ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WhatToWatch

All American fans demand better for Olivia in season 5

By Terrell Smith
WhatToWatch
WhatToWatch
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XrPqH_0jBirc7y00

With All Amercian season 5 in full swing, viewers have been glued to their screens trying to make sense of all the shakeups. For example, many fans have been trying to wrap their minds around the romantic entanglement between Jordan (Michael Evans Behling) and Layla (Greta Onieogou). Although in a number of ways the pair falling in love makes sense, the fact the two have been slow to define what they are is a bit more baffling.

However, it's nowhere near as baffling to fans as the current story arc of Olivia (Samantha Logan).

First, there was the heartwrenching breakup of "Spelivia." Since the beginning of the series, Spencer (Daniel Ezra) and Olivia have shared an undeniable chemistry that is unparalleled among the Vortex friend group. Even when the two were involved with other people, fans just knew they would eventually wind up together. When they overcame obstacles and became a power couple, everything in the All American universe felt right. So as season 5 kicked off and Spencer selflessly broke up with Olivia for her future career, fans were infuriated.

Then, despite Spencer being the one to ultimately call things off, Olivia was portrayed as some kind of heartbreaker. Coop (Bre-Z), for example, took constant shots at Olivia and tried her best to make her feel guilty for the way things ended with the couple (mind you, Coop was relentlessly rude to Olivia other times as well). Coop even "accidentally" informed Olivia and the entire Vortex that Spencer was dating in the aftermath of the breakup.

That brings us to another reason fans are rallying behind Olivia this season. They feel bad that while Spencer is attempting to move on with his life romantically, she's stuck having to bear witness to some of his escapades. She hasn't been on one date, entertained flirting with one guy and on several occasions, has looked downright sad. Viewers want to see her get back in the dating game (although they'd rather see her and Spencer back together).

Finally, in an episode titled "I Need Love" that aired on November 14, Olivia was placed in an even more complex situation professionally. Her whole plotline this season has boiled down to her ambitiously writing a news story exposing the corrupt nature of Spencer and Jordan's head football coach. Well in the episode, he literally resigned from the university, which now makes it a bit difficult to take him down.

Additionally, as previewed in a future episode, if Olivia still proceeds with publishing the article, there's a greater chance that Spencer, Jordan and the entire team will face more of the fallout with the top man presently gone. Now more than ever, Olivia's going to be forced to choose between her career ambitions and those she loves. An unenviable position for anyone, especially for someone in the early years of college.

All American fans tweet support for Olivia

Viewers are definitely showing Olivia love and support during her current storyline. Check out what they’ve been saying.

See more See more
See more See more
See more See more See more

New episodes of All American air on Mondays at 8 pm ET/PT on The CW. Episodes become available to stream the next day for free on The CW app .

Comments / 0

Related
Distractify

Who Is Alison Sweeney’s Husband? Their Relationship Is Something out of a Hallmark Movie

Actress Alison Sweeney often finds love on TV. In real life, the story of how she met her husband Dave Sanov is a bit like a Hallmark Channel movie. Alison, best known from the soap Days of Our Lives, her role as a host on The Biggest Loser, and as a Hallmark Channel staple — her new movie A Magical Christmas Village is available on November 4, 2022 — definitely has a relationship worth aspiring to. So let’s get to know more about Alison and Dave and the family they’ve built!
Popculture

'Sister Wives' Alum Gets Married Amid Kody Brown Drama

While recent news from the Sister Wives world has been laced with drama and emotions, a new development is injecting some happiness into the family. According to InTouch Weekly, Sister Wives alum Logan Brown married Michelle Petty after five years since getting engaged. The couple tied the knot on Saturday, Oct. 22.
NEVADA STATE
SheKnows

General Hospital’s Laura Wright Braces Carly Fans Before Revealing a ‘New Side to Her’

The emotional experience in Jacksonville will have a visible impact on the Port Charles character. Things have been a bit stressful for General Hospital’s Carly as of late and given some of the memories of the past that she’s been forced to faced, well, they are going to have an effect on how she faces life — for a little while, anyway. In the latest issues of Soap Opera Digest, Laura Wright reflected on her character’s time in Jacksonville, Florida and how it will impact her future.
FLORIDA STATE
Complex

