Everett, WA

freightwaves.com

Recovery mission continues for cargo airplane — 70 years later

FreightWaves Classics is sponsored by Sutton Transport, an LTL leader in the Midwest for more than 40 years. Sutton Transport proudly services Illinois, Minnesota, Missouri and Wisconsin. Request a quote here. This story originally appeared at Flyingmag.com. By Kimberly Johnson. On the afternoon of Nov. 22, 1952, and while sitting...
TACOMA, WA
KOMO News

King County is home to 6th-most expensive zip code in country based on real estate sales

KING COUNTY, Wash. — The sixth-most expensive zip code in the United States, based on median home sales prices, belongs to King County. According to PropertyShark's list of the top 100 most expensive U.S. zip codes, Medina (98039) ranked No. 6 with a record-high median sales price of $4,750,000. PropertyShark, a New York City-based real estate data source, said this year marked the first time a Washington state zip code cracked the top six.
KING COUNTY, WA
nationalfisherman.com

The event that brings the whole commercial fishing community together

Welcome to the 2022 Pacific Marine Expo, the annual event for the West Coast and Alaskan commercial maritime industry, and we are so happy to have you. I’m sure you’ve arrived here ready to see aisles and aisles of exhibiting companies offering the products and innovations that will help you do your job better. On our floor, you will find everything from marine engines, propulsion, electronics, safety gear, and the latest products hitting the market but there’s so much more to Expo. Here you will also experience the latest education from people on the front lines defending our oceans and livelihoods and most importantly you will see great friends and colleagues old and new and have the opportunity to catch up, commiserate and plan for the future.
SEATTLE, WA
thenorthernlight.com

Port of Bellingham receives $3.6 million for Sea K Fish cleanup

The Port of Bellingham will receive $3.36 million from the Washington state Department of Ecology (DOE) to pay for a portion of petroleum cleanup near seafood wholesaler Starfish Inc.’s property in Blaine Harbor. The port commissioners unanimously approved funding for the site, known as the Sea K Fish property, during their November 1 meeting.
BELLINGHAM, WA
modelrailroadnews.com

Big Power for a Little Railroad

It may be difficult to believe, but some short line railroads have begun moving from older Electro-Motive Division (EMD) locomotives (like GP40s and GP38-2s) to larger, contemporary six-axle locomotives. Athearn has brought some of these heavy-duty Class II and Class III locomotives to market, including this review’s example from Washington State short line Tacoma Rail. I believe this is the second mass-produced HO-scale model of a Tacoma Rail locomotive, with Atlas having made a Genset (Tacoma Rail 2100) in HO a few years ago.
TACOMA, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Ross: Graffiti along the ‘gateway to Seattle’ is embarrassing

Probably the most famous Interstate 5 ramps are the tunnel ramps to and from Mercer Street downtown at Exit 167– the gateway to Seattle Center. If you drive it on a typical day, you’re only in the tunnel for about 20 seconds, but on my last trip a week ago to a show at McCaw Hall, traffic was backed up… and so I got a good long look.
SEATTLE, WA
bellinghammetronews.com

New Lighthouse Mission Officially Breaks Ground in Bellingham

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — On Thursday November 17th, 2022 a ground breaking ceremony was held for the new Lighthouse Mission building project. The ceremony was hosted at the current location on W Holly St in Bellingham. The CEO of the Bellingham Chamber of Commerce, Guy Occhiogrosso, MC’d the event. Starting out the event was an Invocation by Chris Eldrich of the Lettered Street Church, followed by the CEO/President of the Lighthouse Mission Ministries. Mayor Seth Fleetwood took the stage and thanked all of the volunteers and supporters of the new building, followed by Satpal Singh Sidhu the Whatcom County Executive and then Pastor Chris Eldrich took stage again to bless the construction site.
BELLINGHAM, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Elephant at center of Seattle zoo fight euthanized by Oklahoma zoo

Bamboo, an elephant that was once at the center of controversy between animal welfare activists and Woodland Park Zoo, has died. The 56-year-old Asian elephant was euthanized Tuesday at the Oklahoma City Zoo after she displayed mobility and age-related issues, according to the zoo. Bamboo and another elephant, Chai, were...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
My Clallam County

Boys and Girls Clubs auction breaks record

SEQUIM – The return to an in-person auction and gala benefiting the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Olympic Peninsula was a record breaker. Saturday night, the event was back at the club in Sequim, where the facility was transformed from an active after-school center to a nautical-inspired gala with sailboats, life-rings and a giant balloon anchor hanging from the dining room ceiling. Newsradio KONP’s Todd Ortloff served as the evening’s emcee.
SEQUIM, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Harrowing Burien airliner crash covered up by time

You wouldn’t know anything about it now by observing a typical day at this old family-owned supermarket in Burien. There’s no monument, and no interpretive signage. Errand-focused drivers come in and out of the parking lot where Des Moines Memorial Way crosses South 120th Street. Oblivious customers hurry up and down the clean and well-maintained aisles. And though she’s lived in the neighborhood for decades, the white-haired lady asking about bean sprouts has no idea that she’s standing on a spot where a deadly tragedy occurred 60 years ago this week.
BURIEN, WA
nwnewsradio.com

Amazon CEO warns more layoffs are coming

(SEATTLE) The CEO of Amazon is speaking for the first time publicly about mass layoffs at the Seattle-based company. In the memo released yesterday, Andy Jassy writes “I’ve been in this role now for about a year and a half, and without a doubt, this is the most difficult decision we’ve made during that time (and, we’ve had to make some very tough calls over the past couple of years, particularly during the heart of the pandemic).”
SEATTLE, WA

