Smithonian

Are AirPods the Hearing Aids of the Future?

Though millions of Americans could benefit from wearing hearing aids, very few of those people actually use them. This is because hearing aids can be expensive, require time-consuming visits to an audiologist and are socially stigmatized. Now, some scientists believe Apple Airpods and other earbuds could help alleviate some of...
Interesting Engineering

$249 AirPods work just as good as $10k professional hearing aids

A team of researchers in Taiwan claims that wireless earphones from Apple, popularly known as AirPods, can be used as a cool and super-affordable alternative to conventional hearing aids. The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that over 400 million people are hearing impaired globally, that’s more than half of Europe’s...
Fortune

Sick with a new Omicron variant? Be prepared for this symptom, new study says

If you’ve come down with one of the newer COVID variants related to “stealth Omicron” BA.2, you might want some fever-reducer at the ready. Among more than 200 patients in India who were infected with several BA.2 strains, the vast majority—82%—experienced a fever, according to an article published last week in Cureus Journal of Medical Science.
Fortune

Ken Griffin warns U.S. faces ‘immediate Great Depression’ if China seizes Taiwan’s semiconductor industry

Citadel CEO Ken Griffin at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum on Tuesday in Singapore, where he addressed Taiwan and U.S-China tensions over semiconductors. Citadel CEO Ken Griffin worries about America’s dependence on Taiwan’s semiconductor industry and that U.S. restrictions on selling advanced computer chips to China could make invading Taiwan more tempting to Beijing.
OHIO STATE
EverydayHealth.com

Blood Pressure Pills Recalled Over Potential Cancer Risk

Aurobindo Pharma USA is voluntarily recalling a blood pressure tablet because of a potential cancer risk, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The company is recalling two lots of its quinapril and hydrochlorothiazide tablets, which are prescribed to lower blood pressure in people with hypertension, over concerns that the pills may be contaminated with nitrosamine, the FDA said in a statement.
Harvard Health

Should you get an over-the-counter hearing aid?

What the new hearing aid options mean for your ears and wallet. A change in FDA regulations has cleared the way for over-the-counter (OTC) hearing aids. What does this mean for you if you’re among the approximately 48 million Americans with some degree of hearing loss? We asked Dr. James Naples, assistant professor of otolaryngology/head and neck surgery at Harvard-affiliated Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, to help explain potential pros and cons.
TechRadar

Black Friday smartwatch deals make the Apple Watch 8 an easy pick

The Apple Watch Series 8 may be Apple’s newest smartwatch, but its reveal was somewhat overshadowed by the Apple Watch Ultra. With Black Friday fast approaching and last year’s watch on sale, do the new features in the Watch 8 make it worth buying over the Apple Watch Series 7?
ZDNet

Black Friday Apple deals: AirPods, Apple Watch, iPad, and more on sale now

Just like that, the holidays are around the corner and it's time to start shopping again. Holiday shopping can be stressful if you want to give gifts that won't disappoint without breaking the bank. If you know someone who already has an Apple ecosystem of devices, buying them another Apple item to build on their collection is a gift sure to impress.
9to5Mac

This adapter turns standard CarPlay into wireless, actually works

Do Wireless CarPlay adapters actually work? I bought two cars a few years ago. The Honda Civic came with wired Apple CarPlay. The Honda HR-V had a basic entertainment system that I upgraded with an Alpine unit with Wireless CarPlay. I really wanted Wireless CarPlay in the Civic, but replacing its entertainment system was too disruptive. Now there’s a solution for turning standard CarPlay into Wireless CarPlay…
Motley Fool

Could Amazon Be on the Brink of a Huge Mistake?

Amazon.com has permission to launch 3,236 Kuiper satellites to provide internet broadband service from space. There's just one catch: Amazon needs to have half the work done by 2026 -- and so far, it hasn't launched a single satellite. Now, Amazon is contemplating asking SpaceX -- currently the biggest player...
Phone Arena

12.9-inch iPad Pro (2022) is down to lowest price in limited-stock deal

Early holiday discounts are in full swing and the best deals will be snapped up quickly, such as B&H Photo Video's M2 12.9-inch iPad Pro deal, which knocks down the best tablet of 2022 to its lowest price. The latest iPad Pro was released in late October and is by...

