All American fans demand better for Olivia in season 5

With All Amercian season 5 in full swing, viewers have been glued to their screens trying to make sense of all the shakeups. For example, many fans have been trying to wrap their minds around the romantic entanglement between Jordan (Michael Evans Behling) and Layla (Greta Onieogou). Although in a number of ways the pair falling in love makes sense, the fact the two have been slow to define what they are is a bit more baffling.

However, it's nowhere near as baffling to fans as the current story arc of Olivia (Samantha Logan).

First, there was the heartwrenching breakup of "Spelivia." Since the beginning of the series, Spencer (Daniel Ezra) and Olivia have shared an undeniable chemistry that is unparalleled among the Vortex friend group. Even when the two were involved with other people, fans just knew they would eventually wind up together. When they overcame obstacles and became a power couple, everything in the All American universe felt right. So as season 5 kicked off and Spencer selflessly broke up with Olivia for her future career, fans were infuriated.

Then, despite Spencer being the one to ultimately call things off, Olivia was portrayed as some kind of heartbreaker. Coop (Bre-Z), for example, took constant shots at Olivia and tried her best to make her feel guilty for the way things ended with the couple (mind you, Coop was relentlessly rude to Olivia other times as well). Coop even "accidentally" informed Olivia and the entire Vortex that Spencer was dating in the aftermath of the breakup.

That brings us to another reason fans are rallying behind Olivia this season. They feel bad that while Spencer is attempting to move on with his life romantically, she's stuck having to bear witness to some of his escapades. She hasn't been on one date, entertained flirting with one guy and on several occasions, has looked downright sad. Viewers want to see her get back in the dating game (although they'd rather see her and Spencer back together).

Finally, in an episode titled "I Need Love" that aired on November 14, Olivia was placed in an even more complex situation professionally. Her whole plotline this season has boiled down to her ambitiously writing a news story exposing the corrupt nature of Spencer and Jordan's head football coach. Well in the episode, he literally resigned from the university, which now makes it a bit difficult to take him down.

Additionally, as previewed in a future episode, if Olivia still proceeds with publishing the article, there's a greater chance that Spencer, Jordan and the entire team will face more of the fallout with the top man presently gone. Now more than ever, Olivia's going to be forced to choose between her career ambitions and those she loves. An unenviable position for anyone, especially for someone in the early years of college.

All American fans tweet support for Olivia

Viewers are definitely showing Olivia love and support during her current storyline. Check out what they’ve been saying.

New episodes of All American air on Mondays at 8 pm ET/PT on The CW. Episodes become available to stream the next day for free on The CW app .