Nas’ Brother Responds After 21 Savage Questions Queens Rapper’s Relevancy

21 Savage has provoked a reaction from Nas’ brother Jungle, after he questioned the King’s Disease III rapper’s relevancy. During a recent Clubhouse chat titled “Is Nas the Greatest Rapper or What?,” 21 suggested that Nas isn’t relevant despite his recent prolific output. “What y’all saying relevant, though?” asked 21. “I don’t feel like he’s relevant. I just feel like he got fans. … He’s not relevant. He just has a loyal ass fan base and he still make good-ass music.”
digitalspy.com

Married At First Sight's Olivia Frazer would return to reality TV on one condition

Married at First Sight Australia's Olivia Frazer has revealed whether she would make another TV appearance following her stint on the show. Olivia appeared on the ninth season of the popular programme, where she was partnered with Jackson Lonie. The two went through with the final commitment ceremony, but separated afterwards.
OK! Magazine

'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Celebrates Her Relationships With Her Daughters Following Kody Split

Sister Wives star Christine Brown took to Instagram to share a sweet snapshot of herself and four of her children. "I LOVE being a Mom to these beautiful daughters!!" she captioned the picture on Sunday, October 23. "So BLESSED!! #blessed #blessedmom #daughters #bestday." Christine posed alongside Aspyn, 27, Gwendlyn, 21, Ysabel, 19, and Truely, 12. Aspyn and Ysabel rocked forest green dresses and Gwendlyn sported a deep maroon ensemble, while the 50-year-old and her youngest matched in blue. CHRISTINE BROWN REVEALS IF SHE PLANS TO LEAVE 'SISTER WIVES' AFTER THE SHOW IS FINISHED DOCUMENTING KODY SPLITAlthough they weren't pictured in...
Upworthy

Stunned by artist's portrait of him, Kevin Hart buys work and supports him in amazing gesture

Editor's Note: This article was originally published on February 7, 2022. When Eli Waduba Yusuf, an artist from Nigeria, posted his work of his hero online, little did he realize that Kevin Hart would reply, let alone buy the artwork from him and commission more work. Yusuf, a hyperrealist artist, said that watching his favorite comedian respond to his work felt like a "dream." Yusuf posted the image and wrote, "My name is Eli Waduba Yusuf. I am a Nigerian based in Kaduna. Am a hyperrealism pencil artist. Please Retweet, let @KevinHart4real see it, thank you." After some people retweeted to boost the visibility of the post, Kevin Hart came across the artwork, which was as good as any black and white photo, reported ABC News.
The Hollywood Gossip

Jenelle Evans RETURNS to Teen Mom as Fans Threaten to Boycott Franchise!

Jenelle Evans always said she would be back. Of course, most of Jenelle’s predictions turn out to be hilariously wrong, so no one put much stock in her threats. And yet, several years after Evans was fired from the show that made her famous, she has now returned to the world of Teen Mom …
SheKnows

Bold & Beautiful’s Katherine Kelly Lang Shares Adorable Pics of Her 4-Year-Old Granddaughter Serving ‘Definite Model Vibes’

The CBS soap vet is also a very proud grandmother. What would The Bold and the Beautiful be without fashion? For years, it’s been a staple in the CBS soap and though viewers are kept up with the goings-on at Forrester Creations, until recently, we haven’t seen a true fashion show in years. Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke) is no stranger to the business, both on and off screen, and one of her recent Instagram posts revealed that her adorable little granddaughter Zuma also has the knack when it comes to showing off her talents.
hotnewhiphop.com

Kodak Black Responds After 21 Savage Mentions His Album Sales

Kodak Black fires back after 21 Savage brings up his first-week sales. It seems like the supposed Soundcloud era of rappers is now bickering over hypothetical Verzuz battles. Ever since 21 Savage and Drake dropped Her Loss, the Atlanta rapper’s felt especially confident in his catalog. In fact, he said that he could wipe out anyone from his Freshman Class, including Lil Uzi Vert and Kodak Black, in a song-for-song battle.
WhatToWatch

WhatToWatch

1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
174K+
Views
ABOUT

From movie and TV reviews, to recaps and celebrity news, What To Watch helps readers sort through the latest shows, movies and technology, and get closer to the entertainment they love.

 https://www.whattowatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy