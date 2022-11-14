Students mental health needs being addressed by ESC, schools

CIRCLEVILLE — Trent Patterson, executive director of Pickaway Pathways, knew six years ago that the key to helping his students was by addressing their mental health.

Today, with the support of the Pickaway County Educational Service Center — which oversees Pathways — Rachelle Cooksey and Chelsea Meachem, Pathways students are succeeding academically and emotionally.

Pathways provides hands-on learning for Pickaway County students who take academic and life-skills classes as well as receive mental health resources to help them thrive in an educational setting.

Patterson, who use to work for the Department of Youth Services and Department of Corrections, said when he started at Pathways fellow educators thought he’d run the school like a boot camp.

“They thought I would line them up and shout at them. If the school was ran that way, the students would just stop coming to school,” he said. “The students need people to offer them support, care and empathy. They come to Pathways because they feel safe and receive the support they need. They know the staff care about them.”

Cooksey, who was hired by the ESC this year as a district counselor care liaison for Pathways, and Meachem, a community behavioral health specialist assist Patterson in this mission.

Patterson and Cooksey acknowledge that the pandemic has affected students but mental health issues today go beyond that.

“Social emotional issues were present well before the pandemic,” Cooksey said. “For the small population of students we have at Pathways the mental health challenges are generational.

I think that’s why schools across the state are trying to hone in on family engagement.”

To that end, the ESC has partnered with the Cook Center for Human Connection to offer resources free of charge to parents/guardians. Cooksey works closely with the center, promoting its resources.

Meachem said she and Cooksey, along with the Cook Center partnership, address a socio-economical need.

“The reality is for a lot of these kids here without us they wouldn’t be getting mental health services at all because families can’t afford it,” she said. “If there is a lack of support in the home, if these kids parents look down on mental health, they’ll have their own perception of it that creates a barrier for us to even help.”

Meachem and Patterson said some of the students view Pathways instructors as their only family.

“For some students I feel like I’m principal, teacher, counselor, parent and they need me to help them with a lot. I’ve had kids say I’m their only friend but I tell them I am their Principal and just want them to be successful. I’ve just do my best to help them with all the support they need,” Patterson said.

Meachem said children are more aware of what’s going on than adults give them credit for.

“I don’t think people realize that children are sponges,” she said. “What you’re doing at home these kids are absorbing, whether they realize it or not, financial situations, relationship issues, they bring it here because they cannot emotionally regulate what’s going on at home.”

Cooksey said, “We see all the mental health challenges that students face and our students here at Pathways are no different than any other student in any of the districts.”

“Schools were not equipped or funded to take care of students mental health needs.,” Patterson said. “Some of these kids have gone through so much trauma they’re not going to sit still and schools haven’t evolved beyond expecting kids to sit down, be quiet and not have any outside issues and if they do they stay outside the classroom.

“Now we’re finally filtering money to help schools with mental health. If a student couldn’t follow school rules; they wouldn’t have any choice but to suspend or expel them.”

Patterson said they use positive reinforcement and motivation to reward students for accomplishments and desirable behaviors.

Meachem said accomplishments are celebrated to show support, recognizing a student who brought their grade from failing to a C.

“It was a huge celebratory thing for that and we did make a big deal of out,” she said. “It’s not easy to be a teenager and it’s more hard now because of social media.”

Cooksey said that the schools do have some of the resources but they could always use more hands for the number of students they have.

“I know the districts — Teays Valley, Circleville, Logan Elm and Westfall — have licensed social workers, counselors and community behavioral health specialists,” she said. “I think Pickaway County has really invested and recognized the need for mental health providers in the buildings, but they could all use more.”

If they could change one thing Patterson, Meachem and Cooksey all said more resources would make a difference.

“These students do better in smaller groups,” Patterson said. “We have 50 students and we split them into a morning group and an afternoon group to keep the numbers low in the classrooms. If we had the money I’d love to hire more teachers to keep them longer than two to three hours a day.”

Cooksey said if more money were available, more wraparound services in each of the schools would be positive.

“Have mental health specialists, community behavioral health professionals available, have a child welfare worker available if needed, really any kind of community action network,” she said. “I feel like that would be beneficial. We’re doing that now and we coordinate well in this county having team meetings but if there was even greater access in the schools for all the resources the county has to offer, that would be phenomenal.”

The Cook Center partnership resources include a monthly Zoom series with such topics as protecting children from social media, school avoidance and depression. The next session is on establishing healthy boundaries to help children thrive. It will take place from 7-8 p.m. Nov. 22. People can register to attend at https://cookcenter.info/PickawayNov.22.

“As your child experiences life’s challenges, it is essential parents stay connected to their child, have real conversations, and be aware of the stresses in your child’s life that may be affecting their mental health,” Cooksey said.

In addition to a newsletter and monthly seminars, the Cook Center has also provided an online resource, parentguidance.org, that provides parents support for youth mental health.

The web site offers courses for parents to take, a place to ask questions of a professional therapist and coaching for parents in addition to resources to get help.

Cooksey also shared mylifeisworthliving.org, an animated series about teen mental heath.

“It’s directed specifically for the students,” Cooksey said. “These mini-series discuss issues like LGBTQ+, suicide, bullying, substance use, and trauma. These are stories that you can watch which have processing questions afterwards. I believe these series are relatable to the student population and could provide guidance to someone struggling.”