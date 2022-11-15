Welcome to the 2022 Pacific Marine Expo, the annual event for the West Coast and Alaskan commercial maritime industry, and we are so happy to have you. I’m sure you’ve arrived here ready to see aisles and aisles of exhibiting companies offering the products and innovations that will help you do your job better. On our floor, you will find everything from marine engines, propulsion, electronics, safety gear, and the latest products hitting the market but there’s so much more to Expo. Here you will also experience the latest education from people on the front lines defending our oceans and livelihoods and most importantly you will see great friends and colleagues old and new and have the opportunity to catch up, commiserate and plan for the future.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO