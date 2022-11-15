Read full article on original website
freightwaves.com
Recovery mission continues for cargo airplane — 70 years later
FreightWaves Classics is sponsored by Sutton Transport, an LTL leader in the Midwest for more than 40 years. Sutton Transport proudly services Illinois, Minnesota, Missouri and Wisconsin. Request a quote here. This story originally appeared at Flyingmag.com. By Kimberly Johnson. On the afternoon of Nov. 22, 1952, and while sitting...
KOMO News
King County is home to 6th-most expensive zip code in country based on real estate sales
KING COUNTY, Wash. — The sixth-most expensive zip code in the United States, based on median home sales prices, belongs to King County. According to PropertyShark's list of the top 100 most expensive U.S. zip codes, Medina (98039) ranked No. 6 with a record-high median sales price of $4,750,000. PropertyShark, a New York City-based real estate data source, said this year marked the first time a Washington state zip code cracked the top six.
nationalfisherman.com
The event that brings the whole commercial fishing community together
Welcome to the 2022 Pacific Marine Expo, the annual event for the West Coast and Alaskan commercial maritime industry, and we are so happy to have you. I’m sure you’ve arrived here ready to see aisles and aisles of exhibiting companies offering the products and innovations that will help you do your job better. On our floor, you will find everything from marine engines, propulsion, electronics, safety gear, and the latest products hitting the market but there’s so much more to Expo. Here you will also experience the latest education from people on the front lines defending our oceans and livelihoods and most importantly you will see great friends and colleagues old and new and have the opportunity to catch up, commiserate and plan for the future.
thenorthernlight.com
Port of Bellingham receives $3.6 million for Sea K Fish cleanup
The Port of Bellingham will receive $3.36 million from the Washington state Department of Ecology (DOE) to pay for a portion of petroleum cleanup near seafood wholesaler Starfish Inc.’s property in Blaine Harbor. The port commissioners unanimously approved funding for the site, known as the Sea K Fish property, during their November 1 meeting.
modelrailroadnews.com
Big Power for a Little Railroad
It may be difficult to believe, but some short line railroads have begun moving from older Electro-Motive Division (EMD) locomotives (like GP40s and GP38-2s) to larger, contemporary six-axle locomotives. Athearn has brought some of these heavy-duty Class II and Class III locomotives to market, including this review’s example from Washington State short line Tacoma Rail. I believe this is the second mass-produced HO-scale model of a Tacoma Rail locomotive, with Atlas having made a Genset (Tacoma Rail 2100) in HO a few years ago.
Guess Which Beloved Celebrity is from This Tiny Washington Town
Growing up myself in a really small town in Washington State, it is hard to believe anyone born in one can make it big and become a worldwide superstar. It has happened, however. Can you guess which beloved household worldwide celebrity is from a town in Washington State so tiny that you might not have even heard of it.
MyNorthwest.com
Ross: Graffiti along the ‘gateway to Seattle’ is embarrassing
Probably the most famous Interstate 5 ramps are the tunnel ramps to and from Mercer Street downtown at Exit 167– the gateway to Seattle Center. If you drive it on a typical day, you’re only in the tunnel for about 20 seconds, but on my last trip a week ago to a show at McCaw Hall, traffic was backed up… and so I got a good long look.
Fire at family-owned Puyallup commercial farm burns for hours
PUYALLUP, Wash. — A barn at a family-owned commercial farm in Puyallup caught fire Thursday night and firefighters remained at the scene on Friday. At 9:23 p.m., East Pierce Fire & Rescue crews were called to Spooner Farms at 9710 state Route 162 in Puyallup. Firefighters battled the flames...
KING-5
Toshi's Teriyaki wins Best Teriyaki in 2022 Best of Western Washington contest - 2022's Best
MILL CREEK, Wash. — You can find Toshi's Teriyaki shops throughout Puget Sound, but Mill Creek is the only place where you'll find Toshi Kasahara, who some call the Godfather of Seattle Teriyaki. It was 1976 when Kasahara moved here from Japan and introduced Seattle to Teriyaki, inadvertently starting...
hot1067.com
In Seattle, an Iranian protests in a way banned back home – through dance
SEATTLE (Reuters) – Hair uncovered and hands painted red, Iranian-born choreographer Parmida Ziaei dances in the streets and on stage to show her support for demonstrators more than 6,000 miles (10,000 km) from her home in Seattle. Iran has been engulfed in protests since Mahsa Amini, 22, died on...
