash of cryptocurrency has been discovered in a popcorn tin following a raid by the US Department of Justice. Over 50,676 bitcoins, worth around $3.36 billion at the time of discovery, were hidden on various devices found within the home of a hacker who had stolen them from the dark web marketplace Silk Road.
Requirements for Seniors’ Driving License Renewal
In order to keep the roads safe for everyone, there are certain requirements to get a driving license. In particular, older adults should be aware of the potential risks associated with driving and take any necessary precautions to ensure their safety on the road. It is important for seniors to...
OSHA issues $2.7M in penalties after latest inspections at Dollar General Stores
Less than one month after the U.S. Department of Labor cited Dollar General Corp. and Dolgencorp LLC with more than $1.6 million in penalties for putting its workers' safety at risk, federal inspectors have issued citations for similar violations at store locations in Alabama, Florida and Georgia, and added $2,777,640 in proposed penalties now owed by one of the nation's largest discount retailers.
Pallet is making $7,500 prefab tiny homes that can be setup in 1 hour to help solve the homelessness crisis — see inside a unit at a Washington village
Pallet's units are now being used at about 100 villages paid for by nonprofits and governments across the US to house over 2,000 people.
Safest Places To Retire in the US for Less Than $2,000 a Month
Believe it or not, there are several cities across the United States where retirees can comfortably retire for under $2,000 a month. Unsurprisingly, though, you won't find them near any of...
Ask Sam: Our landlord wants to use a small room in our apartment as a separate rental. Is this legal?
There’s a third, tiny bedroom in our apartment that my landlord wants to rent out separately, but my roommate and I think it’s a bad idea. I’m also wondering whether this is even legal. What is considered a legal bedroom? Can landlords rent out individual rooms?. It...
New bill aims to make all electric vehicles in the US immediately eligible for federal subsidies
Several members of Congress have co-sponsored a bill that suspends the stringent requirements that automakers have to comply with in order to make their electric vehicles eligible for the US$7,500 US tax credit reintroduced with the recent Inflation Reduction Act. Filed by Congresswoman Terri Sewell, the so-called Affordable Electric Vehicles for America Act aims to basically postpone all made-in-US eligibility requirements by three years. According to Representative Emanuel Cleaver (MO-05), one of the bill's co-authors:
EBT account holders warned to be on guard to prevent benefits thefts
According to the county Department of Public Social Services, law enforcement officials throughout the nation have observed a rise in unauthorized access of EBT cards, with thieves draining accounts, leaving recipients with no way to pay for goods.
A 'catastrophe' is coming for the economy, but it's not recession or inflation, says Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh
U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh said in an interview at the CNBC Work Summit that he does not expect mass layoffs and job growth should continue into next year. But Walsh said that immigration reform, supported by every business owner he talks to, will be critical to the national workforce and without it, a 'bigger catastrophe' than a recession or inflation is coming.
The New USPS Mail Truck Looks Positively Goofy on the Street
Dalton Priebe"Memorable" is one way to describe the looks of Oshkosh's new NGDV.
PICS: US Customs finds dangerous invasive species on ship from China
Border enforcement officers recently discovered moth eggs on a cargo ship coming in from China that were laid by an invasive species labeled by the U.S. as a “serious threat.”. U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in September found four masses of Asian gypsy moth eggs on a Panamanian...
Dollar General Accused of Overcharging Customers
