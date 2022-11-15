Read full article on original website
On This Date: The Plane Carrying Legendary Southern Rock Band Lynyrd Skynyrd Crashes In Mississippi In 1977
When you think southern rock, one of the first bands you think of is probably Lynyrd Skynyrd. The legendary band founded by Ronnie Van Zant, Bob Burns and Gary Rossington in Jacksonville, Florida popularized the southern rock genre after the release of their 1973 debut album, (Pronounced ‘Lĕh-‘nérd ‘Skin-‘nérd), when they landed a spot opening for The Who.
Peter Tork Was ‘Mortified’ When He Wasn’t Allowed to Play on The Monkees’ ‘Last Train to Clarksville’￼
Peter Tork realized he didn't understand his band's modus operandi when The Monkees' "Last Train to Clarksville" came together in the studio.
Roberta Flack has ALS and now finds it ‘impossible to sing’
A representative for Roberta Flack announced Monday that the Grammy-winning musician has ALS, commonly known as Lou Gehrig's disease, and can no longer sing.The progressive disease “has made it impossible to sing and not easy to speak,” Flack's manager Suzanne Koga said in a release. She added: “But it will take a lot more than ALS to silence this icon.”The announcement of the amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diagnosis comes just ahead of the premiere of “Roberta,” a feature-length documentary debuting Thursday at the DOCNYC film festival.The release says that the Grammy-winning singer and pianist, now 85, “plans to stay active in...
NME
Bruce Springsteen recalls playing guitar for Clarence Clemons in hospital as he died
Bruce Springsteen has opened up about the final moments of longtime E Street Band saxophonist Clarence Clemons’ life in a new interview. Speaking with Howard Stern on The Howard Stern Show, Springsteen – on the show to promote his forthcoming covers album ‘Only The Strong Survive’ – recalled visiting Clemons in the hospital following the saxophonist suffering from a stroke. Despite two brain surgeries, Clemons’ medical issues proved to be too severe and he passed away on June 11, 2011 at the age of 69.
Bruce Springsteen uncorks soul classics for ‘Only the Strong Survive’: Listen now
‘The Boss’ has offered up his brand new covers album, ‘Only the Strong Survive,’ full of his own soulful takes on classics from Aretha Franklin, The Temptations, Commodores, Diana Ross and The Supremes, The Four Tops, and more.
BET
Soul Train Awards 2022: Learn Why CeCe Winans Is A Trailblazing Gospel Star
It won’t be long before soul and r&b music take center stage at the Soul Train Awards 2022 hosted by Deon Cole. Ahead of this year’s ceremony, set to be filled with surprise guests, show-stopping performances, and must-see speech acceptance moments, we’re getting familiar with nominees, including legendary contemporary gospel singer and songwriter Cece Winans.
Gospel trailblazers the Staples Jr Singers: ‘We were singing about all the hardship and hurt’
Nearly 50 years since their only album was recorded, the group are achieving international acclaim thanks to a renewed interest in a music that speaks to something more than just a love of the Lord
Steve Perry Set to Sing Journey Hit “Open Arms” on Dolly Parton’s Upcoming Rock Album
Just days after Dolly Parton‘s induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Nov. 5, former Journey singer Steve Perry has confirmed that he will appear on the country music legend’s upcoming rock album. “If Dolly says it’s true, then it must be true,” wrote Perry...
Alabama’s Randy Owen & Teddy Gentry Release Statements on Passing of Jeff Cook: ‘Closer Than Brothers’
Alabama co-founder Jeff Cook, 73, died on Nov. 7. The band’s virtuosic multi-instrumentalist—guitar, fiddle, keys, and more—was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2012. As a member of Alabama, Cook enjoyed one of the most successful careers in country music history. In 1980, RCA Records took a...
BET
Soul Train Awards 2022: Rejoice With Gospel Singer Tamela Mann And These Note-Worthy Records
Over the years, gospel singer, songwriter, and actress Tamela Jean Mann has become a powerhouse in the genre after first displaying her talents singing with fellow Soul Train Awards nominee Kirk Franklin and his choir, The Family. For over three decades, the Texas native has been blowing out hits and racking up the awards and recognition deservingly bestowed upon her.
