Austin, TX

The Independent

Bitcoin worth $3.3 billion found in a popcorn tin

A huge stash of cryptocurrency has been discovered in a popcorn tin following a raid by the US Department of Justice. Over 50,676 bitcoins, worth around $3.36 billion at the time of discovery, were hidden on various devices found within the home of a hacker who had stolen them from the dark web marketplace Silk Road.
outsidetheboxmom.com

Requirements for Seniors’ Driving License Renewal

In order to keep the roads safe for everyone, there are certain requirements to get a driving license. In particular, older adults should be aware of the potential risks associated with driving and take any necessary precautions to ensure their safety on the road. It is important for seniors to...
ABC 33/40 News

OSHA issues $2.7M in penalties after latest inspections at Dollar General Stores

Less than one month after the U.S. Department of Labor cited Dollar General Corp. and Dolgencorp LLC with more than $1.6 million in penalties for putting its workers' safety at risk, federal inspectors have issued citations for similar violations at store locations in Alabama, Florida and Georgia, and added $2,777,640 in proposed penalties now owed by one of the nation's largest discount retailers.
notebookcheck.net

New bill aims to make all electric vehicles in the US immediately eligible for federal subsidies

Several members of Congress have co-sponsored a bill that suspends the stringent requirements that automakers have to comply with in order to make their electric vehicles eligible for the US$7,500 US tax credit reintroduced with the recent Inflation Reduction Act. Filed by Congresswoman Terri Sewell, the so-called Affordable Electric Vehicles for America Act aims to basically postpone all made-in-US eligibility requirements by three years. According to Representative Emanuel Cleaver (MO-05), one of the bill's co-authors:
CNBC

A 'catastrophe' is coming for the economy, but it's not recession or inflation, says Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh

U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh said in an interview at the CNBC Work Summit that he does not expect mass layoffs and job growth should continue into next year. But Walsh said that immigration reform, supported by every business owner he talks to, will be critical to the national workforce and without it, a 'bigger catastrophe' than a recession or inflation is coming.
americanmilitarynews.com

PICS: US Customs finds dangerous invasive species on ship from China

Border enforcement officers recently discovered moth eggs on a cargo ship coming in from China that were laid by an invasive species labeled by the U.S. as a “serious threat.”. U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in September found four masses of Asian gypsy moth eggs on a Panamanian...