bellinghammetronews.com
New Lighthouse Mission Officially Breaks Ground in Bellingham
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — On Thursday November 17th, 2022 a ground breaking ceremony was held for the new Lighthouse Mission building project. The ceremony was hosted at the current location on W Holly St in Bellingham. The CEO of the Bellingham Chamber of Commerce, Guy Occhiogrosso, MC’d the event. Starting out the event was an Invocation by Chris Eldrich of the Lettered Street Church, followed by the CEO/President of the Lighthouse Mission Ministries. Mayor Seth Fleetwood took the stage and thanked all of the volunteers and supporters of the new building, followed by Satpal Singh Sidhu the Whatcom County Executive and then Pastor Chris Eldrich took stage again to bless the construction site.
Yakima Herald Republic
Elephant at center of Seattle zoo fight euthanized by Oklahoma zoo
Bamboo, an elephant that was once at the center of controversy between animal welfare activists and Woodland Park Zoo, has died. The 56-year-old Asian elephant was euthanized Tuesday at the Oklahoma City Zoo after she displayed mobility and age-related issues, according to the zoo. Bamboo and another elephant, Chai, were...
My Clallam County
Boys and Girls Clubs auction breaks record
SEQUIM – The return to an in-person auction and gala benefiting the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Olympic Peninsula was a record breaker. Saturday night, the event was back at the club in Sequim, where the facility was transformed from an active after-school center to a nautical-inspired gala with sailboats, life-rings and a giant balloon anchor hanging from the dining room ceiling. Newsradio KONP’s Todd Ortloff served as the evening’s emcee.
KOMO News
Burn scar, landslides pose a threat never before seen in western Washington
There’s a new threat in western Washington, that’s never been here before. It’s from the Bolt Creek fire, burning nearly 15,000 acres, near Skykomish in September. The wildfire left a burn scar that, if hit by a lot of precipitation, could end up causing massive landslides or debris flows.
2 dead after plane crashes, catches fire in field near Snohomish
SNOHOMISH, Wash. — Two people are confirmed to have died in a small plane that crashed into a field and caught fire near Snohomish, according to Don Waller with Snohomish County Fire District 4. The single-engine Textron 208B crashed at around 9:35 a.m. on Friday, according to the Federal...
MyNorthwest.com
Harrowing Burien airliner crash covered up by time
You wouldn’t know anything about it now by observing a typical day at this old family-owned supermarket in Burien. There’s no monument, and no interpretive signage. Errand-focused drivers come in and out of the parking lot where Des Moines Memorial Way crosses South 120th Street. Oblivious customers hurry up and down the clean and well-maintained aisles. And though she’s lived in the neighborhood for decades, the white-haired lady asking about bean sprouts has no idea that she’s standing on a spot where a deadly tragedy occurred 60 years ago this week.
Fierce opposition to ‘mega airports’ continues to grow in 4 mostly rural counties
OLYMPIA — There’s fierce opposition to the state’s plan to build or expand airports in at least four communities along the Interstate 5 corridor. There are “Stop the airport” groups in King, Pierce and Thurston counties. That’s where the state is considering expanding existing airports...
nwnewsradio.com
Amazon CEO warns more layoffs are coming
(SEATTLE) The CEO of Amazon is speaking for the first time publicly about mass layoffs at the Seattle-based company. In the memo released yesterday, Andy Jassy writes “I’ve been in this role now for about a year and a half, and without a doubt, this is the most difficult decision we’ve made during that time (and, we’ve had to make some very tough calls over the past couple of years, particularly during the heart of the pandemic).”
Hard landing by ferry damages dock on Bainbridge Island
SEATTLE — The Bainbridge Island ferry dock received some minor damage after a ferry made a hard landing on Sunday afternoon. The ferry Tacoma’s 3:55 p.m. sailing from Bainbridge Island was delayed due to the incident in the second slip. The hard landing happened while someone was being...
Seattle U students sue, say school promised master's degree in nursing that wasn't state-approved
SEATTLE — In a lawsuit filed Thursday against Seattle University, four former and current students say the school was deceptive, promising a degree that none of the students ever received. The students were enrolled in a doctorate program but believed they’d be able to attain a master's in nursing....