CBS Announces ‘Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas To All’ Live Concert Special
Mariah Carey is back for the holidays. CBS has announced the five-time Grammy winner will host a new two-hour primetime concert special entitled “Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas To All!” The broadcast is scheduled for Dec. 20 at 8 PM ET/PT and will be available to stream live and on demand via Paramount+.
1 Elvis Presley Song Didn’t Hit No. 1 in the U.S. But a Quickly-Produced Cover Did
One Elvis Presley song with some German-language lyrics became a No. 1 single in the United Kingdom but not in the United States.
Listen to Guns N’ Roses’ New Version of ‘November Rain’
Guns N’ Roses have released their updated version of the classic hit, “November Rain.”. Completed for the upcoming Use Your Illusion box set, the new rendition features a 50-piece orchestra, arranged and conducted by film and television composer Christopher Lennertz. The track was mixed by Steven Wilson, who has also remixed albums by King Crimson, Jethro Tull, Yes, Rush, Roxy Music, Black Sabbath and Kiss.
BET
Soul Train Awards 2022: 3 Tracks You Should Know from The ‘Legend’ Award Recipients Morris Day and The Time
Soul Train Awards 2022 will honor iconic 80’s funk band Morris Day & The Time with the ‘Legend’ award at this year’s ceremony for their outstanding contribution to the music industry for over four decades. Frequent collaborator with the legendary and late musician Prince, Morris Day is best known as the lead singer of the legendary band as well as his solo work.
Billy Gibbons Recalls Jimi Hendrix’s ‘Fast and Furious’ Forum Set
ZZ Top frontman Billy Gibbons was there when the Jimi Hendrix Experience performed their legendary 1969 show at the Los Angeles Forum. At the time, Gibbons was still in his pre-ZZ Top band Moving Sidewalks, and opening for the Experience on a handful of dates had sparked a friendship with Hendrix. So, on April 26, 1969, Gibbons found himself side-stage watching Hendrix, Noel Redding and Mitch Mitchell deliver an incendiary set.
Jerry Lee Lewis Dead at 87
Jerry Lee Lewis, the Country Music Hall of Fame's newest inductee, has died at age 87. The iconic rock 'n' roller and country star died on Friday morning (Oct. 28) at his home in Mississippi. He had been battling the flu, according to a post on his official Facebook page on Oct. 19, but his cause of death was not revealed.
Watch Bruce Springsteen Perform “Turn Back the Hands of Time” on Fallon
For the second night in a row, Bruce Springsteen stopped by the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, this time to perform his cover of Jimmy and David Ruffin’s “Turn Back the Hands of Time.” Check it out below. The track appears on Springsteen’s latest LP Only the...
Kristen Bell Says The Secret To A Happy Marriage Boils Down To 2 Words
Bell has been married to actor and "Armchair Expert" podcast host Dax Shepard for almost 10 years.
102 Distribution Boards Jordanian Indie Music Doc ‘Independent Scene’ (EXCLUSIVE)
Italy’s 102 Distribution (“A School In Cerro Hueso”) has boarded Egyptian filmmaker Shaimaa Elgawady’s debut feature-length documentary “Independent Scene.” It joins first-time producer and the film’s cinematographer, Amr Nazeer, as a production partner and will handle global distribution of the project. The pickup comes as 102 Distribution is preparing to premiering Carlos Kaiser Eichelmann’s redemption drama “Red Shoes” in main competition at Marrakech after a successful run in Venice’s Horizons Extra strand. Billed as a depth-laden peek into Jordan’s independent music scene, the narrative follows “four talented artists who helped create a unique sound that began to quietly simmer before finally invading...
Caroline Jones Embraces the Beauty of a Faraway Land in ‘If I Don’t Love You’ Music Video [EXCLUSIVE PREMIERE]
Caroline Jones describes the setting of her stunning music video for "If I Don't Love You," which is premiering exclusively at The Boot today (Nov. 16), as one of "the most incredible views I've ever experienced." The accomplished multi-instrumentalist spent much of the early COVID-19 pandemic lockdown in New Zealand...
