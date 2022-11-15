Read full article on original website
BBC
Cost of living: Rent increases pricing out families
Two mums from South Yorkshire say rising rent costs are pricing them out of their homes. Stacey Murray and Kelly Walker, who live in Doncaster, have told the BBC they can no longer afford the homes they live in, or other properties suitable for their families. "It's just heart-breaking at...
BBC
Game-changing type 1 diabetes drug approved in US
A "game-changing" immunotherapy drug proven to delay the development of type 1 diabetes has been approved by regulators in the USA. Experts say teplizumab marks a "new era" in treatment, tackling the root cause of the condition for the first time, rather than just the symptoms. It works by reprogramming...
BBC
Rent rises: 'I'm nearly 70, I can't afford to rent any more'
At 69, Barbara Kennedy had hoped her house-hunting days were behind her. The auxiliary nurse from Belfast is living in private rental accommodation, but she cannot afford to keep paying the £675 monthly rent for her current property. She plans to move in January, ahead of her 70th birthday....
BBC
Gloucestershire victims of US scam to have money returned
Victims of a postal scam are set to receive compensation after action was taken against the fraudsters. A total of 41 people from Gloucestershire lost money to an international, mass-marketing scam based in Kansas in the United States. Action was taken against the offenders to forfeit cash and assets and...
