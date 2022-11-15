ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What are Sea-Monkeys?

By Ailsa Harvey
Sea-Monkeys is the marketing term for a common type of sea creature: brine shrimp. As a product, Sea-Monkeys were first sold in 1950s. Sea-Monkeys are sold in packets of dust comprised of brine shrimp eggs in suspended animation. The process used to create these creatures is proprietary.

Despite their name, they're not monkeys . Sea-Monkeys are a hybrid breed of brine shrimp called Artemia NYOS produced in 1957 by Harold von Braunhut, according to the journal American Entomologist . Initially marketed as "Instant Life," Sea-Monkeys are sold in hatching kits as novelty aquarium pets.

Related articles

Tiny sea-monkeys create giant ocean currents

The inspiration behind Sea-Monkeys came from a trip to a pet store, according to the Sea-Monkeys website . Von Braunhut saw brine shrimp being used as fish food and wondered whether they could be used to teach children about nature. He conducted experiments to find ways to preserve the brine shrimp and then bring them back to life.

According to EMBO Reports , the creatures, which have vaguely monkey-like tails that inspire the moniker, are derived from crustaceans that undergo "cryptobiosis." Cryptobiosis is a state of suspended animation that some creatures, such as tardigrades , can enter in times of adverse environmental conditions. Creatures can stay in this state indefinitely, then reanimate when conditions improve.

A closeup of a Sea-Monkey brine shrimp. (Image credit: Nora Peevy/Getty)

When a person buys a packet of Sea-Monkeys, they appear to be lifeless dust. But when the dust is put into a tank of purified water, the Sea-Monkeys gradually emerge. They grow steadily over the next few weeks, feeding on a diet of yeast and spirulina , according to the Microscopy Society of America (MSA) .

Sea-Monkeys are born with one eye, and pop out two more upon reaching maturity, according to the journal Evolutionary Biology . They're translucent, and breathe through their feathery feet. They can reproduce sexually or asexually, and they chase flashlight beams.

A closeup of the closely related species, Artemia salina , which typically lives in highly salty environments such as brine pools. (Image credit: NNehring/Getty)

Although Sea-Monkeys are not found in nature, other brine shrimp are. Artemia NYOS are a hybrid of Artemia salina , according to the book Reproductive Biology of Crustaceans .

Artemia salina live in highly salty environments, such as brine pools, according to Encyclopaedia Britannica . They display similar leaflike limbs to Sea-Monkeys, which they beat to move. When they are freeze dried, Artemia salina eggs can last for several years, according to the book Medicinal Plant Research in Africa .

Additional resources

You can read more about brine shrimp in this publication by the British Ecological Society . Additionally, for tips about looking after Sea-Monkeys, read the Sea-Monkey Handbook .

Related
BGR.com

This hideous 6,000-pound monstrosity is the biggest fish ever caught

A group of researchers in Portugal discovered the largest fish ever found back in 2019. The giant sunfish, which weighed over 6,000 pounds, was dead, floating on the surface of the water when they found it. The researchers were in the area, working off the coast of the Azores when they spotted the carcass and hauled it to shore.
ScienceAlert

A Host of Bizarre Creatures Has Been Found At The Bottom of The Ocean

From fish on stilts to creatures of ooze, the strange denizens of the deep uncovered during investigations of two new marine parks located 2,500 kilometers (about 1,500 miles) off Australia's western coast were a dream come true for researchers. Even before the expedition departed on 30 September 2022, Museums Victoria...
People

6,000-Lb. Giant Sunfish Discovered Near Portugal Is Heaviest Recorded Bony Fish in the World

The animal beats the record previously held by another giant sunfish caught off the coast of Kamogawa, Japan, in 1996 that weighed 5,070 lbs. It's official. Scientists have confirmed the discovery of the largest recorded bony fish in history. When a giant sunfish (Mola alexandrini) surfaced last December near Faial Island in the Azores archipelago in the Atlantic, the dead animal weighed in at nearly 6,050 lbs. and measured more than 10 ft., according to a study recently published in the Journal of Fish Biology. Researchers from the Atlantic...
FLORIDA STATE
Ingram Atkinson

After being born in 1832, this tortoise becomes the oldest living land animal in the world

Living past 100 is impressive as it is but this animal makes it look easy. With three other tortoises, Jonathan, who was born in 1832 and was about 50 years old at the time, was transported to Saint Helena from the Seychelles in the Indian Ocean in 1882. He was given that name in the 1930s by Sir Spencer Davis, the governor of Saint Helena, and has seen 31 governors in office. He continues to stay on the property of Plantation House, the governor's official mansion, and is looked after by the Saint Helena administration.
Ingram Atkinson

Scientists were left in shock when a mysterious cloud killed over 1200 people in a small village

How would you react if you saw a mysterious cloud hovering over you?. A mystery cloud appeared in 1986 from this lake in Africa, and as it was heavier than air, it eventually descended on a nearby settlement. This village's residents and animals began to pass out, and hundreds of them died as a result. So what took place? Geologists still don't know what caused the release of the 300,000 tons of carbon dioxide that were contained in this enigmatic cloud.
KYW News Radio

Fishermen land largest fish ever discovered

Researchers have determined that a huge sunfish discovered last year by fishermen near Portugal’s Azores region in the Atlantic Ocean is the largest bony fish ever recorded, weighing more than 6,000 pounds.
scitechdaily.com

Strange Shell-Like Egg Case and the Secrets of Octopus Evolution

New research indicates that a type of octopus appears to have evolved independently to develop something resembling a shell, despite having lost the genetic code that produced actual shells in its ancestors and relatives. The study was presented in a new paper in Genome Biology and Evolution, a journal published by Oxford University Press,
